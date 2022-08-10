ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening

Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Radio Legend Getting a Statue in Windsor

Whether you know the name Rosalie Trombley or not, her influence on Detroit radio and radio as a whole was second to none! Thankfully the city of Windsor Ontario has recognized that. Rosalie Trombley was a Canadian music director for the station CKLW, also known as “The Big 8”. Rosalie...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livonia#Dodge#Retro#Icons#Nintendo#Franklin High School
thesuntimesnews.com

Local Husband and Wife Launch Innovative Travel Website

Former Miss Michigan KT Morgan and her husband, former University of Michigan basketball captain Jordan Morgan recently launched an innovative travel website, On Arrival. The idea sprang to life after the couple traveled to over 50 countries. KT mentioned “Jordan and I have lived in six countries over the past eight years for his professional basketball career”, adding, “the On Arrival concept took shape due to a need for us to entertain friends and family when they came to visit.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Celebrate the humble pierogi at Royal Oak Farmers Market

Sick of eating eggs on those keto diets? It's carb-o-palooza next weekend in Royal Oak. Several food concessions stands will offer pierogi and a variety of Polish foods. There will be polka music from the Duane Malinowski band, a shopping bazaar, and kids' activities. Dobre Pierogi, based in Shelby Township,...
seenthemagazine.com

Inside a Renovated Tudor in Grosse Pointe

This renovated Grosse Pointe home stays true to its traditional look more than 90 years later. When a 1930s Tudor-style house went on the market in Grosse Pointe, Vanessa and Tim Paxton (names changed for privacy) knew they’d need to make a quick decision; however, when they found out it was 5,200 square feet on nearly an acre of land, they were instantly sold.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
wrif.com

Two More Flavors Coming from Doritos

Blazin’ Buffalo Ranch & Spicy Mustard Doritos are set to make a visit to store shelves soon. It looks like I’m going to have to try before you buy. Spicy mustard- I could already see that going with a great Detroit county dog and a pop. Blazin’ Buffalo Ranch- I can already tell that’s going to be a success at the next tailgate party.
DETROIT, MI
tmpresale.com

Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?s show in Detroit, MI Oct 21, 2022 – presale code

We have the Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? pre-sale password: During this Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? pre-sale YOU WILL have the chance to order sweet seats before anyone else. You don’t want to miss Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?’s show in Detroit do you? Tickets will sell fast when they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can acquire your tickets before they are all gone.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Rochester Announces Dates For Big Bright Light Show 2022

One of the biggest and best Christmas light displays in Michigan is located in downtown Rochester. Since 2006 people from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond have enjoyed the Big Bright Light Show. The Downtown Rochester Big Bright Light Show will be brightening the night sky with Christmas...
ROCHESTER, MI
hourdetroit.com

12 Metro Detroit Festivals and Fairs to Round Out the Summer

Fight off the back-to-school blues at these metro Detroit festivals and fairs. From live music to livestock sales, there’s plenty of neighborhood happenings to scope out before the unofficial end of summer. Charivari Detroit Music Festival. The four-day electronic dance music festival honors the genre’s Detroit roots. Returning for...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

Interesting Things and Facts About Bowling in Michigan

Bowling is a fun activity that people of all ages can enjoy. Most Michiganders either like or really love the sport of bowling. I've been bowling since I was about ten years old. Even to this day, my wife and I bowl on a Tuesday night league at Spare Time Entertainment Center on E. Grand River Avenue in Lansing.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dogs abandoned by roadside left to die in Detroit

DETROIT – One local rescue group is wondering who left two dogs to die on Detroit’s west side near an open field at Trinity Street and West Outer Drive. As local 4 reports, the discovery made by Rebel Dogs Detroit isn’t all that surprising after all. “We...
DETROIT, MI
100.5 The River

Build a Building From Top Down? How is that Possible?

This is totally hard to imagine and rather mind blowing. They are building a new structure right on the border of Greektown and the Central Business District of Detroit, and they are building it from the top down. Say What?. Fox 17 reported the amazing story of the Exchange, a16-floor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy