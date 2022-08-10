ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anita, IA

School Officials Call for Motorists to Stay Watchful For Darting Kids

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago

(Anita, IA) — School leaders in communities across Iowa are putting out urgent pleas for motorists to stay vigilant for small pedestrians over the next few weeks as classes are about to begin. In the southwestern Iowa town of Anita, CAM School District Superintendent Paul Croghan says drivers need to be watchful as many little kids may get excited and not look as they cross the street. Classes will start August 23rd in the CAM district, so Croghan says it’ll be a few weeks beyond that before youngsters get used to their new buildings and new schedules.

