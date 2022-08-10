Children with cancer receive robotic Aflac Duck for cuddles and comfort

A snuggly feathered friend paid a visit to Sunrise Day Camp in Wyandanch to bring comfort to children with cancer.

Social Robots brought a robotic Aflac Duck that can be used for cuddles - but also has the ability to respond and interact with children.

It can even mimic emotions by putting an emoji button to the chest of the stuffed animal.

"We've learned that children really need a way to express their feelings to their families, to their caregivers," says Buffy Swineheart, Aflac senior manager of corporate social responsibility. "And this gives them the opportunity to do that."

The Sunrise Association says Aflac's sponsorship allows the Sunrise Day Camp to provide more services to children with cancer.

Over 16,000 families across the country have received the robo-duck.