MGM has parted ways with Universal Pictures for international film distribution. In a joint press release, MGM has announced that Warner Bros. will distribute its upcoming movies overseas. However, the arrangement does not include “Bond 26,” the next chapter in the James Bond series, as well as director Chinonye Chukwu’s historical drama “Till” (set for Oct. 14) and “Women Talking” (Dec. 2). Universal Pictures International is handling the rollout for those films outside the U.S. as part of a previous distribution agreement between the two companies. During the pandemic, Universal had helped MGM steer Ridley Scott’s starry crime drama “House of Gucci”...

MOVIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO