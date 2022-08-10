Read full article on original website
Before Summer Melts Away: Community Ice Cream Social Aug. 27
On August 27, come out to Branford’s Foote Park for a free, fun-filled Community Ice Cream Social, before summer melts away. The two-hour social is set for 1 – 3 p.m. Sat. Aug. 27 at Foote Park on Melrose Avenue. Hosted by Community Dining Room (CDR), all costs will be covered by the day’s sponsoring organizations, said Courtney Rosenberg, CDR Fundraising Coordinator. Branford Community Foundation (with funding generously provided by GSB), and Total Mortgage are the event’s sponsors.
Guitarist Ronny Smith at Branford Jazz Aug. 18
Submitted by Victor Amatori, Branford Jazz Series: From Europe to South America to the United States, music has swept guitarist Ronny Smith off of his feet and directed him toward being an incredible and popular force in the contemporary jazz industry. On Thursday, August 18, this renowned artist will be...
2022 Haddam-Killingworth Boys’ Soccer Schedule
Wednesday, Aug. 31: at Waterford at 6:30 p.m. (scrimmage) Saturday, Sept. 10: at Coginchaug at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13: vs. Portland at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16: at Hale-Ray at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20: vs. Valley Regional at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23: at Old Lyme at 3:45...
Gentile Loved Coaching with His All-Stars Club This Summer
The influence of every member of a team’s coaching staff is critical when it comes to that club’s success. This summer, Joe Gentile fulfilled that role by making significant contributions to the East Haddam-Guilford (EH-G) 12-U All-Stars softball team as an assistant coach. Joe, a Guilford resident, soaked up every moment of the team’s run to winning the District 9 and Section 3 titles, while coaching his daughter Ava along the way.
2022 Westbrook Boys’ Soccer Schedule
Tuesday, Aug. 30: vs. St. Bernard at 4 p.m. (scrimmage) Friday, Sept. 9: vs. Morgan at 3:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12: at Cromwell at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16: at North Branford at 3:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19: vs. East Hampton at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21: vs. Amistad at...
Branford Schools’ Central Offices Move from Main St. to New Home at WIS
Just ahead of the start of the new school year, Branford Public Schools’ central offices have moved into a new office space suite, intentionally built for BPS to occupy, as part of the new Walsh Intermediate School (WIS) academic wing. BPS central/Board of Education offices had been located at...
2022 Branford Boys’ Soccer Schedule
Sunday, Aug. 28: vs. Maloney at 5 p.m. (scrimmage) Saturday, Sept. 3: vs. Hamden at 9 a.m. (scrimmage) Monday, Sept. 5: at Morgan at 10 a.m. (scrimmage) Thursday, Sept. 8: vs. East Haven at 3:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12: at Lyman Hall at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16: at Fairfield...
2022 Hand Boys’ Soccer Schedule
Friday, Sept. 2: vs. Morgan at 5:30 p.m. (scrimmage) Monday, Sept. 5: at Choate at 9 a.m. (scrimmage) Saturday, Sept. 10: vs. Guilford at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13: at Xavier at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15: vs. Shelton at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20: at Career-Hillhouse at 3:45 p.m.
Branford Primary Voting Results
Branford’s registered Democrats and Republicans who came out to vote in the Aug. 9, 2022 primaries voted in lock step with the overall results statewide to determine candidates for their parties in the November 8 statewide election, according to primary results returned from the town to the Secretary of State. Results were accumulated in Branford at polls in the town’s seven voting districts.
