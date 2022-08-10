ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

theorangetimes.com

Milford Resident To Be Featured At Times Square

Ava Skye Perrella of Milford will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 17 as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.
MILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Guitarist Ronny Smith at Branford Jazz Aug. 18

Submitted by Victor Amatori, Branford Jazz Series: From Europe to South America to the United States, music has swept guitarist Ronny Smith off of his feet and directed him toward being an incredible and popular force in the contemporary jazz industry. On Thursday, August 18, this renowned artist will be...
Cine‑4 Closes, Becoming Early Ed Campus

The lights are off and the popcorn’s all gone from a decades-old independent movie theater on Middletown Avenue — which new nonprofit owners aim to convert to a bustling campus for affordable early childhood education. Those are the latest developments with the Ciné 4 movie theater property at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

In Your Neighborhood: Community Hero’s Gala

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is in your neighborhood Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons hosted the first “Our community hero’s gala” at Anthony’s Ocean View in New Haven. 4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash The event last night honored community heroes and their families awards were given in the names of heroes […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Before Summer Melts Away: Community Ice Cream Social Aug. 27

On August 27, come out to Branford’s Foote Park for a free, fun-filled Community Ice Cream Social, before summer melts away. The two-hour social is set for 1 – 3 p.m. Sat. Aug. 27 at Foote Park on Melrose Avenue. Hosted by Community Dining Room (CDR), all costs will be covered by the day’s sponsoring organizations, said Courtney Rosenberg, CDR Fundraising Coordinator. Branford Community Foundation (with funding generously provided by GSB), and Total Mortgage are the event’s sponsors.
BRANFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

HEY STAMFORD! – Your Chance To Fist-Pump With ‘Jersey Shore’s’ Pauly D

MTV's "Jersey Shore", what can you say about it? It ranks way up on my list of things that will not and cannot be explained to me. The success the show and its cast members have had is baffling. I say that, but at the same time, I am from the midwest and have watched the show and actually know who "Snooki" is. If there is one good thing that I take away from watching this trainwreck of a TV show is learning the word "Chooch" and its meaning.
STAMFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Newington Man Posthumously Named Honorary Police Officer

A Newington man is being posthumously honored as a police officer following his brave battle with cancer. "He touched so many lives in his short life," Jack Bishop's mother Kathy said. Jack passed away last week after a rough, two-year battle with cancer. He was 24 years old. "He fought...
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

NBC Connecticut Clear the Shelters Kitty Cam

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are once again working to Clear the Shelters this year. From August 1 through August 31, we are partnering with local shelters to help you find your forever friend. Above is our Kitty Cam set up at the Connecticut Humane Society in Newington.
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Young Mother Survives Stroke

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. 37 year old Julie Hetherington is a busy, working mom who suffered a stroke- out of the blue. Julie...
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

CT's best bakeries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in bakeries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pure Love Bakery. 136...
AVON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Group of Metal Detectors Locate Missing Wedding Rings in Westbrook

Ever felt the panic of losing your car keys? Cell phone? How about something as valuable as a wedding ring?. That is what happened to a couple from Milton, New York who was vacationing on the Connecticut shoreline in Westbrook. Nicole Beck was swimming with her kids for 15 minutes...
WESTBROOK, CT

