The influence of every member of a team’s coaching staff is critical when it comes to that club’s success. This summer, Joe Gentile fulfilled that role by making significant contributions to the East Haddam-Guilford (EH-G) 12-U All-Stars softball team as an assistant coach. Joe, a Guilford resident, soaked up every moment of the team’s run to winning the District 9 and Section 3 titles, while coaching his daughter Ava along the way.

1 DAY AGO