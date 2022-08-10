ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Wanted murder suspect charged after separate shooting injures 2 in South Memphis, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mppMw_0hBbtHvU00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A murder suspect is behind bars after one man was shot and killed and two others injured during two separate shootings.

On May 27, Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gaither Street.

Officers found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his legs, according to an affidavit.

The man said he had been shot during an argument after the landlord of the property came to evict a tenant.

He said the shooter fired shots at him and another person, according to the affidavit.

He was shot three times in the legs and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The other man went to Methodist University with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

He said he had been in an argument with several people over rent money, and that he left when someone said the police had been called.

According to the affidavit, the police had left when the man returned, and that’s when the gunman started shooting.

During an investigation, detectives identified Lazaraeo Reid, 29, as a suspect through ballistic evidence recovered from a separate shooting that happened in March.

On March 1, MPD responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Woodcliff Drive at an apartment.

According to an affidavit, they found an unresponsive man lying on the ground.

The victim was taken to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police the victim had been in an argument with Reid prior to the shooting, records show.

Reid allegedly shot the victim in the chest before fleeing the apartment.

He’s charged with second-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and use of a firearm during commission of a felony.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

60-year-old shot to death in Raleigh; police seek woman in case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 60-year-old woman was found dead at the scene of a shooting Saturday night in Raleigh. Officers responded to the 5100 block of Yale Road at 11:17 p.m. They found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Her name was not released. Multiple callers told 911 that the suspect fled the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot dead near the airport, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot near the airport. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 4500 Block of Millbranch Road just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. This is an...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
actionnews5.com

Driver shot before crashing into train, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot before a train crash late Saturday night. According to Memphis police, officers responded to a crash at the railroad crossing on the block of Chelsea Avenue around 9 p.m. Initially, police said the train killed the driver. Through continued investigation, police said...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed on Millbranch, two suspects on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The glass window of the Millbranch Express was left shattered, riddled with bullet […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memphis Police#Murder#Methodist University#Violent Crime#Mpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Police: Man poured gas in house full of relatives, set fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old Bartlett man is in custody after police say he threatened to burn down a relative’s house with two children inside during an angry dispute over drugs. Natanael Castor was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated arson. Police say they were called […]
BARTLETT, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
111K+
Followers
118K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy