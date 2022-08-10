Wanted murder suspect charged after separate shooting injures 2 in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A murder suspect is behind bars after one man was shot and killed and two others injured during two separate shootings.

On May 27, Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gaither Street.

Officers found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his legs, according to an affidavit.

The man said he had been shot during an argument after the landlord of the property came to evict a tenant.

He said the shooter fired shots at him and another person, according to the affidavit.

He was shot three times in the legs and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The other man went to Methodist University with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

He said he had been in an argument with several people over rent money, and that he left when someone said the police had been called.

According to the affidavit, the police had left when the man returned, and that’s when the gunman started shooting.

During an investigation, detectives identified Lazaraeo Reid, 29, as a suspect through ballistic evidence recovered from a separate shooting that happened in March.

On March 1, MPD responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Woodcliff Drive at an apartment.

According to an affidavit, they found an unresponsive man lying on the ground.

The victim was taken to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police the victim had been in an argument with Reid prior to the shooting, records show.

Reid allegedly shot the victim in the chest before fleeing the apartment.

He’s charged with second-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and use of a firearm during commission of a felony.

