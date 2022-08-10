Read full article on original website
Kylian Mbappe appears to 'stop running' during counter attack because nobody passed to him, footage is damning
Kylian Mbappe appeared to stop running during a Paris Saint-Germain counter attack in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montpellier and fans are furious. The Ligue 1 champions have started the campaign with two wins out of two under new manager Christophe Galtier, scoring 10 goals. Mbappe opened his account for the...
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand
Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly exchanged words with Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren after refusing to go over to fans following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. You can check out footage of Ronaldo heading down the tunnel before all his teammates below. United were thrashed at the Brentford Community stadium and...
Insane details of Ousmane Dembele's new Barcelona deal leaked, no wonder club is struggling financially
The insane details of Ousmane Dembele's new Barcelona contract has been leaked and reveals the extraordinary clauses. Dembele penned a new two-year deal last month, keeping him at the Camp Nou until 2024. It ended speculation of a move away, with the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain thought to...
Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel RED CARDED after final whistle of Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
A frantic ending led to both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte being red carded after the final whistle at Stamford Bridge. It was a fiery affair between London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, and it ended chaotically after Harry Kane headed in a last gasp equaliser for Conte’s side.
Manchester United deny suggestions they are considering terminating Cristiano Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United have denied reports that they are considering terminating Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with the club. Following the embarrassing 4-0 loss against Brentford, Sky Sports reported that United want to see a change in Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude or they may have to consider terminating his contract. Paul Hirst of The...
Erik ten Hag confirms Marcus Rashford's plans and hints at Cristiano Ronaldo Premier League start
Erik ten Hag has been speaking about his players ahead of the side’s next Premier League fixture. Manchester United are due to face Brentford in the second game week of the season, with Ten Hag keen to get his side up and going in the Premier League. Last time...
23-year-old star turns down Premier League club - he wants Liverpool
Liverpool transfer target Matheus Nunes has rejected an approach from Premier League side West Ham United, according to Hammers boss David Moyes. The Portuguese midfielder has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Reds from Portuguese outlets in particular and he is said to be 'waiting to join' Klopp's side.
Graeme Souness criticised for calling football a 'man's game' with Karen Carney in the studio
Graeme Souness came in for criticism on Sunday evening after claiming that Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur was a 'man's game,' with Karen Carney sat alongside him in the studio. Souness was in the Sky Sports studio for the afternoon, as the two London sides went head-to-head in the first match between sides in the 'big six' of the new Premier League season.
"Top, top, top performance" - Thomas Tuchel left frustrated after Chelsea's controversial 2-2 draw vs Spurs
Thomas Tuchel was left frustrated by Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur after Harry Kane’s stoppage time equaliser denied the hosts all three points. Chelsea were moments away from maintaining their 100 per cent start to the 2022/23 Premier League season after goals from Kalidou Koulibaly and Reece James cancelled out Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s leveller shortly after the hour mark in west London.
Manchester United value Marcus Rashford at more than £120 million amid PSG interest
Manchester United believe Marcus Rashford has a value 'in excess' of £120 million, which is double Paris Saint-Germain's valuation of the player, according to reports. The 24-year-old forward, who has one year left on his current deal at Old Trafford, has been earmarked as a potential summer signing by the French club.
A furious Rafael van der Vaart destroys Barcelona 'mafia' in explosive rant live on Dutch TV
Rafael van der Vaart unleashed his most explosive rant yet prior to Barcelona's La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano - dismantling the entire club. The Catalan giants are struggling financially, but have still managed to add Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde to their squad this summer.
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar had to be separated in dressing room argument as 'objects were thrown'
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar reportedly had to be separated by teammates on Saturday night, following PSG's win over Montpellier, as things nearly turned really ugly. It was a night of mixed fortunes for Paris Saint-Germain and their forwards, as they beat Montpellier 5-2 at the Parc des Princess, in their opening home game of the new season.
Nathan Ake words offer Pep Guardiola chance to tweak Manchester City system
It is safe to say that Manchester City’s strength-in-depth at left-back is far from encouraging currently. While Joao Cancelo deputised in sensational fashion last term, covering both flanks at different points of the season could lead to overburdening the multi-functional full-back. With a seasoned option in Oleksandr Zinchenko joining...
Player Ratings: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United (Premier League)
A disgraceful performance from Manchester United saw them lose 4-0 to Brentford, with Erik ten Hag still yet to claim a point in the Premier League. This may finally be the game the entire Manchester United fanbase finally sees David de Gea’s woeful inneffeciencies as a ball-playing goalkeeper. At fault as he helplessly let a soft shot go in to begin the chaos, then a poor pass to Eriksen putting him under danger resulting in the 2nd goal. This may be his worst performance in a United shirt.
Sergio Gomez spotted in Manchester ahead of City medical and transfer completion
Manchester City's newest summer recruit has been spotted arriving in the city ahead of a medical this weekend. The Premier League champions reached an agreement over a transfer fee with RSC Anderlecht during the week, giving Sergio Gomez the green light to travel to the north-west of England. Manchester City...
Thomas Tuchel was 'ready to give Romelu Lukaku another try at Chelsea' before Inter Milan return
Thomas Tuchel has admitted he was willing to give Romelu Lukaku another go at Chelsea for the 2022/23 season, but the forward wanted to return to Inter Milan. The 29-year-old’s club-record £97.5 million return to Stamford Bridge ended in failure, in reality, which saw him net 15 goals in all competitions during the 2021/22 campaign.
Pep Guardiola reveals why Manchester City opted against signing Chelsea's new arrival Marc Cucurella
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed why his side did not choose to sign new Chelsea arrival Marc Cucurella this summer. The Spanish left-back signed for the Blues from Brighton last week, despite being heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium throughout much of the summer transfer window.
Pep Guardiola explains reasoning for successful tactical tweak
Pep Guardiola has opened up about his most recent tactical tweak. At this point, Pep Guardiola needs no introduction as one of the game’s greatest tactical innovators. The Spanish boss holds the distinction of winning not just one, but two Premier League titles, largely without the presence of a striker at Manchester City.
Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder'
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder' in a damning rant. The Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday evening and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table. Fernandes is one of United's most influential players...
Antonio Conte: Romelu Lukaku was still a good signing for Chelsea despite Inter Milan loan return
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte believes Romelu Lukaku was still a good signing for Chelsea despite his return to Inter Milan this summer. Lukaku signed for the Blues last summer for a club record fee but after a positive start to his second stint at the club, he failed to make a real impact at Stamford Bridge.
