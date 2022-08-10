Read full article on original website
Robert Tatman
4d ago
I'm happy 😊 your hard work earned you a well deserved retirement. God bless people who help make a better place to live for the workers
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
Detroit News
How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said. They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where...
Celebrate the humble pierogi at Royal Oak Farmers Market
Sick of eating eggs on those keto diets? It's carb-o-palooza next weekend in Royal Oak. Several food concessions stands will offer pierogi and a variety of Polish foods. There will be polka music from the Duane Malinowski band, a shopping bazaar, and kids' activities. Dobre Pierogi, based in Shelby Township,...
Detroit News
Roadkill Nights: Taylor defends Grudge Match crown, hot rods shine, pickups roar
Pontiac – Roadkill’s centerpiece Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Match was everything it was cracked up to with thrills, spills, and upsets. But in the end, the favorite kept her crown for the second year in a row. Defending champ Alex Taylor squared off against Westin Champlin is an...
We're in the middle of sweet corn season: Here are some easy ways to cook, store it
When it comes to produce that is fresh, sweet, and tasty, it doesn't get any better than sweet corn. And we are smack dab in the middle of sweet corn season. Loads of yellow, white, and bi-color corn are landing at many metro Detroit local farm markets, independent stores and farmers' markets.
WNDU
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
Historic Ypsilanti building reopens with new look, fresh pizza
YPSILANTI, MI -- Richard Muszynski pulled eight layers of roofing off the top of the building when he renovated the roof of his new restaurant. “The space had not been touched for 100 years, so I spent four years ripping it apart and putting it back together,” Muszynski said.
Event in Ypsilanti provides free car repairs to decrease interactions with law enforcement
During the whirlwind of a year that was 2020, organizations in Ypsilanti came together to create a safe space for people across the state to come and receive car repairs, with a mission of reducing unnecessary traffic stops. Now celebrating the event's two-year anniversary, Pull Over Prevention (POP) Clinics has...
10 Richest Cities In Michigan 2022
$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money."
For 150+ years, Michiganders have been drinking Vernors for enjoyment and as "medicine" — What makes it so iconic?
People from the Detroit area and all across Michigan have been enjoying Vernors ginger ale for over 150 years. And over the decades the extra-fizzy pop — known as much for its taste as for it’s alleged medicinal benefits — has become iconic.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
There's only one type of restaurant that really hits the spot when you're super hungry and that's a buffet. From delicious sides to hot plates and desserts, here are 8 of the best Michigan buffets that are sure to satisfy your appetite.
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
thevarsitynews.net
The Lofts @ West Village - Dearborn Apartments
"Luxury Loft Apartments in Dearborn MI. Brand new and equipped with smart home technology. Located in the heart of the Downtown and walking distance to all shops, bars, restaurants, and offices. Minutes away from Ford Motor Co, Beaumont Hospital and other major corporations in the Dearborn area. These are the...
Beloved local pet store chain just opened a new location in Michigan
A popular local pet store chain recently opened another new location in Michigan, and shoppers are already leaving positive reviews. Premiere Pet Supply is a local pet store chain that currently has thirteen locations throughout Michigan. This month the popular pet supply store chain added another new location in downtown Detroit.
HometownLife.com
Inaugural Tour de Livonia bike ride will let cyclists explore the city's best trails
Fancy a long bike ride on a crisp September morning?. Livonia's first city-wide bike ride — dubbed the Tour de Livonia — will take cyclists of all ages through some of the best places to ride a bike close to home. Don't let the "Tour" fool you, though....
HometownLife.com
Folsom's 11 favorite RBs around the Hometown Life coverage area
Sports reporter Brandon Folsom takes a look at who he thinks are the 11 best running backs in the Hometown Life coverage area entering the 2022 season (all stats are from 2021:. Nolan Ray, Brother Rice. Vitals: 6-foot, 195 pounds, senior; rushed for 1,097 yards and 14 TDs. Why: The...
Detroit News
Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening
Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County woman named Mrs. USA 2022
Oakland County resident Mila Pershyna has been named Mrs. USA 2022. Pershyna is the founder of the nonprofit MP Global Foundation, which is “dedicated to teaching children of all ages life skills to aid them in becoming talented and capable adults through a variety of free events such as educational workshops, field trips and career exploration opportunities.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dogs abandoned by roadside left to die in Detroit
DETROIT – One local rescue group is wondering who left two dogs to die on Detroit’s west side near an open field at Trinity Street and West Outer Drive. As local 4 reports, the discovery made by Rebel Dogs Detroit isn’t all that surprising after all. “We...
