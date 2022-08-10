Read full article on original website
Related
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care
It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
Tom Holland Makes A Brief Return To Instagram To Share Candid Thoughts About Mental Health
Did Thanos snap his fingers again? Or did Doctor Strange cast yet another controversial spell? One would think as much given how Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has been M.I.A. again from the dimension of social media for nearly two months. Of course, Holland is notoriously private and also has a busy schedule beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe these days, but what’s going on? The 26-year-old has addressed his latest absence in a self-proclaimed brief return to Instagram, where he shared candid thoughts about mental health.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nathan Fielder's new comedy The Rehearsal will be familiar to anyone with autism
While we all like to be prepared for what might happen in the future, like those difficult conversations and life choices, some go to extraordinary lengths to try and ensure a happy outcome. Comedian Nathan Fielder explores this in his new reality TV series, The Rehearsal, where he goes to great lengths to help people rehearse future events. The people Fielder works with are confessing to a lie they have been keeping for years, or exploring whether to make a life choice like having a child. Using complex flow charts and scripting conversations and actions, Fielder goes to extremes to...
Brittany Gets Blocked on Social Media and Matt Blocks Her Number on ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’
I Love a Mama's Boy returns for episode 9. Matt and Brittany's relationship didn't work out. Here's what happened last time on the show.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Comments / 0