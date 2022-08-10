ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyvale, CA

Comments / 57

Guest
4d ago

Genealogy websites solving alot of cold cases. Murderers who got away are getting caught by technology.

Reply(5)
51
Kim Melendez
4d ago

Yay! Hopefully he spends his final years incarcerated for his crime. He's had more years of freedom than he deserves.

Reply
24
AMERICAN NINCOMPOOP
4d ago

At 75 years old he’ll serve as another leach on taxpayers necks to his last breath. Taxpayers are expected to care for his well-being as well and at that age he will require constant medical assistance which is not cheap. Everything he own should be confiscated and turned to slain girl family including being used for his upkeep in prison as well as his SSI and pension if any.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Father arrested after death of 2-year-old in Stockton; fentanyl found in her system

STOCKTON – The father of a two-year-old girl who died in April has been arrested after an investigation found the presence of fentanyl in the child. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a residence along the 2300 block of North Maine Avenue back on April 27 after they got a report about a young girl suffering from cardiac arrest. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff's office says. No obvious signs of abuse were noted, but a toxicology test was done as part of the post-mortem exam. That toxicology report...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness; victim named

BRENTWOOD – A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured three others at a gym in Brentwood early Thursday morning.Police said on Friday that the teen has been booked into the Contra Costa Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of murder. The teen is a resident of Brentwood and his name is being withheld due to his age.A second person detained in connection with the incident was released after it was determined he was not a shooter, police said.The shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. Thursday at the 24 Hour Fitness gym on Lone Tree Way, where Brentwood police said a fight broke out on or around the gym's basketball court and continued to its parking lot before shots were fired.According to the Contra Costa Coroner's office, 21-year-old Cesar Arana of Antioch was pronounced dead at the scene. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends impacted by his untimely death," police said Friday.The three other victims went to hospitals, police said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Greene at (925) 809-7797.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teenager critically injured in West Oakland shooting

OAKLAND -- A teenage boy was critically injured in a shooting in Oakland Friday afternoon.Oakland police said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on the 900 block of 26th Street in the McClymonds neighborhood of West Oakland.Officers who arrived found a juvenile male Oakland resident suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition. Police did not offer a motive or provide any suspect information.Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Felony Assault unit at (510) 238-3426. 
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sunnyvale, CA
Sunnyvale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
ABC10

1 dead in Stockton shooting along West Lane

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is looking for answers after a deadly shooting. Police responded to the reported shooting along the 4900 block of West Lane. Authorities said first responders arrived to find a person, only described as male, who had been shot. Despite efforts to save...
STOCKTON, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"

Mitchell OwensState of California Attorney General. Ora Owens is the mother of three sons. The family lived in the eastern area of Menlo Park, California. On February 3, 1983, a police officer arrived at her apartment. The officer was there to question Ora about a police report on a stolen purse that she had filed the previous month.
MENLO PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genealogy#Dna#Bus Stop#Violent Crime#Mercury News
CBS San Francisco

Person fatally shot overnight in Vallejo in city's 12th homicide of the year

VALLEJO – A person was shot and killed early Friday morning in Vallejo, police said.  Officers responded at 4:29 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Arkansas Street and discovered an adult suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.  The person's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.  The motive and circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation, police said.  Police said this is Vallejo's 12th homicide this year. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Phillips at (707) 648-4514 or Detective Murphy at (707) 648-5430. 
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Leandro police pursuit leads to weapons charge arrest; gun and marijuana seized

SAN LEANDRO -- Police in San Leandro arrested a suspect on a gun charge after he led officers on a chase and threw a handgun out of his vehicle window during the pursuit.Police said on Wednesday night at about 10:14 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Hesperian Boulevard and Olive Street saw a dark-colored SUV commit a traffic violation. Officers tried to pull the car over and the suspect vehicle failed to yield, leading the patrol car on a pursuit. The suspect fled from police on I-238 and west on I-580 until the suspect vehicle ran out of gas, according to authorities. The suspect, a 36-year-old San Lorenzo resident , was arrested without further incident. During a vehicle search, officers found two pounds of marijuana. They also located a loaded firearm the suspect discarded on the highway.  Police said the suspect was arrested for being a prohibited person from carrying a firearm. Police did not mention any additional charges he faced in connection with the marijuana that was found or leading police on a pursuit.Police noted the department recovered 11 firearms in July of this year, with five of the 11 guns being "ghost guns."
SAN LEANDRO, CA
NBC News

Possible Meteors Caught on Camera Over Utah

An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah this morning, shaking homes and alarming many throughout the state. Multiple residents captured something streaking across the sky on camera, which some experts believe is a meteor.Aug. 13, 2022.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Victim in Oakland shooting succumbs to injuries at hospital

OAKLAND - The victim of a shooting on the 1400 block of Webster Street in Oakland succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital Wednesday morning.The shooting occurred Saturday the 6th, just before 12:15 AM. OPD Officers were in the area when they heard gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived on scene, who then transported the victim to a local hospital.The victim's identity is being withheld, pending notification to next of kin. The Oakland Police Department (OPD) continue to seek assistance from the community to identify the individual(s) responsible. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact OPD's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950. This homicide marks Oakland's 74th this year. At this time in 2021, there were 78. The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Callers can remain anonymous. The Tip Line is (510) 777-8572.
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

Man killed in shooting near Sherwood Mall in Stockton | Update

STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 12:00 a.m. Stockton Police said they have a large police presence along Telegraph Avenue in connection to the homicide outside of the Golden 1 Credit Union. Authorities told ABC10 that they were working to capture a suspect in a connection to the shooting and were...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Stockton man’s dog taken by robbers during walk

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Aug. 1, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., a man was walking his dog in the area of Santa Paula Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue in Stockton when he was robbed by two males. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the victim was pushed and threatened with […]
STOCKTON, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Denied Parole. Daniel Bezemer to remain behind bars for vicious murder

Convicted murderer and accomplice both denied parole. Roseville, Calif. – One of Justine Vanderschoot’s murderers, Daniel Bezemer, was denied parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Daniel Bezemer and his roommate Brandon Fernandez were convicted of the strangulation and murder of Justine Vanderschoot in 2003....
ROSEVILLE, CA
NBC News

NBC News

434K+
Followers
52K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy