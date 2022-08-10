ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate

HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
Houston father who defied odds now dealing with his son's death

HOUSTON - Remember the Houston man who was a teen dad and both father and son ended up seniors at the same time? One in high school, the other in law school. The father has passed the bar exam, but his son has now passed away. PREVIOUS: Houston man becomes...
Watch KHOU 11 Morning News and you could win a $500 gift card from Randalls

HOUSTON — It's back-to-school across the Houston area and we want help you make it a stress-free one! So KHOU 11 is offering a chance to win a $500 Randalls gift card!. Each week through September 9, we're giving away one gift card. And all you have to do is watch for the word of the day on KHOU 11 Morning News weekdays at 6 a.m. When you see it, come right back to this page and let us know below what it is. That's it! You'll be entered.
Granddaughter of Frenchy's Fried Chicken Founder Is Rising R&B Starlet

SOULFUL R&B ARTIST Coline Creuzot is deeply rooted in Houston. Not only is she the granddaughter of the founder of Frenchy’s restaurant, Percy Creuzot, but she also debuted her first hit song here, and has worked with the biggest artists in the city like Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall. In Creuzot’s sultry new single, “For Love,” was released this summer. “Embrace love — the good love — and never settle,” says Creuzot of her message. “I love New Orleans ‘bounce’ music, so I put my spin on it.”
