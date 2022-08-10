ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberville Parish, LA

Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be

Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
Entire room of kennels emptied at BR animal shelter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance on Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge is thanking the community for its recent efforts to help clear the animal shelter and find pets a forever home. CAA says that for the first time in more than one year, the shelter has an...
LIST: Music events happening this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The weekend is coming up. Know what that means? Time to enjoy some live music. The Trilogy Band will be performing live at 7:00 p.m. Old School BBQ Smokehouse, 10655 Coursey Blvd. 3 Blind Mice will be performing live from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00...
City of Walker Annual Fall Festival returns in September

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Walker is bringing back its Annual Fall Festival. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The festival will include food trucks, carnival rides, a pumpkin patch, and more. Parish County Line, Stormy Band, and more will perform live.
TAP 65 Is Now Open

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Tap 65 on 515 Mouton St Suite 103 in Mid-City Baton Rouge is now open. We spoke with the owner Rick Patel who welcomes everyone to this new Indian fusion restaurant and taproom. The grand opening event is August 21st from 11:00am until 10:00pm. Tap65 has a “PourMyBeer” Wall as a major feature. This allows customers to self-pour their own beer and wine.
Zachary shopping center sells for $5.75M

A shopping center in Zachary Commerce Center has sold for $5.75 million, documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office show. The two-building shopping center sits on 4.6 acres nestled between Zachary Youth Park and Popeye’s on Old Scenic Highway, with entrances on both Old Scenic Highway and Mount Pleasant Road.
Ascension, Assumption, St. James guilty please 8/8 to 8/12

During the week of August 8 – August 12, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Trevon Lawrence, 209 Pierre St. Plattenville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession...
The story behind the floral carpet inside Supper Club

Open since mid-May, the Supper Club continues to lure diners with its luxe steakhouse menu, live DJ and its much-discussed sophisticated den-of-vice vibe. Creator Brandon Landry and his wife, Mackenzie, prioritized the interior design as much as they did the menu, turning to local design firm monochrome for the Supper Club’s unique look.
Weekend Events August 12th-14th

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Although school started this week, some of use still want to enjoy the last bits of summer vacation. There are lots of activities happening in Baton Rouge to make you feel as though you are on an island. The Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge...
Brew at the Zoo tickets go on sale soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting on Monday, August 15, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo plans to begin selling tickets for the 8th annual Brew at the Zoo event. This year’s event will take place on Friday, October 7, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Brew at the Zoo is open to adults 21 years and older. General admission tickets will cost $50 and VIP tickets are $100. All proceeds go toward supporting the zoo and conservation efforts.
MERA Salon & Spa Suites ribbon cutting in Gonzales

Mayor Arceneaux, Councilman Tim Riley, CAO Scot Byrd and City Chamber liaison Tammy Williams were glad to be on hand for the ribbon cutting for the MERA Suites in Gonzales. Also attending were Sheriff Bobby Webre and Ascension President Clint Cointment. This is exciting news for the City of Gonzales!...
