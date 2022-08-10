Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Paris District Road Report for Aug. 15, 2022
Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties for the week starting Aug. 15, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Elects New Board Members and Officers
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation approved four new board members and one returning board member at its recent meeting. New members are Dr. Martin Fielder, Don Sapaugh, Sally Toliver, and Dr. Andrew Yoder. Charles Helm will serve a second three-year term on the board. Outgoing board members are Dr....
easttexasradio.com
New Director of Paris Public Library
Connie Lawman has been named the new Director of the Paris Public Library. She comes to Paris from Louisiana and has 12 years experience in college and public libraries.
easttexasradio.com
Paris-Lamar County Health District Has Vaxes, Testing Available
There’s a current uptick in coronavirus throughout the area, and the Paris Lamar County Health District still has vaccines and testing available. People can still visit the Health District from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for Covid-19 vaccinations or testing. No appointment is necessary to test, but visitors are asked to call the number posted outside and stay in the car until someone comes out to test them.
easttexasradio.com
MPISD – News
Mount Pleasant High School sophomore, Amir Martinez, gives guests a campus tour. Newly renovated Mount Pleasant High School holds Open House. Mount Pleasant High School held an Open House event on Sunday, August 7, for the community to tour the newly renovated MPHS campus. The Mount Pleasant community passed a $55 million bond in 2019, and construction began soon after.
KTEN.com
Atoka is buzzing as Reba's Place drives development
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Downtown Atoka is humming with construction as Reba McEntire's new restaurant nears completion and the city moves forward with a master plan project. The country music superstar announced plans for Reba's Place at 319 East Court Street last November. Restaurant manager Garrett Smith said construction is moving along.
Stay and Play at Choctaw Casino in Grant, Oklahoma
easttexasradio.com
CitySquare receives $10k Grant from St. Joseph’s Community Foundation
CitySquare Paris received a $10,000 grant this week from the St. Joseph’s Community Foundation for further renovation to better serve the homeless community and those living in poverty and dire situations. These funds will be used to expand shower and laundry facilities. An ADA compliant ‘handicapped’ accessible shower and bathroom will be added to the church complex. In addition, the grant is part of several gifts received to double the laundry capabilities. Through July 2022, CitySquare has served 553 families and with a variety of services including 726 showers, 339 loads of laundry, over 4,700 meals and distributed over 8,100 pieces of clothing in addition to providing case management to assist neighbors (the term used for those served here) in addressing individual and family needs, both short and long term.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 11, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department.
easttexasradio.com
Paris PD Investigating Homicide
Paris Police responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of E Grove St at 12:15 this (Friday) morning. When officers arrived, they found a 39 year old deceased woman lying in the yard. Officers located a second woman with a gunshot wounds to her legs. Officers arrested 34 year old Lilandria Shiaire Bell, of Paris, and charged her with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she admitted to the officers that she was the person that shot the two victims. Names of the victims are being withheld until the investigation is concluded.
KXII.com
Three Bonham businesses broken into in 24 hours, police looking for suspects
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to police, three businesses along Highway 121 are all the victims of burglaries, separated by mere hours. When employees at the Fannin County Farm Bureau returned to work Tuesday morning, they said they found the front door pried open. “There was a bunch of items,...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Thirty-two-year-old Norman Oscar Baez-Baez was arrested in Hopkins County on three warrants. One for Surety off Bond on a charge of Felon In Possession of a Firearm, one for Child not secured by a seatbelt and a Wood County warrant for Unauthorized use of a vehicle. New Bonds total $45,000.
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Aug. 10, 2022
Paris Police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested 3 persons on August 8, 2022. Paris Police spoke with the victim of a theft of a vehicle at 10:48 A.M. on August 9, 2022. The victim reported that they had sold a 2022 Honda Accord on the internet on July 20, 2022, and delivered the vehicle to an address in Corsicana, Texas. Since that sale, the victim has learned that the person that bought the vehicle had used stolen identity information to make the purchase. The vehicle was valued at over $41,000. The incident is under investigation.
easttexasradio.com
Drag Boat Grand Prix In Paris
The Southern Drag Boat Association Power Boat Grand Prix will be held this weekend in Paris. Events get underway Saturday and Sunday at 3800 Lake Crook Road on Lake Crook.
Attention Texas City Dike Visitors...
Please make sure y'all stop in and visit this awesome taco truck!!. We would like to announce that we have our 2nd location open in Texas city DIKE. Come and see us, we have elotes, mangoes, chicharrones, Michelada prepared with winged Chico top.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Thirty-three-year-old Christopher Dakota Trice of Ore City was arrested on a Texas Parole Violation Warrant for injury to a Child, Elderly or Disabled Person with the intent of Bodily Injury. HE’s being held without bond in the Titus County jail. Thirty-six-year-old Dominic Deshaund Betts of Pittsburg was arrested on...
KXII.com
The end of a holiday tradition in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - 9 years ago Isaac and Deb Henson started the beginning of what would turn into one of their neighborhoods holiday traditions. Deb Henson said, “We started with a few inflatables and it just grew and over time it became the whole entire yard for Halloween and Christmas and then we had several other inflatables for other holidays.”
KTRE
Rains County Sheriff’s Office, police, search for fugitive ‘still at large’
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office reports a fugitive that “could be armed and dangerous” is still at large Sunday as of 8:50 a.m. The Sean Douglas Alsip, 30, is 6 feet, 170 pounds, white, bald, brown eyes with an arm full of tattoos. He was wearing a blue cutoff shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen on Rains CR 3150 before fleeing on foot Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.
KTAL
Jury selection underway in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of an East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her baby from the womb, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to find enough jurors to try the case without having to go outside the county.
