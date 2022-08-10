Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be
Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
Entire room of kennels emptied at BR animal shelter
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance on Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge is thanking the community for its recent efforts to help clear the animal shelter and find pets a forever home. CAA says that for the first time in more than one year, the shelter has an...
brproud.com
LIST: Music events happening this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The weekend is coming up. Know what that means? Time to enjoy some live music. The Trilogy Band will be performing live at 7:00 p.m. Old School BBQ Smokehouse, 10655 Coursey Blvd. 3 Blind Mice will be performing live from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Seventh-day Adventist pastor takes historic assignment BR, Lafayette churches
Two churches in two denominations on two different days was the norm for Darriel Hoy growing up. After more than 20 years away, Hoy recently returned home to assume a historic role at two area churches: the first female pastor at Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church in Baton Rouge and Morning Star Seventh-day Adventist Church in Lafayette.
brproud.com
City of Walker Annual Fall Festival returns in September
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Walker is bringing back its Annual Fall Festival. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The festival will include food trucks, carnival rides, a pumpkin patch, and more. Parish County Line, Stormy Band, and more will perform live.
theadvocate.com
In 1955, Elvis drove his pink Cadillac to Baton Rouge High and stole the show
There he stood at center stage, looking out at the audience. And Shirley Underwood Fleniken remembers every moment, because she was there, sitting near the Baton Rouge High School auditorium stage. That was May 2, 1955, when the young man's star was on the verge of a meteoric rise. Before...
thelouisianaweekend.com
TAP 65 Is Now Open
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Tap 65 on 515 Mouton St Suite 103 in Mid-City Baton Rouge is now open. We spoke with the owner Rick Patel who welcomes everyone to this new Indian fusion restaurant and taproom. The grand opening event is August 21st from 11:00am until 10:00pm. Tap65 has a “PourMyBeer” Wall as a major feature. This allows customers to self-pour their own beer and wine.
Louisiana woman to appear in Times Square presentation for Down Syndrome awareness
Crowley's Anna Walton, 39, is going to be towering over Times Square in New York City on Sept. 17 as part of a one-hour video presentation bringing awareness to Down Syndrome.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Zachary shopping center sells for $5.75M
A shopping center in Zachary Commerce Center has sold for $5.75 million, documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office show. The two-building shopping center sits on 4.6 acres nestled between Zachary Youth Park and Popeye’s on Old Scenic Highway, with entrances on both Old Scenic Highway and Mount Pleasant Road.
5 Lafayette Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National TV
I know that there have been several Lafayette restaurants that have been featured on national television but here are five Lafayette restaurants that had the chance to showcase their amazing cuisine.
Local man speaks out on life-changing diabetic foot treatment
He was one of the first to receive a procedure three years into its trial stages—we now know it relieves nearly 90 percent of diabetic pain or foot pain called Painful Diabetic Neuropathy.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption, St. James guilty please 8/8 to 8/12
During the week of August 8 – August 12, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Trevon Lawrence, 209 Pierre St. Plattenville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession...
225batonrouge.com
The story behind the floral carpet inside Supper Club
Open since mid-May, the Supper Club continues to lure diners with its luxe steakhouse menu, live DJ and its much-discussed sophisticated den-of-vice vibe. Creator Brandon Landry and his wife, Mackenzie, prioritized the interior design as much as they did the menu, turning to local design firm monochrome for the Supper Club’s unique look.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Weekend Events August 12th-14th
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Although school started this week, some of use still want to enjoy the last bits of summer vacation. There are lots of activities happening in Baton Rouge to make you feel as though you are on an island. The Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge...
WAFB.com
Brew at the Zoo tickets go on sale soon
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting on Monday, August 15, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo plans to begin selling tickets for the 8th annual Brew at the Zoo event. This year’s event will take place on Friday, October 7, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Brew at the Zoo is open to adults 21 years and older. General admission tickets will cost $50 and VIP tickets are $100. All proceeds go toward supporting the zoo and conservation efforts.
A popular Baton Rouge-based burger chain is coming to Lafayette
A Baton Rogue-based burger chain founded by Walk On's Sports Bistreaux founder Brandon Landry and backed by Drew Brees is making its way to Lafayette.
pelicanpostonline.com
MERA Salon & Spa Suites ribbon cutting in Gonzales
Mayor Arceneaux, Councilman Tim Riley, CAO Scot Byrd and City Chamber liaison Tammy Williams were glad to be on hand for the ribbon cutting for the MERA Suites in Gonzales. Also attending were Sheriff Bobby Webre and Ascension President Clint Cointment. This is exciting news for the City of Gonzales!...
brproud.com
What’s wrong with pouring fats, oils, grease down the drain? EBR Mayor explains
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After cooking a great meal and then cleaning the kitchen, it can be tempting to simply pour any remaining fats, oils, or greases down the drain. It seems quick and easy, but it’s also a choice that can be hazardous to the local sewer system.
tigerdroppings.com
After working in Kenner and Metairie today, Baton Rouge is not so bad
I had to cover for a driver who covers that area and it was miserable. Traffic was terrible and everything is too close together. I couldn’t see myself living there. I know I complain about BR sometimes but when I got back to Baton Rouge, I was like. In...
brproud.com
Cou-yon’s owners bringing new restaurant to Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In 2009, a restaurant came to Port Allen and proceeded to make itself a staple in the community. Cou-yon’s landed at N Alexander Ave. on July 20 of that year and since then has served up barbeque, seafood and more. Cou-yon’s owners and...
