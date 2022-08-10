ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braxton Lee Sets Record in 7-3 Victory

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
 4 days ago
(8/9/2022, Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fought back from two early deficits to beat the High Point Rockers in the series opener on Tuesday night.  Braxton Lee tallied three triples, setting an Atlantic League record for most triples in a game.

Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

After a couple of tough innings, Alex Merithew (W, 4-2) settled down, ultimately pitching eight innings, striking out 11 batters while allowing only three runs on three hits.  Merithew also retired the last 16 batters he faced, and the Blue Crabs pitching ultimately retired 19 consecutive batters to end the game.

The Rockers started the scoring in the first inning when Jerry Downs hit an opposite-field solo home run to put High Point ahead 1-0.  The Blue Crabs responded in the bottom of the first off of Liam O’Sullivan (L, 1-4).  With runners on first and second, David Harris served a base hit into center, scoring Shah to tie the game.  Braxton Lee later came around to score on a fielder’s choice, putting the Blue Crabs ahead 2-1.

In the top of the second, the Rockers struck again.  With a runner on first base, Tyler Ladendorf blasted a two-run home run to left-center, putting High Point back on top, 3-2.  But from there, the Blue Crabs dominated.

In the third inning, Braxton Lee tied the game with an RBI triple to deep center field, scoring Jack Sundberg.  In the fifth Inning, Lee struck again, smashing a triple down the right field line, scoring Sundberg from second and Shah from first base, giving the Blue Crabs a 5-3 lead.  Lee later scored on a fielder’s choice from Alex Crosby, giving Southern Maryland a 6-3 edge.  In the seventh inning, Lee drove a leadoff triple down the left-field line, his third triple of the game.

In the ninth inning, the Blue Crabs added another run, as Michael Baca drove one off the Mini Monster, scoring Jared Walker from second, giving the Blue Crabs a 7-3 lead.  From there, Endrys Briceno retired the Rockers in order, clinching the victory for the Blue Crabs.

Southern Maryland moves to 66-29 on the year and 18-11 in the second half.  The Blue Crabs remain three games behind the Lancaster Barnstormers in the North Division in the second half.  Southern Maryland is back in action tomorrow night a 6:30 pm.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

