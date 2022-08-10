FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
zip06.com
Guitarist Ronny Smith at Branford Jazz Aug. 18
Submitted by Victor Amatori, Branford Jazz Series: From Europe to South America to the United States, music has swept guitarist Ronny Smith off of his feet and directed him toward being an incredible and popular force in the contemporary jazz industry. On Thursday, August 18, this renowned artist will be...
zip06.com
Before Summer Melts Away: Community Ice Cream Social Aug. 27
On August 27, come out to Branford’s Foote Park for a free, fun-filled Community Ice Cream Social, before summer melts away. The two-hour social is set for 1 – 3 p.m. Sat. Aug. 27 at Foote Park on Melrose Avenue. Hosted by Community Dining Room (CDR), all costs will be covered by the day’s sponsoring organizations, said Courtney Rosenberg, CDR Fundraising Coordinator. Branford Community Foundation (with funding generously provided by GSB), and Total Mortgage are the event’s sponsors.
zip06.com
2022 Haddam-Killingworth Boys’ Soccer Schedule
Wednesday, Aug. 31: at Waterford at 6:30 p.m. (scrimmage) Saturday, Sept. 10: at Coginchaug at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13: vs. Portland at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16: at Hale-Ray at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20: vs. Valley Regional at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23: at Old Lyme at 3:45...
zip06.com
Gentile Loved Coaching with His All-Stars Club This Summer
The influence of every member of a team’s coaching staff is critical when it comes to that club’s success. This summer, Joe Gentile fulfilled that role by making significant contributions to the East Haddam-Guilford (EH-G) 12-U All-Stars softball team as an assistant coach. Joe, a Guilford resident, soaked up every moment of the team’s run to winning the District 9 and Section 3 titles, while coaching his daughter Ava along the way.
zip06.com
2022 North Branford Boys’ Soccer Schedule
Friday, Sept. 9: at Valley Regional at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13: vs. Old Lyme at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16: vs. Westbrook at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20: at Morgan at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23: at Cromwell at 3:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26: vs. Platt Tech at 3:45...
zip06.com
2022 Old Saybrook Boys’ Soccer Schedule
Friday, Sept. 9: vs. Portland at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13: vs. Hale-Ray at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15: at Valley Regional at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20: vs. Old Lyme at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23: at Westbrook at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: vs. Valley Regional at 4...
zip06.com
2022 Hand Boys’ Soccer Schedule
Friday, Sept. 2: vs. Morgan at 5:30 p.m. (scrimmage) Monday, Sept. 5: at Choate at 9 a.m. (scrimmage) Saturday, Sept. 10: vs. Guilford at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13: at Xavier at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15: vs. Shelton at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20: at Career-Hillhouse at 3:45 p.m.
zip06.com
2022 Guilford Boys’ Soccer Schedule
Wednesday, Aug. 31: vs. E.O. Smith at 5 p.m. (scrimmage) Thursday, Sept. 1: at Fairfield Warde at 4 p.m. (scrimmage) Tuesday, Sept. 6: at Jonathan Law at 6 p.m. (scrimmage) Saturday, Sept. 10: at Hand at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13: vs. West Haven at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15:...
zip06.com
Branford Schools’ Central Offices Move from Main St. to New Home at WIS
Just ahead of the start of the new school year, Branford Public Schools’ central offices have moved into a new office space suite, intentionally built for BPS to occupy, as part of the new Walsh Intermediate School (WIS) academic wing. BPS central/Board of Education offices had been located at...
zip06.com
North Branford Primary Voting Results
North Branford’s registered Democrats and Republicans who came out to vote in the Aug. 9, 2022 primaries complemented overall voting results statewide to help pick candidates for their parties in the November 8, 2022 election, according to primary results returned from the town to the Secretary of State. Results were accumulated among the town’s three polling locations.
