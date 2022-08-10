Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
GM To Reimburse 2022 Cadillac XT5, Cadillac XT4 Buyers For Missing Accessory Grille
GM has begun a Customer Satisfaction Program for certain 2022 Cadillac XT5 and 2022 Cadillac XT4 models to address an issue related to a missing accessory grille. The problem: some 2022 Cadillac XT5 customers who purchased the LPO-level / dealer-installed Gloss Black grille (RPO code SJ9) never received the grille. Additionally, some 2022 Cadillac XT4 customers who purchased LPO-level / dealer-installed Grille, Galvano surround with Galvano finish (RPO code SJA) never received the grille.
torquenews.com
Chevy Silverado 2.7-Liter Four-Cylinder Engine Test - Hard To Believe
We have a chance to put the Chevrolet Silverado LT equipped with GM’s amazing 2.7-liter engine to the test. General Motors is a brand that constantly surprises us. We still think the Bolt EUV is hands-down the best affordable EV ever made. Can the Corvette be beaten in its class in any regard? Add the Silverado to the list of GM vehicles that have made us step back and re-think a segment.
gmauthority.com
Legacy EV Shows Off Electric 1966 Cadillac Coupe DeVille Convertible: Video
Most GM Authority readers are well-aware of the annual Holley LS Fest, an annual car show open to vehicles that either came with GM LS V8 engines, or had one of the automaker’s venerable Small Blocks swapped into it at some point. The well-known aftermarket company recently held a similar enthusiast gathering dubbed the Holley High Voltage Experience, a two-day summit that attracted customized EVs, as well as EV-swapped vintage vehicles like this 1966 Cadillac Coupe DeVille.
gmauthority.com
Here Is 2023 GMC Canyon
General Motors has unveiled the all-new 2023 GMC Canyon, pulling the sheets on a fresh third generation for the midsize pickup. Highlights include the reveal of the off-road capable 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X trim level, revised exterior styling, an overhauled cabin, a new powertrain, and a range of tech goodies.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Escalade Most Considered Luxury Vehicle In Q2 2022, Study Says
The fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade was the number-one most-considered luxury model considered by new vehicle shoppers during Q2 of the 2022 calendar year, per the recent Quarterly Brand Consideration study from Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive. As in the past, the Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive Quarterly Brand Consideration...
gmauthority.com
Check Out These 2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS Real-World Photos: Exclusive
General Motors officially revealed the all-new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV last month, debuting a brand-new all-electric entry for the crossover segment. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2024 Chevy Blazer RS with the following exclusive GM Authority real-world photos. For those readers who may be unaware, the...
gmauthority.com
GMC Hummer EV Drag Races Dodge Durango Hellcat, Mercedes-AMG G63: Video
These days, when it comes to performance, there’s a little something for everyone, no matter what your go-fast flavor of choice may be. Indeed, modern technology is stuffing every segment out there with some kind of performance option, including the utility segment. Now, we’re watching as three of the quickest utility models available go head-to-head-to-head in a drag race, featuring the GMC Hummer EV Pickup, Dodge Durango Hellcat, and Mercedes-AMG G63.
gmauthority.com
GM Has More Than 55,000 Corvette Orders On Deck
Demand for the C8 Corvette Stingray has been strong since the moment the mid-engine sports car was released and remains extremely high to this day. GM Authority has learned Chevy currently has 55,573 orders on the books for the C8 Corvette Stingray and C8 Corvette Z06, which is equivalent to roughly two years of production based on the current output at the GM Bowling Green plant in Kentucky.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X: The Go-Anywhere Truck
The 2023 GMC Canyon made its official debut this week, arriving on scene with modern exterior styling, a tech-laden cabin and, perhaps most importantly, a new off-road-focused Canyon AT4X trim level. The Canyon AT4X is one of the more exciting additions to GM’s portfolio for the 2023 model year, so let’s take a closer look at what makes this go-anywhere pickup special.
gmauthority.com
Brand-New GMC Sierra HD Gets Stolen With Tow Truck: Video
An excited GM customer in Arizona was left shocked after the brand-new 2022 GMC Sierra HD that he waited six months to receive was stolen right out of his driveway after just two days of ownership. As reported by local NBC affiliate 12 News, the thief backed a Ford tow...
gmauthority.com
GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing EV.R Extreme E: Live Photo Gallery
The Chip Ganassi Racing team just clinched their maiden victory in the all-electric Extreme E off-road racing series last month, taking the win in the Sardinia E-Prix following a 30-second penalty handed down to Johan Kristoffersson and Rosberg X Racing. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the GMC Hummer EV-backed Chip Ganassi racing machine in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
gmauthority.com
We Render A Hypothetical Chevy Blazer EV Coupe
The debut of the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV marks the start of an all-new, all-electric chapter for the nameplate, with GM revealing a variety of different trim levels and configurations. Now, however, we’re reimagining the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV as a two-door crossover coupe with the following exclusive GM Authority rendering.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Camaro Loses Various Dealer-Installed Options
The 2023 Chevy Camaro will no longer offer several dealer-installed, LPO-level options, GM Authority can confirm. Many of the affected options were made available to order during the 2022 model year. Some of the more popular dealer-installed equipment items that have been removed from the 2023 Chevy Camaro options list...
gmauthority.com
GM To Fix Chevy Silverado HD, GMC Sierra HD Units For Incorrect Front Shock Absorbers
General Motors has issued a customer satisfaction program for certain examples of the 2022 model-year Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD that may have been fitted with the incorrect front shock absorbers. The problem: affected vehicles may have been fitted with the incorrect shock absorbers from the factory. Only...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Camaro, Cadillac CT4 And CT5 Production Down This Week
Production of the Chevy Camaro, Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT5 was heavily impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage throughout 2021, making these nameplates somewhat hard to come by at GM dealerships for a brief period. Unfortunately, the automotive industry isn’t out of the woods just yet when it comes to parts shortages, as GM has once again been forced to shutter the Lansing Grand River plant where these nameplates are built due to a lack of necessary components.
gmauthority.com
GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Owners Receive This Gift
The GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 is a high-priced, flagship vehicle intended to promote GM’s newfound commitment to electric vehicles. For this reason, the automaker is keen to thank buyers of the Hummer EV Edition 1 for showing their commitment to the automaker and its vision of an electrified future.
2023 Toyota Highlander Beats 2023 Subaru Ascent: SUV Showdown!
View this 2023 Toyota Highlander vs. 2023 Subaru Ascent head-to-head comparison and see the plethora of advantages for the Highlander. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander Beats 2023 Subaru Ascent: SUV Showdown! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Goes Racing
GM recently pulled the sheets on the 2023 Chevy Colorado, introducing a brand-new third generation for the midsize pickup. Now, the 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 is getting its off-road racing chops put to the test in the 2022 Best in the Desert Vegas to Reno race. The 2022 Best in...
gmauthority.com
GMC Yukon Discount Offers Interest-Free Financing In August 2022
In August 2022, a GMC Yukon discount offers interest-free financing for 36 months on 2022 GMC Yukon and 2023 GMC Yukon models, including the extended-length GMC Yukon XL. Local market are also available as well, with examples listed below. GMC Yukon Discount Offers. GMC Yukon discount offers in August 2022...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon To Start At Around $40,000
General Motors has unveiled the 2023 GMC Canyon, debuting an all-new third generation that includes a completely reworked exterior, overhauled interior, a new powertrain, and a wealth of tech features. Critically, pricing for the 2023 GMC Canyon starts at around $40,000, which may seem like a significant price hike. However, it’s a little more complicated than that, as we cover in the following GM Authority price analysis.
