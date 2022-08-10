Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Backstage Latest on Lacey Evans’ WWE Status
Lacey Evans is still on the sidelines and is reportedly not medically cleared to compete. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Evans is still sidelined this week. It has been more than a week since she was addressed on WWE TV. Despite being scheduled to battle Aliyah on the July...
PWMania
Triple H and Doudrop Have Spoken About Renaming Her
Piper Niven changed her name to Doudrop when she was moved to the WWE main roster from NXT UK in June 2021. Many fans were unhappy with the change and worried about how she will be portrayed under Vince McMahon. Some fans are speculating that she might get a name change now that Triple H is in charge of creative and has made various changes to the product.
PWMania
Road Dogg on Shane McMahon Possibly Returning to WWE, Arguing with Vince McMahon
Road Dogg discussed the recent changes in WWE and what he believes the company will look like now that Triple H is in charge of the creative side of things in his most recent podcast, “Oh…You Didn’t Know with Road Dogg Brian James and Ryan Katz.” Here are the highlights:
PWMania
Sycho Sid Vicious – The Man That Should Have Ruled The World
I’ll start by saying this: I am a big Sid Vicious fan. You look back at his career and while he was never the best pro wrestler during his time, he had something that caused fans to flock to him. Sid will never be remembered as one of the best big men of all time. But he had the potential to be just that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Rob Van Dam Comments on Possibly Teaming Up With Matt Riddle in WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, RVD commented on possibly teaming up with Matt Riddle in WWE:. “That would be awesome, yeah (teaming with Riddle). I feel like if they...
PWMania
Spoiler: Impact Bound for Glory Main Event Revealed
The main event for Bound For Glory, taking place on October 7 at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, New York, has been revealed by Impact Wrestling. World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander will defend his title against Eddie Edwards. Edwards won a #1 contender’s elimination bout at the TV tapings on Saturday.
PWMania
Triple H Bringing Back More Former WWE Stars
A number of changes have already been made, and numerous former WWE stars have returned to the company. Triple H’s tenure as head of WWE creative is already in full swing. Wrestlers who were recruited and used in NXT under Triple H’s direction, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett, have all made retorts in recent weeks. Internal discussions about bringing back other names have also taken place.
PWMania
Final Card for Tonight’s GCW Homecoming Part 2
GCW will hold their Homecoming Weekend Night 2 event tonight from the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show is set to air at 4:00PM EDT on FITE.TV. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:. – The Cardonas Renew Their Vows. –...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Backstage Update on WWE NXT UK Uneasiness, UK Stars Headed to NXT 2.0
According to reports, there are no upcoming WWE NXT UK TV tapings in the United Kingdom. Following the cancellation of two sets of TV tapings scheduled for BT Sport Studios in London earlier this week, we previously mentioned how there is some unease inside the NXT UK brand. There are...
PWMania
Ric Flair Not Finished with Wrestling?, Hints at “Something Big Again”
Even though Ric Flair’s Last Match event in Nashville is over, some of his social media posts and podcast comments seem to leave the door wide open for another match. As mentioned before, Flair claimed on his podcast that he twice fainted from dehydration. Before his last match, Flair talked about suffering from a foot injury in an interview with TMZ. He also mentioned that at one point, he was ill with what he thought to be COVID or pneumonia at the time. However, Flair said that on the day of the show, he was great and that the only thing bothering him was dehydration.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – August 12, 2022
Quarter Final Match of the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament. Raquel Roderiguez & Aliyah vs. Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi Blackheart & Raquel Rodriguez starts this match as they lock up. Shotzi delivers a kick to Rodriguez’s head, then looks for a tornado DDT but Rodriguez counters it and slams Shotzi into the mat. Aliyah & Xi Li both tag in, we cut to Natalya & Sonya Deville watching the match from ringside, Aliyah slams Li to the mat then delivers a crossbody off the apron. Rodriguez & Shotzi take out Natalya & Sonya Deville before the two women begin brawling that leads us to a break.
PWMania
AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake Viewership and Rating Report for 8/10/22
The ratings for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite are out. The show attracted 972,000 viewers, an increase from the 938,000 viewers it attracted the week before. The show received a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 age demographic, up from 0.32 the previous week, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. Similar to...
PWMania
Latest News on Bray Wyatt Returning to WWE
There’s a lot of smoke surrounding Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE. As was mentioned earlier this week, Wyatt’s name has lately come up, according to Fightful Select. “I can’t speak for him, but I know I’ve heard his name brought up, and I don’t know how you couldn’t feel better about coming in now if you were him?”, ” a WWE employee was quoted as saying regarding Wyatt.
PWMania
Attendance Figures for This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (8/8/22) – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH – 6,786 sold. AEW Dynamite (8/10/22) – Target Center in Minneapolis MN – 5,562 sold. WWE SmackDown (8/12/22) – PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC – 9,057 sold.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: Two Former WWE Stars Scheduled for SmackDown
It appears that two former WWE stars will appear on this week’s WWE SmackDown. Members of the former WWE stable Hit Row may be returning to the company in the near future. As PWMania.com previously reported, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis is currently scheduled to attend Friday’s SmackDown taping from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to a recent report from PWInsider. In an update, Ashante “Thee” Adonis is also scheduled to be at SmackDown.
PWMania
William Regal Reacts to Karrion Kross and Scarlett Returning to WWE
William Regal discussed his experiences working with Karrion Kross and Scarlett in WWE NXT during his podcast, Gentleman Villain with William Regal. “There’s a lot of myth and nonsense that goes on about what was going on in the last couple of years of NXT. We were in survival mode because that’s all we could do. Karrion Kross, he came into NXT when we were in COVID. It wasn’t unfortunately because he did incredibly well. Everybody seems to forget these things and they’ll fantasize and all the myths will go out and they’ll make things up. He did incredibly well, and I used to not be on the show that much, but we had to rely on people who could put a show out every week. He fit in and did it well. The act with Scarlett is fantastic, and the things we did together – as with anybody, Adam Cole is another one I always did stuff with, a short time with Kevin Owens. Pros who know how to react to each other, it always works.”
PWMania
Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results from 8/13/22
On Saturday night, Impact Wrestling returned to Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, to tape their upcoming batch of television episodes for their show on AXS. Here are the complete results from the tapings, courtesy of Impact Asylum:. Before the Impact Taping. – Giselle Shaw defeated Rosemary. – Ace Austin and...
PWMania
Miro Comments Being The Best Man and Having Blonde Hair for AEW Debut
AEW star Miro recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Miro talked about his AEW debut as “The Best Man” for Kip Sabian and having blonde hair:. “Tony Khan wanted, they called me with a spot to...
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Takes Shot at WWE ‘Budget Cuts’
During Friday’s SmackDown episode, Ronda Rousey made her comeback to WWE television following a storyline suspension. She took part in the contract signing for the title match at Clash at the Castle between Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. She paid her fine during that time by throwing cash on the table.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Jab at Ronda Rousey for Copying Segment on WWE SmackDown
Becky Lynch is back as a babyface with The Man gimmick that helped her become a top WWE superstar. She is having fun on social media with that and most recently did so with Ronda Rousey. After a fan on Twitter tweeted a clip from Friday’s SmackDown where Rousey made...
Comments / 0