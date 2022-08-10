A disgraceful performance from Manchester United saw them lose 4-0 to Brentford, with Erik ten Hag still yet to claim a point in the Premier League. This may finally be the game the entire Manchester United fanbase finally sees David de Gea’s woeful inneffeciencies as a ball-playing goalkeeper. At fault as he helplessly let a soft shot go in to begin the chaos, then a poor pass to Eriksen putting him under danger resulting in the 2nd goal. This may be his worst performance in a United shirt.

