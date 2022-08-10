GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are getting some good news on their collection of players coming back from knee injuries. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson are coming off the physically unable to perform list. “It’s just like the next step in the process,” LaFleur said. “It’s not like they’re going to be out there in team drills. But they’ll do some individual and with them being back, now it allows you to do some walkthroughs which is going to be obviously very beneficial for, especially for a guy who hasn’t played in the National Football League like Christian.” Jenkins tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in November. The timing of the injury made it seem unlikely that Jenkins would be back for the start of the season, though the 2020 Pro Bowl guard hadn’t ruled out the possibility.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 23 MINUTES AGO