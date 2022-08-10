Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Tropics are showing some signs of life!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our tropical weather is still quiet today, with a weak wave in the Atlantic that has only a 10% chance of developing. But, conditions in the atmosphere could become more favorable for tropical development next week. As soon as we start getting the next storm or two, an active tropical year is still likely.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: FPL emergency work causes road closure in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power and Light has emergency road work that will stop access to a roadway in Bradenton. According to officials, the emergency road work will require a short closure of 33rd St E in Bradenton. The work is expected to take two hours. Please plan an...
Tampa police find man’s body in still-running vehicle
A man was found dead in Tampa early Sunday morning, according to police.
Raccoons trapped in cages on roof of Seminole Heights home upset neighbors
Some Seminole Heights neighbors say they are mortified after what they saw on Tuesday -- two racoons trapped in metal cages on a roof, in direct sunlight. One suffered and died.
pasconewsonline.com
Traffic changes on Overpass Road in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, Fla -- Overpass Road was switched to new traffic alignments today from Old Pasco Road to just east of Boyette Road. Eastbound and westbound Overpass Road traffic is now on a divided roadway, with one lane open in each direction. Additional lanes in each direction will open later this year. Motorists are advised to be alert to these changed conditions and watch for workers as construction continues to complete the project.
Mysuncoast.com
Afternoon storms return for the weekend!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first Friday of the school year is also the first day with sunrise in the 7 a.m. hour. We lose one minute on sunrise and sunset almost every day right now. Our first day with sunset before 8 p.m. happens around Aug. 24. Our dry...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic at U.S. 41 and 53rd Avenue West
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash at the intersection of U.S. 41 and 53rd Avenue West is slowing traffic in the area. EMS is on scene. One lane of 53rd Avenue West is blocked. Expect delays. Avoid the area if possible.
Missing 78-year-old man visiting Tampa found safe
TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department say they have found the 78-year-old man who had been missing since Friday. He is safe. Leon Iverson was initially last seen stepping outside of his Airbnb home located near North Nebraska Avenue and East Ida Street. After just two minutes, police said the family went outside and he was gone.
FDOT: Portion of US 19 to close overnight early next week in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla — Southbound lanes on U.S.-19 in Pinellas Park will be closed early next week for construction, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The southbound lanes on US-19 at Bryan Dairy Road/118thAvenue will be closed from 10 p.m. on Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting, the agency explained in a statement.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-75 in Manatee County; traffic affected
Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 75 in Manatee County early Friday morning.
stpetecatalyst.com
Bay News 9’s first GM talks 25th anniversary
When Bay News 9 hit the airwaves in 1997, those inside and outside its original building in Pinellas Park had no idea it would remain a Tampa Bay staple 25 years later. Elliot Wiser was among that group. He was the first general manager – the first employee, for that matter – of Tampa Bay’s first 24-hours news station. Wiser said he oversaw the construction of the building, designed the programming and hired the initial workforce and on-air talent.
WATCH: Tourists duck as plane makes extremely low landing
A flight traveling from Naples to Skiathos, Greece had an extremely low landing, video from plane spotters showed.
Flag flown in memory of local vets one too many in Tampa community, sparks controversy
Friends of three Lake Wales veterans who recently passed away want to fly an American flag over a club in their gated community, but their HOA decided against allowing that display in a third common area.
Start Of Keene Road Project Delayed Until Sept. 9
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Keene Road will be closed for approximately six weeks from Sunset Point Road to Drew Street in Clearwater while CSX replaces a railroad crossing. The project is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. on Sept. 9 and conclude by early
nypressnews.com
Southbound I-275 Lanes On Howard Frankland Bridge To Close August 15
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– All Southbound I-275 travel lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg will close on Monday, August 15, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. weather permitting. The Closure is for crews to perform overhead sign installation work as part...
‘Strange not to see my friend Paul’: Eagle 8 returns to Tampa Bay skies
For the first time since the sudden passing of Chief Photojournalist Paul Lamison, Eagle 8 HD returned to the Tampa Bay skies Wednesday for WFLA News Channel 8's morning newscasts.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco County paving rejuvenation program underway
Drivers on Pasco County roads might notice something a little strange over the next several months: pink roads. It’s part of an asphalt pavement rejuvenation project underway on Pasco’s roads. From now through fall, Pasco County Public Works crews will apply a substance called Reclamite, an asphalt pavement...
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge Is Closing For 6 Hours, Find Out When
The Howard Frankland Bridge is closing next week for 6 hours. The closure is going to start this Monday, August 15 starting at 11 p.m. It will open back up on Tuesday, August 16th at 5 a.m. It will only affect the southbound lanes on the bridge. The road closure...
Boat returned, unfinished, after two years
John McDonough turned to Better Call Behnken for help after he says Powerhead Express boat repair shop didn’t finish his boat after two years, and the owner wouldn’t tell him where it was.
2 hospitalized after crash involving 2 cars, house in Clearwater
Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning after a two-vehicle wreck in Clearwater, a city spokesperson said.
