FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
fox26houston.com
Little leaguer who comforted Pearland pitcher after he was hit by pitch to attend World Series game
A little leaguer who was at the center of a heartwarming moment will be attending a World Series little league game!. PREVIOUS: Little Leaguer comforts pitcher who hit him in helmet with pitch. Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis, who was at the center of that heartwarming moment in Waco when he was...
Click2Houston.com
Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate
HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
fox26houston.com
Four 12-year-old Houston boys who became USA baseball champions are now world champions!
HOUSTON - Four 12-year-old boys from the Greater Houston area who became members of the USA National Baseball team are now world champions. "This is little league on steroids," said Ted Ciers. These four 12-year-old world champions have a natural-born love for baseball. "I was in love with Baseball ever...
fox26houston.com
Houston father who defied odds now dealing with his son's death
HOUSTON - Remember the Houston man who was a teen dad and both father and son ended up seniors at the same time? One in high school, the other in law school. The father has passed the bar exam, but his son has now passed away. PREVIOUS: Houston man becomes...
Motorcycle rider dies after hitting barrier and falling off overpass, police say
HOUSTON — A motorcycle rider died Friday night after the rider's motorcycle hit a barrier and ejected her off the vehicle, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 8 p.m. on the flyover lanes of the East Freeway near Gregg St. When police arrived...
Attention Texas City Dike Visitors...
Please make sure y'all stop in and visit this awesome taco truck!!. We would like to announce that we have our 2nd location open in Texas city DIKE. Come and see us, we have elotes, mangoes, chicharrones, Michelada prepared with winged Chico top.
Click2Houston.com
‘The first thing I thought about was my kids’: Driver says she knew woman pointing gun at her while driving in NW Houston
HOUSTON – Despite how it seems in a witnesses video, the apparent victim in this situation says this was not a case of road rage, but instead, ongoing jealousy that has now become violent. ”The first thing I thought about was my kids,” said Alysia Hagan. Hagan says...
KHOU
Why were Wednesday's storms in Houston so strong?
Meteorologist Kim Castro explains how storms become 'electrified.' It's the science behind storms on August 10, 2022 to help you stay Weather Smart.
KHOU
'We loved him dearly' | Family says 24-year-old was protecting his family when he was shot, killed
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed after a fight between two groups of people outside of a bowling alley, according to Houston Police. The shooting happened at the Bowlero on Bunker Hill Road near the Katy Freeway. What happened. Police said they were responding to the shooting...
fox26houston.com
Houston serial killer victim's brother speaks out after parole board considers compassionate release
HOUSTON - The brother of one of the 28 teenage boys killed in Houston's mass murders is reacting to the parole board considering a compassionate release for serial killer Elmer Wayne Henley. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Infamous Houston serial killer considered for compassionate release by parole board. Elmer Wayne Henley didn't kill...
Click2Houston.com
Motorcyclist killed after hitting vehicle in northeast Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A motorcyclist has died after hitting a vehicle in north Harris County Thursday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 14500 block of Smith Road near Old Humble Road. According to HCSO, the motorcyclist hit another vehicle and the rider was killed. Deputies are...
Click2Houston.com
22-year-old raising little brother after parents passed away gifted remodeled home in Katy
KATY, Texas – A Katy organization and numerous volunteers came together to renovate a home for two brothers who lost their parents. “I love it,” said Jaylan Gray. “I’m speechless, way more than we asked for. Completely grateful.”. Twenty-two-year-old Jaylan and his brother Julian, 12, got...
Watch KHOU 11 Morning News and you could win a $500 gift card from Randalls
HOUSTON — It's back-to-school across the Houston area and we want help you make it a stress-free one! So KHOU 11 is offering a chance to win a $500 Randalls gift card!. Each week through September 9, we're giving away one gift card. And all you have to do is watch for the word of the day on KHOU 11 Morning News weekdays at 6 a.m. When you see it, come right back to this page and let us know below what it is. That's it! You'll be entered.
houstoncitybook.com
Granddaughter of Frenchy's Fried Chicken Founder Is Rising R&B Starlet
SOULFUL R&B ARTIST Coline Creuzot is deeply rooted in Houston. Not only is she the granddaughter of the founder of Frenchy’s restaurant, Percy Creuzot, but she also debuted her first hit song here, and has worked with the biggest artists in the city like Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall. In Creuzot’s sultry new single, “For Love,” was released this summer. “Embrace love — the good love — and never settle,” says Creuzot of her message. “I love New Orleans ‘bounce’ music, so I put my spin on it.”
Little League World Series bracket: Pearland, Texas opens its 2022 tournament against Pennsylvania
It seemed like Pearland's boys of summer had little difficulty getting to the tourney, going 13-0 at district, state and regional. But they might be challenged with their first opponent.
KFDM-TV
Teacher shot at Santa Fe High School sounds off on Texas school safety
In a special "Crisis in the Classroom" report, KFDM anchor Aaron Drawhorn speaks with Flo Rice, a substitute teacher shot at Santa Fe High School. Eight students and two teachers died in the May 2018 rampage.
Click2Houston.com
Houston man charged with molesting 15-year-old at group home in NW Harris Co., court docs state
A Houston man was recently charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl two years after she made an outcry during a hospital visit. Harris County court documents state that the teen told investigators she was molested while staying at the Brave Hearts children center. When KPRC 2 visited the facility in...
Click2Houston.com
Attorney files lawsuit for Galveston golf cart crash victims; Family’s hosting several benefit fundraisers this weekend
ROSENBERG – We are getting new details about the deadly golf cart accident in Galveston over the weekend that killed two adults and two children from Rosenberg. The surviving family members are filing a lawsuit and on Wednesday the attorney representing the family spoke to KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner.
Barber shop employee allegedly shot coworker during argument in SE Harris Co., authorities say
The victim was taken to the hospital in "fair condition." Authorities add that no one else was injured in the shooting.
Click2Houston.com
Meet the Chainsaw Chick Della Meredith, carving one-of-a-kind wooden masterpieces with a chainsaw
HOUSTON – Most artists create art with a paintbrush, or a pencil and drawing board, but not the Chainsaw Chick; she uses...well, a chainsaw!. Della Meredith has been creating works of art using a chainsaw for many years, and went viral in 2016 after she created an awesome wooden JJ Watt piece.
