Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh Jurberg
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Local veteran celebrates his 108th lap around the sun!
SAN ANTONIO - A local veteran is celebrating his 108th birthday Saturday. Fortino Rocha fought in World War 2 and the Korean War. This afternoon, family members and friends came together to celebrate another year around the sun. "We're a grateful he's still alive and 108, hopefully, he will be...
news4sanantonio.com
'Top Gun' superfan has seen the movie and sequel 45 times
SAN ANTONIO - It could be another milestone weekend at the movies for Tom Cruise's Maverick it recently passed Titanic for number 7 on the all-time money list and a local woman is doing her part to help the cause. Christyne Butilier will spend this weekend like many others this...
news4sanantonio.com
Southwest ISD hosts back-to-school vaccinations event for the community
SAN ANTONIO - Southwest Independent School District is still more than a week away from welcoming students back to the classroom but today, they held a back-to-school event for the community. It was hosted by University Health and District 4. Families who attended were able to get vaccinations as well...
news4sanantonio.com
A wildlife posse were a big hit at the San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO - It's not every day you see a sloth hanging out with a python and a baby alligator at the airport, but this unlikely trio was on full display Friday over at the San Antonio International Airport. A most unexpected animal encounter has become somewhat of a summer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio non-profit awarded $100,000 to prevent gun violence
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - The CEO of an eastside non-profit was invited to D.C. to shed light on how his organization is fighting gun violence in the Alamo City. KABB/WOAI last saw Bennie Price, the founder of Big Mama's Safe House, right before he left for the White House. An...
news4sanantonio.com
Night of drinking with friends led to a stabbing in the face
SAN ANTONIO – A night of drinking with friends escalated into a stabbing on the Northeast side of town. Police were dispatched to 1000 Block Gembler Road at around 7: 30 p.m. for reports of a cutting in progress. According to officials, two friends were drinking together at the...
news4sanantonio.com
Sneak Peek at Centro de Arts
This morning we're getting an inside look at one of San Antonio's newest exhibits located inside Centro de Artes gallery. It's one of two brand new exhibits at the gallery which is dedicated to telling the story of a Latino experience in the US. Rebecca is live there this morning with artist Leila Hernandez. Take a look for more details!
news4sanantonio.com
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
For just $100, you can help save the life of a child with cancer and also have the chance to win a brand new house in San Antonio!. The ST. Jude dream home giveaway kicks off today. Take a look for more details!. TICKETS CAN BE RESERVED RIGHT NOW FOR...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
Puppy that was found with her mouth bound shut finds her fur-ever home!
SAN ANTONIO – A happy ending to a tragic story! About a month and a half ago Bonnie Blue Eyes was rescued by the San Antonio Pets Alive after she was left to die outside in the heat with her mouth bound shut. Now the shelter reports that she...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio mother missing for nearly 16 years, Help Us Find: Susie Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department continues to search for missing mom Susie Ruiz. "This has case been active for 16 years at this point, we're just hoping if anbody knows anything, " said Officer Ricardo Guzman, spokesperson with SAPD. Ruiz, a mother of 5 was 36 years...
news4sanantonio.com
United Way assembles hundreds of school kits for local district teachers & students
SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of United Way volunteers came together this morning at Medio Creek Elementary School to assemble more than 22 hundred school supply kits. HEB and Dollar General donated 36 pallets of school supplies. The kits will be given out to teachers in the Edgewood and Southwest Independent School Districts Monday (the 15th).
news4sanantonio.com
SAISD Foundation to award families as part of Attend, Achieve, and Win
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio ISD Foundation is collaborating with Cavender Toyota and Frost Bank to provide a lucky SAISD family with a new car!. When: Aug. 12 (Fri) – 10 a.m. Where: Cavender Toyota, 5730 NW Loop 410, 78238. The motive is a part of their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio home is on the market with its own natural cavern
SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking to purchase a new home? Well, we may have found a perfect house for you. It’s a one-story, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home with a huge walk-in closet in every bedroom. It has a beautiful, landscaped property, and its own cavern. That’s right this house has its own underground natural cavern.
news4sanantonio.com
Northside ISD is on the hunt for more substitute teachers
SAN ANTONIO – The largest school district in the city, Northside Independent School District, is looking to hire more substitute teachers. Like many districts, Northside ISD is dealing with an ongoing teacher shortage. That's where substitutes can help fill the gap. Northside ISD has positions open for all different...
news4sanantonio.com
Mean Girls Musical
The hilarious and hit Broadway musical "Mean Girls" has taken the stage here in San Antonio. Joining us this morning is Nadina Hassan, who plays Regina George as the show goes on at the majestic theatre. Take a look for more details!. Mean Girls Musical. Date of Event: August 9...
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County Deputies to increase presence in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing its presence downtown. Deputies will be on the Riverwalk walking, on horseback, or even on bike patrol. The increased presence downtown is to ensure that our great city stays growing in a positive light. Two ways to...
news4sanantonio.com
Police give an update on Kiely Rodni, the missing teen
A 16-year-old teenager is still missing in northern California. Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party one week ago. Authorities say she was near the Prosser family campground when she went missing. Since then, more than 200 volunteers, and dozens of FBI agents have spread out over the entire...
news4sanantonio.com
Dinosaurs taking over Freeman Coliseum this weekend only
SAN ANTONIO -- A pop-up event exploring prehistoric creatures is happening this weekend in San Antonio. 'Jurassic Quest' is happening Friday, August 12 - Sunday, August 14 at the Freeman Coliseum. It's an interactive traveling exhibit featuring life-like dinosaurs, rides, shows and attractions. "Families can expect a whole day of...
news4sanantonio.com
NEISD worker shortage forces 1,200 students onto waitlist
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's second largest school district, Northeast ISD, is facing a severe worker shortage for their after school program. That has forced the district to put about 1,200 kids on a waitlist for the program. "Oh, it's heart breaking," NEISD Executive director of adult and community education...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot several times by coworker inside North side business
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot multiple times by a coworker at a business on the North side. Police were dispatched to the 15600 block of Huebner Road at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. According to officials, about 4 men were inside the business property...
Comments / 0