Swampscott, MA

BHG

This Family Got a Second Chance at Their Dream Nashville Home

The first time around, Shannon and Falon Terry's Nashville home felt a little like slipping into Shaquille O'Neal's jersey—too big for comfort. So, they left the large home for smaller digs. But five years, two children, and one dog later, their former home seemed to promise the perfect fit—with some design tailoring to suit their young family. "We were lucky to get a second shot at it," Falon says. "To make it exactly right for us."
NASHVILLE, TN
architecturaldigest.com

Jewel Tones Heighten This 700-Square-Foot Rome Apartment

“I think of a house as a complicated machine in which something new breaks down every day: a lamp, a faucet, a lock, an electric socket, the boiler, the refrigerator… But when we can forget about the responsibility of continuous maintenance, we feel happy. Then the other side of the coin, opposed to the responsibilities of ownership, is sheer gratitude.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
ELLE DECOR

A 1980s Country House Receives a Soaring Makeover

When the owners of a late-1980s house in Pound Ridge, New York, called on Abelow Sherman Architects to complete a renovation, they wanted a warm and friendly family retreat that conveyed formality but lacked preciousness—a place where they could get away from the rigors and distractions of New York City, just 50 miles to the south.
POUND RIDGE, NY
hypebeast.com

Nendo Creates Guesthouse and Gallery from Long Concrete Corridors

Nendo has created a snaking tunnel in the woodland of red pine trees, which serves as a guesthouse and an archive for displaying furniture and artwork. Located in Miyota – a town in the Nagano Prefecture of Japan – the “Culvert Guesthouse” has seen Oki Sato‘s firm create an entirely new building in the forest. It is made up of four stacked corridors, which are conjoined by a flat roof. Rather than drawing from aesthetic cues, the design has been inspired, in part, by modern engineering feats, which make such architectural endeavors possible in the present day. “The resulting space is less architectural, but rather a project that combines civil engineering concepts with product design details,” the Japanese firm says.
WORLD
architecturaldigest.com

A Renovated Barcelona Penthouse Where Seaside and Mountaintop Living Collide

Can an apartment combine designs inspired by the sea and the mountains, while staying comfortable for a busy family with children? Apparently yes, if this Barcelona penthouse renovated by Somos Nido studio has anything to say about it. A couple from two disparate regions in Spain—coastal Basque Country and mountainous Catalonia—wanted to create a space that spoke to these separate histories and the distinct atmospheres of the two areas, even if the future they would share with their children is physically in Barcelona, Catalonia’s capital.
INTERIOR DESIGN

