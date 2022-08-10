ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

KSNB Local4

Former Hastings public information officer becomes police officer

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Amanda Scott used to be the person the local media went to when there was a question regarding the City of Hastings. From setting up interviews with city officials to clarifying an item on an agenda to heading out to fire calls to help document, she was our go-to person. But that’s changed, but her relationship with the city hasn’t.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

19-year-old Lincoln man sentenced to over five years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received five years and three months in prison on Friday for drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 19-year-old Amgad Gaber, of Lincoln, was convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

One hospitalized after serious crash in Gage County

GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (NCN) - A crash in the southeast Nebraska town of Pickrell left one man injured after his car rolled and landed on its top, in a creek. 34-year-old Virgil Batton of Papillion was traveling northbound on SW 2nd Rd. in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup approaching the bridge at Indian Creek when the vehicle drifted to the right and struck the southeast corner of the bridge railing. The vehicle then rolled on its top in the water way, with the cab portion of the vehicle partially submerged.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

Rallying behind retired Grand Island firefighter injured in crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A retired Grand Island firefighter is facing a long road ahead of him after being severely injured in a motorcycle crash. Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind him every day since the crash.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue had their hands full with a large house that broke out in southwest Lincoln very early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a house near SW 24th and W Laguna Road just after 12:30 a.m. According to Lincoln Police, two individuals at the home were alerted by their dogs that the back of the house had caught fire.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Loses Thousands of Dollars In Scam

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 10)–Lincoln Police are investigating a fraud case, where a 56-year-old Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in what turned out to be a scam while communicating with a woman from Nigeria the past two years. On Wednesday morning, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said that officers...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

LPD’s Narcotics Unit Arrests Two People In Ongoing Drug Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 11)–Two people were arrested late Wednesday night, after arrangements were made by the Lincoln Police Department’s Narcotics Unit to meet them for a drug deal at a north Lincoln hotel, as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers met up with...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Demand for service animals and therapy dogs on the rise in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The need for service animals and therapy dogs has skyrocketed. Demand has risen so much, that a Lincoln non-profit has put a pause on adding people to their waiting list. “We decided to stop our waitlist because we are already pushed out to people that are in...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Fail to signal leads to huge drug arrest

Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Giltner. A Nebraska State Trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by Chao Lee, age 27, and Kou Yong, age 30, both from Madison, Wisconsin, after failing to signal. During the stop, a K-9 detected a presence of a controlled substance within the vehicle.
GILTNER, NE
klin.com

Loaded Box Truck Taken From Lincoln Appliance Store

Schaefer’s Appliance at 601 N 66th called Lincoln Police around 9:15 Tuesday morning to report a burglary. An employee reported that box truck loaded with appliances was missing. Police learned the vehicle had been locked and the keys were inside the business. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Police were called...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff said Ryan Nemitz, 29, Kearney, was killed in a train-semi truck accident near Juniata Wednesday. The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff said a north-bound semi truck loaded with grain collided with a west-bound Burlington Northern freight train.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Narcotics investigation leads to arrests in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department Narcotics Unit made two arrests in an ongoing narcotics investigation on Wednesday. LPDNU said they made plans to meet 30-year-old Dacia Leytham at the Red Roof Inn, 3939 North 26, to buy narcotics from her at 10:00 p.m. The investigators made contact with Leytham and 30-year-old Joel Olechoski Sr. in a parked vehicle in the parking lot.
LINCOLN, NE

