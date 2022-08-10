Production of the Chevy Camaro, Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT5 was heavily impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage throughout 2021, making these nameplates somewhat hard to come by at GM dealerships for a brief period. Unfortunately, the automotive industry isn’t out of the woods just yet when it comes to parts shortages, as GM has once again been forced to shutter the Lansing Grand River plant where these nameplates are built due to a lack of necessary components.

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO