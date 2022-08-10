ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SPORTbible

Graeme Souness criticised for calling football a 'man's game' with Karen Carney in the studio

Graeme Souness came in for criticism on Sunday evening after claiming that Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur was a 'man's game,' with Karen Carney sat alongside him in the studio. Souness was in the Sky Sports studio for the afternoon, as the two London sides went head-to-head in the first match between sides in the 'big six' of the new Premier League season.
SPORTbible

"Top, top, top performance" - Thomas Tuchel left frustrated after Chelsea's controversial 2-2 draw vs Spurs

Thomas Tuchel was left frustrated by Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur after Harry Kane’s stoppage time equaliser denied the hosts all three points. Chelsea were moments away from maintaining their 100 per cent start to the 2022/23 Premier League season after goals from Kalidou Koulibaly and Reece James cancelled out Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s leveller shortly after the hour mark in west London.
SPORTbible

Player Ratings: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United (Premier League)

A disgraceful performance from Manchester United saw them lose 4-0 to Brentford, with Erik ten Hag still yet to claim a point in the Premier League. This may finally be the game the entire Manchester United fanbase finally sees David de Gea’s woeful inneffeciencies as a ball-playing goalkeeper. At fault as he helplessly let a soft shot go in to begin the chaos, then a poor pass to Eriksen putting him under danger resulting in the 2nd goal. This may be his worst performance in a United shirt.
SPORTbible

Pep Guardiola explains reasoning for successful tactical tweak

Pep Guardiola has opened up about his most recent tactical tweak. At this point, Pep Guardiola needs no introduction as one of the game’s greatest tactical innovators. The Spanish boss holds the distinction of winning not just one, but two Premier League titles, largely without the presence of a striker at Manchester City.
