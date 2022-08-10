Effective: 2022-08-18 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gallatin; Wayne; White The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River at Carmi. .The river continues falling slowly, and is forecast to drop below flood stage Friday. For the Little Wabash River...including Carmi...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River at Carmi. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, The inundation of county roads begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 16.7 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet.

GALLATIN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO