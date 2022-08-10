Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Related
theorangetimes.com
Milford Resident To Be Featured At Times Square
Ava Skye Perrella of Milford will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 17 as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.
zip06.com
Guitarist Ronny Smith at Branford Jazz Aug. 18
Submitted by Victor Amatori, Branford Jazz Series: From Europe to South America to the United States, music has swept guitarist Ronny Smith off of his feet and directed him toward being an incredible and popular force in the contemporary jazz industry. On Thursday, August 18, this renowned artist will be...
'Bringing nostalgia back': The business of playtime returns to Rentro Games
HAMDEN, Conn. — It was almost game over for Steve Wojcik, the co-owner of “Rentro Games” in Hamden. Like so many small businesses, Wojcik’s three-year-old enterprise was largely put on pause due to the pandemic. Rentro, which delivers all the retro video and pinball machines from...
Greenwich HS Grad To Appear On New Amazon Reality Show 'Cosmic Love'
A Fairfield County man will be featured on a new reality television series that seeks to help contestants find their perfect match based on their star signs. All 10 episodes of the Amazon Prime Series "Cosmic Love" are set to be released on Friday, Aug. 12. Chris Ragusa, a 27-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cine‑4 Closes, Becoming Early Ed Campus
The lights are off and the popcorn’s all gone from a decades-old independent movie theater on Middletown Avenue — which new nonprofit owners aim to convert to a bustling campus for affordable early childhood education. Those are the latest developments with the Ciné 4 movie theater property at...
NewsTimes
Annabelle, other 'haunted' items of Ed and Lorraine Warren at center of viral TikTok: 'Where are you taking them'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On Aug. 7, TikTok user @ghostdude1 posted a now-viral video on the social media platform of him transporting Annabelle the doll as well a number of other "haunted" items from the Warren Occult Museum in Monroe. The man behind...
In Your Neighborhood: Community Hero’s Gala
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is in your neighborhood Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons hosted the first “Our community hero’s gala” at Anthony’s Ocean View in New Haven. 4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash The event last night honored community heroes and their families awards were given in the names of heroes […]
wshu.org
Artifacts found on Connecticut farm reveal stories of English colonial life — a photo essay
The Hollister Farm in South Glastonbury started being investigated back in 2013. Over the last decade, the use of ground penetrating radar has shown artifacts lost to time. “It is one of the best preserved early English Colonial sites that we have,” State Archaeologist Sarah Sportman said during a recent dig.
RELATED PEOPLE
zip06.com
Before Summer Melts Away: Community Ice Cream Social Aug. 27
On August 27, come out to Branford’s Foote Park for a free, fun-filled Community Ice Cream Social, before summer melts away. The two-hour social is set for 1 – 3 p.m. Sat. Aug. 27 at Foote Park on Melrose Avenue. Hosted by Community Dining Room (CDR), all costs will be covered by the day’s sponsoring organizations, said Courtney Rosenberg, CDR Fundraising Coordinator. Branford Community Foundation (with funding generously provided by GSB), and Total Mortgage are the event’s sponsors.
HEY STAMFORD! – Your Chance To Fist-Pump With ‘Jersey Shore’s’ Pauly D
MTV's "Jersey Shore", what can you say about it? It ranks way up on my list of things that will not and cannot be explained to me. The success the show and its cast members have had is baffling. I say that, but at the same time, I am from the midwest and have watched the show and actually know who "Snooki" is. If there is one good thing that I take away from watching this trainwreck of a TV show is learning the word "Chooch" and its meaning.
Country fans rush to Hartford for sold-out Morgan Wallen concert
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the sun set over Hartford, thousands of country fans made their way down Savitt Way to see Morgan Wallen at the Xfinity Theatre on Friday night. “I just love him. — she only talks about him. She loves Morgan Wallace,” said one fan.
'He was full of life' | Family and friends honor Hamden High graduate killed in crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Family members and friends gathered together for a candlelight vigil in honor of 18-year-old Elias Hnini. The recent Hamden High School graduate died after a car crash a couple of weeks ago on Orchard Street in New Haven. He was taken to the hospital but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTNH.com
Nyberg: Popular Milford brunch spot to bring delicious dishes to new location
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A restaurant and foodtruck owner in Milford is bringing his popular brunch spot, The Plate, on the road with a new destination. The new gig, in West Haven, is dubbed The Side Plate. Ryan Trevethan, owner of The Plate, explained that the restaurant opened back...
higherperspectives.com
After Losing Their Father, Brother, And Their House To Various Tragedies, This Family Thought Life Could Never Get Better
Life is like a bumpy road: there will always be ups and downs, but we have no choice but to keep moving forward. There’s no way for us to know what new surprise life will throw at us around each corner, so it’s essential never to take your loved ones for granted.
NBC Connecticut
Newington Man Posthumously Named Honorary Police Officer
A Newington man is being posthumously honored as a police officer following his brave battle with cancer. "He touched so many lives in his short life," Jack Bishop's mother Kathy said. Jack passed away last week after a rough, two-year battle with cancer. He was 24 years old. "He fought...
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut Clear the Shelters Kitty Cam
NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are once again working to Clear the Shelters this year. From August 1 through August 31, we are partnering with local shelters to help you find your forever friend. Above is our Kitty Cam set up at the Connecticut Humane Society in Newington.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
‘Adored’: Durham family mourns 17-year-old killed in Middlefield crash
DURHAM — A Durham family is mourning the loss of their son and brother, killed Wednesday in a crash in Middlefield. Noah Ram, 17, was a young man of uncommon talent and dedication, according to an obituary issued Friday by Christine Foster, a friend of the family. To meet...
NBC Connecticut
Young Mother Survives Stroke
The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. 37 year old Julie Hetherington is a busy, working mom who suffered a stroke- out of the blue. Julie...
NewsTimes
CT's best bakeries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in bakeries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pure Love Bakery. 136...
NBC Connecticut
Group of Metal Detectors Locate Missing Wedding Rings in Westbrook
Ever felt the panic of losing your car keys? Cell phone? How about something as valuable as a wedding ring?. That is what happened to a couple from Milton, New York who was vacationing on the Connecticut shoreline in Westbrook. Nicole Beck was swimming with her kids for 15 minutes...
Comments / 0