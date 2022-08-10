Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening
Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
wcsx.com
Radio Legend Getting a Statue in Windsor
Whether you know the name Rosalie Trombley or not, her influence on Detroit radio and radio as a whole was second to none! Thankfully the city of Windsor Ontario has recognized that. Rosalie Trombley was a Canadian music director for the station CKLW, also known as “The Big 8”. Rosalie...
Boblo boats documentary to show for a few nights only at select Emagine theaters
DETROIT - It’s been nearly 30 years since roller coaster enthusiasts took their last rides at Boblo Island Amusement Park. Now, a new documentary on the historic boats which took people to and from there is about to hit select Emagine theaters for just a few nights. “Boblo Boats:...
wcsx.com
Veterans Thrift Store Grand Opening in Roseville with Big Jim 2022
This chimp works hard! Two jobs, working promotions and Costco? I get it, I work in radio too. The Stone Soup is one of the coolest projects that WCSX and Big Jim put their hearts into supporting. The Stone Soup Bronco is looking awesome! Get those raffle tickets and get...
Detroit News
How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said. They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where...
thesuntimesnews.com
Local Husband and Wife Launch Innovative Travel Website
Former Miss Michigan KT Morgan and her husband, former University of Michigan basketball captain Jordan Morgan recently launched an innovative travel website, On Arrival. The idea sprang to life after the couple traveled to over 50 countries. KT mentioned “Jordan and I have lived in six countries over the past eight years for his professional basketball career”, adding, “the On Arrival concept took shape due to a need for us to entertain friends and family when they came to visit.”
Celebrate the humble pierogi at Royal Oak Farmers Market
Sick of eating eggs on those keto diets? It's carb-o-palooza next weekend in Royal Oak. Several food concessions stands will offer pierogi and a variety of Polish foods. There will be polka music from the Duane Malinowski band, a shopping bazaar, and kids' activities. Dobre Pierogi, based in Shelby Township,...
Detroit News
Restaurant Review: Guernsey’s Detroit-style pizza, cocktails and chicken are utterly great
You’ve likely seen Guernsey Farms Dairy’s products on store shelves, but did you know the Northville business also has a full-service restaurant with a bar and ice cream shop?. There has always been some kind of restaurant along with the 82-year-old dairy business, said third-generation co-owner Joe Kinville....
seenthemagazine.com
Inside a Renovated Tudor in Grosse Pointe
This renovated Grosse Pointe home stays true to its traditional look more than 90 years later. When a 1930s Tudor-style house went on the market in Grosse Pointe, Vanessa and Tim Paxton (names changed for privacy) knew they’d need to make a quick decision; however, when they found out it was 5,200 square feet on nearly an acre of land, they were instantly sold.
wrif.com
Two More Flavors Coming from Doritos
Blazin’ Buffalo Ranch & Spicy Mustard Doritos are set to make a visit to store shelves soon. It looks like I’m going to have to try before you buy. Spicy mustard- I could already see that going with a great Detroit county dog and a pop. Blazin’ Buffalo Ranch- I can already tell that’s going to be a success at the next tailgate party.
We're in the middle of sweet corn season: Here are some easy ways to cook, store it
When it comes to produce that is fresh, sweet, and tasty, it doesn't get any better than sweet corn. And we are smack dab in the middle of sweet corn season. Loads of yellow, white, and bi-color corn are landing at many metro Detroit local farm markets, independent stores and farmers' markets.
tmpresale.com
Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?s show in Detroit, MI Oct 21, 2022 – presale code
Rochester Announces Dates For Big Bright Light Show 2022
One of the biggest and best Christmas light displays in Michigan is located in downtown Rochester. Since 2006 people from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond have enjoyed the Big Bright Light Show. The Downtown Rochester Big Bright Light Show will be brightening the night sky with Christmas...
HometownLife.com
Inaugural Tour de Livonia bike ride will let cyclists explore the city's best trails
Fancy a long bike ride on a crisp September morning?. Livonia's first city-wide bike ride — dubbed the Tour de Livonia — will take cyclists of all ages through some of the best places to ride a bike close to home. Don't let the "Tour" fool you, though....
hourdetroit.com
12 Metro Detroit Festivals and Fairs to Round Out the Summer
Fight off the back-to-school blues at these metro Detroit festivals and fairs. From live music to livestock sales, there’s plenty of neighborhood happenings to scope out before the unofficial end of summer. Charivari Detroit Music Festival. The four-day electronic dance music festival honors the genre’s Detroit roots. Returning for...
Interesting Things and Facts About Bowling in Michigan
Bowling is a fun activity that people of all ages can enjoy. Most Michiganders either like or really love the sport of bowling. I've been bowling since I was about ten years old. Even to this day, my wife and I bowl on a Tuesday night league at Spare Time Entertainment Center on E. Grand River Avenue in Lansing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dogs abandoned by roadside left to die in Detroit
DETROIT – One local rescue group is wondering who left two dogs to die on Detroit’s west side near an open field at Trinity Street and West Outer Drive. As local 4 reports, the discovery made by Rebel Dogs Detroit isn’t all that surprising after all. “We...
Build a Building From Top Down? How is that Possible?
This is totally hard to imagine and rather mind blowing. They are building a new structure right on the border of Greektown and the Central Business District of Detroit, and they are building it from the top down. Say What?. Fox 17 reported the amazing story of the Exchange, a16-floor...
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
deadlinedetroit.com
Barry Sanders opens downtown restaurant, says he wanted to join in Detroit's 'transformation'
Cheesesteaks and Detroit don't exactly sound like they go together, but it's the cuisine hometown hero Barry Sanders has opted to trade in with his first local restaurant, Lefty's. Sanders is co-owner of the new downtown location on Adams, across from Grand Circus Park and near Ford Field. He's also...
