Politics

TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Washington Examiner

America can no longer afford our comforting lies about Taiwan

“When I was a little girl," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in Japan last week, “I was told when at the beach that if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China. So we’ve always felt a connection there.”. The speaker was sadly misinformed. If Pelosi...
POTUS
PALM BEACH, FL
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Trump spy chief on classified documents: 'Virtually impossible to prosecute'

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argued that it is "virtually impossible" to prosecute his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, for alleged mishandling of classified material. While chiding the FBI for "acting as the muscle" of the Democrats, the Trump-era spy chief hearkened back to Hillary Clinton's email...
Washington Examiner

Russia threatens to sabotage European nuclear power plants

A prominent Russian official and longtime lieutenant to Russian President Vladimir Putin implied that Moscow could authorize the sabotage of European nuclear power plants. “What can one say,” former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Putin’s Security Council, wrote Friday. “Don’t forget that there are nuclear sites in the European Union, too. And incidents are possible there as well.”
AFP

Israeli strikes on Syria kills three soldiers: state media

Israeli air strikes on Syria killed three soldiers and wounded three others on Friday, state media said, after the latest such incident in the war-torn country. On Friday, Israeli shelling wounded two civilians in southern Syria near the occupied Golan Heights, according to state media.
Washington Examiner

Cheney blasts Trump's 'poisonous lies' in final pitch to Wyoming voters

Facing a narrow path to victory in next week’s Wyoming primary election, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) spoke out against former President Donald Trump and his unfounded claims that the 2020 election was illegitimate in an ad released on Thursday. In her final pitch to voters, Cheney — a political...
Washington Examiner

Rand Paul calls for repeal of Espionage Act following Mar-a-Lago raid

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called for a repeal of the Espionage Act following the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday. The Kentucky Republican made the announcement in a tweet linking to an article from former Libertarian presidential candidate Jacob Hornberger, who argued that the Espionage Act has been abused and should be abolished.
Washington Examiner

Trump pushes back on Mar-a-Lago raid evidence, claims documents were ‘declassified’

Former President Donald Trump pushed back on reports that the FBI recovered 11 sets of classified information from his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week, claiming he had “declassified” everything before leaving office. “Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything,” Trump wrote...
Washington Examiner

Biden tries to tread carefully after FBI searches Trump's home

President Joe Biden's relationship with the Justice Department has become more complicated after the FBI enforced a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and office in Florida. With presidential son Hunter Biden under scrutiny by federal law enforcement officials, the White House has from the start aimed...
