Mysuncoast.com

Tropics are showing some signs of life!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our tropical weather is still quiet today, with a weak wave in the Atlantic that has only a 10% chance of developing. But, conditions in the atmosphere could become more favorable for tropical development next week. As soon as we start getting the next storm or two, an active tropical year is still likely.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: FPL emergency work causes road closure in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power and Light has emergency road work that will stop access to a roadway in Bradenton. According to officials, the emergency road work will require a short closure of 33rd St E in Bradenton. The work is expected to take two hours. Please plan an...
pasconewsonline.com

Traffic changes on Overpass Road in Wesley Chapel

Wesley Chapel, Fla -- Overpass Road was switched to new traffic alignments today from Old Pasco Road to just east of Boyette Road. Eastbound and westbound Overpass Road traffic is now on a divided roadway, with one lane open in each direction. Additional lanes in each direction will open later this year. Motorists are advised to be alert to these changed conditions and watch for workers as construction continues to complete the project.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Afternoon storms return for the weekend!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first Friday of the school year is also the first day with sunrise in the 7 a.m. hour. We lose one minute on sunrise and sunset almost every day right now. Our first day with sunset before 8 p.m. happens around Aug. 24. Our dry...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Missing 78-year-old man visiting Tampa found safe

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department say they have found the 78-year-old man who had been missing since Friday. He is safe. Leon Iverson was initially last seen stepping outside of his Airbnb home located near North Nebraska Avenue and East Ida Street. After just two minutes, police said the family went outside and he was gone.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Bay News 9’s first GM talks 25th anniversary

When Bay News 9 hit the airwaves in 1997, those inside and outside its original building in Pinellas Park had no idea it would remain a Tampa Bay staple 25 years later. Elliot Wiser was among that group. He was the first general manager – the first employee, for that matter – of Tampa Bay’s first 24-hours news station. Wiser said he oversaw the construction of the building, designed the programming and hired the initial workforce and on-air talent.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco County paving rejuvenation program underway

Drivers on Pasco County roads might notice something a little strange over the next several months: pink roads. It’s part of an asphalt pavement rejuvenation project underway on Pasco’s roads. From now through fall, Pasco County Public Works crews will apply a substance called Reclamite, an asphalt pavement...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge Is Closing For 6 Hours, Find Out When

The Howard Frankland Bridge is closing next week for 6 hours. The closure is going to start this Monday, August 15 starting at 11 p.m. It will open back up on Tuesday, August 16th at 5 a.m. It will only affect the southbound lanes on the bridge. The road closure...
TAMPA, FL

