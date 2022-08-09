Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two Injured in San Diego Crash in Sun Cliffs Neighborhood
A 41-year-old woman and her passenger were injured during a high-speed crash in the Sunset Cliffs neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 11: 21 p.m. Friday to Point Loma Avenue and Santa Barbara Street where they learned the woman was driving a Subaru sedan southbound on Point Loma Avenue where she attempted to make a turn westbound on Santa Barbara Street and crashed into a tree, said Officer Robert Heims.
Man Dies After Being Pulled from Burning Bedroom of Del Mar Home
A man died Friday in a hospital after being pulled from a Del Mar house fire. A passer-by reported the blaze after hearing a smoke detector ringing and seeing smoke pouring from the house in the 1500 block of Luneta Drive shortly before 2 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
One dead after crashing into light pole in National City
A person is dead after their car crashed into a light pole in San Diego's National City area Friday afternoon.
Allied Gardens man, new father in critical condition after PB shooting
Loved ones of an Allied Gardens man are keeping vigil, five days after he and two others were shot in a Pacific Beach alley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
29-Year-Old Man Dies When Speeding Car Hits Signal Pole in Shelltown
A 29-year-old man was killed Friday when his speeding car crashed into a signal pole in the Shelltown neighborhood. The crash was reported just after 4:55 p.m. in the 1500 block of South 47th Street, near Interstate 805 and the National City line, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Boat captain sentenced to 18 years for deadly Point Loma boat crash
A man who piloted a boat that crashed near Point Loma during a human-smuggling operation, leading to the deaths of three people and injuries to more than two dozen others, has been sentenced.
Woman ‘suffering from a traumatic injury’ pronounced dead in Murrieta police station parking lot
The Murrieta Police Department is investigating after a woman was pronounced dead in the station’s parking lot Friday morning. At 10:35 a.m., police officers and Murrieta Fire & Rescue were alerted to a woman “suffering from a traumatic injury in a vehicle” parked in the lot in front of Murrieta City Hall, which is next […]
Woman injured by stray gunfire in Gaslamp Quarter
A 32-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday after being struck by gunfire in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed after shooting near La Mesa gas station
One man was killed in La Mesa Friday after an altercation escalated to a shooting, La Mesa Police Department confirmed.
Community honors Carlsbad mom killed in e-bike crash
The woman's husband, a firefighter, had spoken to Carlsbad City Council about improving road safety just a couple weeks prior.
Shooting in La Mesa leaves 1 dead
La Mesa Police say a 44-year-old died Friday morning after being shot during an argument outside of a gas station.
Suspect charged with murder after man found dead in Scripps Ranch swimming pool
A 60-year-old man has been charged with murder after an 87-year-old man was found dead in a swimming pool at a Scripps Ranch home earlier this month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Christine Hawk Embree Killed in E-Bicycle Accident on Basswood Avenue [Carlsbad, CA]
CARLSBAD, CA (August 11, 2022) – Sunday evening, 35-year-old Christine Hawk Embree sustained fatal injuries in an e-bicycle accident on Basswood Avenue. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m., near Valley Street on August 7th. According to the reports, a woman was riding an e-bike with her 1-year-old child when they were struck by a Toyota SUV.
Family reunites with goldendoodle stolen during San Diego vacation
A Utah family was reunited wither their dog Friday after in was stolen last week while they were on vacation in San Diego.
The Friday Flyer
Man arrested in 2018 death of Canyon Lake man
A San Diego man was arrested in El Cajon Monday by Canyon Lake Police Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit (ODIN) of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for the 2018 fentanyl-poisoning death of Canyon Lake resident Devahn Reed. Christopher Michael Koppa, 36, was arrested and charged with...
Suspect arrested after 87-year-old man found dead in Scripps Ranch pool
A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of killing an 87-year-old man whose body was found in a swimming pool last week, authorities said.
Man shot, killed outside La Mesa gas station
A La Mesa resident is dead after an altercation turned into gunshots at a Speedway gas station. Police are still trying to understand the motive.
NBC San Diego
Surveillance Video Shows Brazen Smash-and-Grab Burglary in East County San Diego
Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying three thieves who are suspected of breaking into an eastern San Diego County home during broad daylight last month and stealing nearly $10,000 in cash and property. The daring smash-and-grab played out in a span of six minutes. The...
Two in custody after police chase leads to crash in El Cajon
Two people are in custody following a police chase that ended in a crash in San Diego's El Cajon neighborhood Friday afternoon.
onscene.tv
Hit & Run Pursuit Ends With Several Vehicles And House Hit | San Diego
08.11.2022 | 4:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The owner of a Tesla in Pt. Loma started to pursue 4 males in a truck after they hit his parked vehicle and then took off. The pursuit went into Birdland, where the male driver in the truck lost control as he was turning from Meadowlark Ridge onto Blue Jay Dr.
Comments / 1