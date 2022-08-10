ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPG Talk Radio

Day Three of Rotten Egg Smell Making People Ill in Southern NJ

EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Leaving Accident Scene, Assaulting Cop

Officials in Ocean County say a man from Little Egg Harbor Township has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident, DUI, and assaulting a police officer in 2020. According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer, on Monday, 43-year-old John Madden pleaded guilty to knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury and driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with an incident that occurred in Long Beach Township on April 8th, 2020. Madden also pled guilty to an unrelated charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer in connection with an incident that occurred in Little Egg Harbor on April 4th of that year.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Woodbridge Township, NJ
Woodbridge Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
WPG Talk Radio

Rotten Egg or Gas Smell Spreads Through Southern NJ Counties

EAST GREENWICH — The smell that made its way around much of South Jersey is still in the process of being treated and processed at a truck stop. The Gloucester County 911 Communications Center received hundreds of calls just after 3 p.m. complaining of a rotten egg smell associated with natural gas, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management. One of the calls came from the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road in East Greenwich just off Route 295.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

NJ State Police: Three Arrested, 38 Kilos of Heroin and Fentanyl Seized

State troopers say three people have been arrested, a drug mill has been dismantled, and 38 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl were seized following a two-month-long investigation in North Jersey. Officials with the New Jersey State Police say this past May, detectives began investigating 38-year-old Richard Stroman, Jr., of North...
WPG Talk Radio

Neptune, NJ, Man Charged With Murder After Fight Turns Deadly

NEPTUNE — A township man was charged with murder after fatally stabbing a man during a fight Sunday morning, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Just before 6 AM, township police officers were dispatched to Squirrel Road for a reported stabbing. They discovered a male victim in the front yard, unresponsive with a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Edison
WPG Talk Radio

Mullica Twp., NJ, Police Look for Help Identifying Woman

Mullica Township Police are asking the public for help in identifying a woman caught on camera. It appears that the woman has acknowledged the camera's existence as she is looking right at the lens. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the woman or what she may have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Turnpike#Traffic Accident#Nj#Police#The New Jersey Turnpike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WPG Talk Radio

NJ heat wave day 7 of 9: Assimilating more steamy weather through midweek

Weather has been awfully hot around New Jersey lately. In fact, on 25 of the last 28 days, the thermometer at one weather station in NJ hit 90+ degrees. We face (approximately) three more days of ferocious heat and disgusting humidity, before a substantial break. This week's cooldown will be a slow process. But the change will be wonderful. Not only will we taste September-ish weather by the weekend, but a good soaking rain is possible for part of the state too.
ENVIRONMENT
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy