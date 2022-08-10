ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, MA

One person taken to hospital after structure fire on High St. in Thorndike

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DgRe_0hBc0yZy00

THORNDIKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters from the Palmer Fire Department were called to report of a structure fire at 3:30 a.m. on High St in the village of Thorndike this Wednesday.

Upon arrival, fire crews discovered a fire in a bedroom on the second floor. As soon as the fire was put out, it was confined to the bedroom.

Chicopee Police investigating shots fired on Grattan Street

Three Rivers, Bondsville, Wilbraham, Ware and Belchertown provided additional resources.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, an individual was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Investigations are ongoing to determine what caused the fire.

22News will update this story as more information becomes available.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WLCLi_0hBc0yZy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429q6D_0hBc0yZy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=210FUF_0hBc0yZy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e9pXi_0hBc0yZy00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Three Rivers, MA
City
Thorndike, MA
City
Wilbraham, MA
City
Thorndike, ME
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Palmer, MA
City
Bondsville, MA
Palmer, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Ware, MA
City
Belchertown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Thorndike, ME
Crime & Safety
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Mountain Road Friday night for reports of a fire at the Tavern on the Hill. According to Easthampton Fire, they received the call around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officials said that a second alarm was struck after Captain Matt Sandler and...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
WTNH.com

Man injured after rope towing motorcycle snaps in Plainfield: Police

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured after falling off of a motorcycle that was being towed in Plainfield, police said. The Plainfield Police Department, Moosup Fire Department, and KB Ambulance responded to a report of a crash on Allen Street in the area of Prospect Street in Moosup just before 3:30 p.m.
PLAINFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire On High#Structure Fire#Accident#Chicopee Police#Nexstar Media Inc
wgan.com

Local man dead after fire at Waldo County home

A man is dead after a fire in Waldo County. The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday at a home on Moe’s Cove Rd. in Industry. A family of four lived in the home. The mother and two children, ages...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WCAX

Police investigating fatal crash involving a Claremont woman

WESTMORELAND, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Police are investigating the death of a Claremont woman involved in a car crash. They say around 3:45 p.m. Friday, 72 year-old Sharon McLaughlin of Claremont was driving on Route 12 in Westmoreland when she crossed the center line. Police say she crashed into...
CLAREMONT, NH
foxbangor.com

Three accidents occur on the same road on the same day

HOLDEN — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 1A was one of three accidents to occur Friday on the same road. The Holden Police Department reports a male driver allegedly passed multiple motorists and struck a vehicle, before losing control and hitting a tree. They say the driver was transported...
HOLDEN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTNH

I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
HARTFORD, CT
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Police identify woman found dead in Spencer lake

SPENCER — A woman whose body was found in Lake Whittemore on Saturday has been identified as a 53-year-old resident of a nearby rest home. Spencer police said Carolyn Putnam was found by a lifeguard at Luther Hill Park that day. She had earlier been reported missing by staff at Lincoln Hill Manor, a short distance away on Lincoln Street.
SPENCER, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman left injured in ditch after alleged hit-and-run in Belfast, police search for suspect

BELFAST, Maine — A woman riding a bicycle was hit by a truck and left injured in a ditch in Belfast Friday, police said. Tristen Fontenelle, 30, of Searsmont, was found suffering from head injuries after a person who lived in the area of 238 Belmont Avenue heard a crash at approximately 8:50 p.m. and found Fontenelle before calling for help, Belfast Police Department Chief Robert Cormier said in an email Saturday.
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

Search for suspects in Fairfield armed robbery underway

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in Fairfield. Around 2:30 Friday morning, Fairfield Police say they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on Norridgewock Road. Officers from several departments responded. By the time they arrived, the suspects had fled the scene.
FAIRFIELD, ME
WWLP

WWLP

28K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy