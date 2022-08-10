Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury
Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
Dolphins lose Trill Williams for the season. Where things stand at corner, other spots
This might be the Dolphins’ best roster in a decade, but it’s still one with several holes, particularly backup positions on the offensive line and cornerback.
Packers' Jenkins, Tonyan, Watson coming off PUP list
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are getting some good news on their collection of players coming back from knee injuries. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson are coming off the physically unable to perform list. “It’s just like the next step in the process,” LaFleur said. “It’s not like they’re going to be out there in team drills. But they’ll do some individual and with them being back, now it allows you to do some walkthroughs which is going to be obviously very beneficial for, especially for a guy who hasn’t played in the National Football League like Christian.” Jenkins tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in November. The timing of the injury made it seem unlikely that Jenkins would be back for the start of the season, though the 2020 Pro Bowl guard hadn’t ruled out the possibility.
Notre Dame among top-10 most in-demand college football programs in 2022
If you want to get out to a Notre Dame football game in Marcus Freeman’s first season as a head coach, it’s going to cost you. On Friday, Stubhub released a 2022 College Football Preview, which showed the Irish at No. 6 on a list of the top in-demand college football programs this year.
4-star safety Jayden Bonsu commits to Ohio State: "I'm ready to be part of the brotherhood"
Jayden Bonsu almost committed around the middle of July. If the four-star safety out of Hillside (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep would have gone through with his initial commitment date, he would have committed to Miami. After deciding to push his commitment back a few weeks, the No. 152 prospect...
Malik Fitts Is Still A Free Agent
On August 14, Malik Fitts still remains a free agent. He played for the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics last season, and has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers.
How Austin Riley’s small-town roots in northern Mississippi shaped him
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — DeSoto Central High School’s past and present poetically intersected May 15, 2019. As the Jaguars prepared for Game 1 of their state championship series at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss., coach Mark Monaghan awaited the major league debut of a DeSoto Central product. He remembers hearing from Austin Riley that day.
