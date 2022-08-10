When Bay News 9 hit the airwaves in 1997, those inside and outside its original building in Pinellas Park had no idea it would remain a Tampa Bay staple 25 years later. Elliot Wiser was among that group. He was the first general manager – the first employee, for that matter – of Tampa Bay’s first 24-hours news station. Wiser said he oversaw the construction of the building, designed the programming and hired the initial workforce and on-air talent.

PINELLAS PARK, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO