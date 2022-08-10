Read full article on original website
Related
Gabriel Jesus has transformed Arsenal on and off the pitch... the Brazil striker felt he should have scored four against Leicester and is still not the finished article, according to fellow new Gunners arrival Oleksandr Zinchenko
Gabriel Jesus faced the cameras at the end of a record-breaking home debut for Arsenal and declared: 'I am so happy.' A few minutes later, his manager offered a slightly different version of events. 'He is disappointed in the dressing room because he said he could have scored four,' said...
Aston Villa in huge blow as new transfer signing Diego Carlos suffers ankle injury and facing rest of year out
ASTON VILLA have been dealt a HUGE blow with reports suggesting new boy Diego Carlos is set for a long lay off on the sidelines. The £26million singing from Sevilla was forced off in stoppage time in the 2-1 win over Everton with an ankle injury on Saturday. And...
BBC
SWPL1: Glasgow City given scare by Motherwell as champions Rangers ease to 8-0 win
Glasgow City were given an almighty scare by Motherwell before the 15-time Scottish champions secured a winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time. The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw until centre-half Jenna Clark's close-range header for the visitors following a free-kick. Champions Rangers had no...
BBC
'Ten Hag empowered in Ronaldo decision'
The question is what club wants to sign Ronaldo and that has been the issue all over the summer really. The nearer we get to the end of the transfer window then you would imagine there is less likelihood of him moving. Nevertheless Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is one of...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Ryan Giggs' ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears
The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard. The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020. He is also...
Comments / 0