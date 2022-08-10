Massapequa Coast Little League team has family and community excited for tourney run

The Massapequa Coast Little League team are one win away from playing in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The community is buzzing as the boys' dreams of advancing can come true if they win on Friday.

"They can do anything as long as they stick together as a unit," says Michelle Hanley, one of the player's mothers. "All you do is watch them put their arms around each other, pat themselves on the back. They cheer on other teams, they cheer on each other. They love each other."

It's already been an exciting journey for Massapequa with thrilling wins like the one against the New Jersey state champions, a typical powerhouse team from Toms River.

The 12-year-olds have given their family, friends and community a lot to remember and worry about.

"We are more nervous than they are," says Cindi St. George, another player's mother. "Like with each pitch, your stomach is just ... each pitch, each hit, every at bat. It's incredible. But we're all so excited for them."