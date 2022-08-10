ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabriel Jesus has transformed Arsenal on and off the pitch... the Brazil striker felt he should have scored four against Leicester and is still not the finished article, according to fellow new Gunners arrival Oleksandr Zinchenko

Gabriel Jesus faced the cameras at the end of a record-breaking home debut for Arsenal and declared: 'I am so happy.' A few minutes later, his manager offered a slightly different version of events. 'He is disappointed in the dressing room because he said he could have scored four,' said...
'Ten Hag empowered in Ronaldo decision'

The question is what club wants to sign Ronaldo and that has been the issue all over the summer really. The nearer we get to the end of the transfer window then you would imagine there is less likelihood of him moving. Nevertheless Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is one of...
Ryan Giggs' ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears

The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard. The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020. He is also...
