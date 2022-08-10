CitySquare Paris received a $10,000 grant this week from the St. Joseph’s Community Foundation for further renovation to better serve the homeless community and those living in poverty and dire situations. These funds will be used to expand shower and laundry facilities. An ADA compliant ‘handicapped’ accessible shower and bathroom will be added to the church complex. In addition, the grant is part of several gifts received to double the laundry capabilities. Through July 2022, CitySquare has served 553 families and with a variety of services including 726 showers, 339 loads of laundry, over 4,700 meals and distributed over 8,100 pieces of clothing in addition to providing case management to assist neighbors (the term used for those served here) in addressing individual and family needs, both short and long term.

PARIS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO