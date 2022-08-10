Summers County Courthouse News Aug. 3 – 9
Marriages None. Fiduciaries David Pettry, Administrator of the Virginia Dare Pettry estate; Stephanie Michelle Dressler, Administrator of the Lois C Ward estate; Ronielle R Cole, Administrator of the Bonnie Ruth Bennett estate; Wendy Leigh Ward, Administrator of the Brenda Joyce Ellison estate; Mary Lynn Plumley, Administrator of the Tommy Regan Plumley estate; Teresa King, Administrator of the Mattie Dean Dick estate; Sandra Humphries, Administrator of the Janet Lee Richmond estate; Linda J Huffman, Administrator of the David L Huffman estate; Anna R Ziegler, Administrator of the Daniel Harmon estate; Linda M Rodes, Administrator of the Charles Richard Rodes estate; Vincent H Adkins and Wilfred E Adkins, Co-Administrators of the Erie W Adkins estate. Land Transfers Emily Landseidel to Emily Landseidel ad Joshua R Mitchem, 2 Tracts, Green Sulphur District; Eugene R Jones Jr. to Jeffery J Chambers and Linda K Chambers, 0.09 acres more or less, Talcott District; Nicky J Strattis and Susan J Strattis to John R Grossman and Kristin M Stover, 10 acres more or less, Pipestem District; Rebecca McLaughlin to Jeffrey McLaughlin, 3 Tracts, Jumping Branch District; Donald R Basham and Kenneth W Brogan to Jeffrey McLaughlin, 37.75 acres, Jumping Branch District; Eugene R Jones Jr. to Peaceful Properties LLC, 196.44 acres more or less, Talcott District; Cynthia Mclung to Deidre Hendrick, Tract 4, Jumping Branch District; Franklin W Lilly to Cristina F Graham, 5.614 acres more or less, Jumping Branch District.
