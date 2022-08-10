Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Governor Walz prepared to extradite MOA shooting suspects back to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz is preparing to extradite the individuals suspected of committing the recent shooting at the Mall of America. The Governor, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman will coordinate to ensure the swift extradition of the suspects, that were apprehended Thursday in Chicago, back to Minnesota.
KIMT
Extradition to begin immediately for Mall of America shooting suspects
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says he is prepared to immediately extradite the suspects in the recent shooting at the Mall of America. Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday in Chicago along with another man who had been sought following the August 4 shooting. The Governor, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman say they will coordinate to ensure the swift return of both men back to Minnesota.
Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
Attorney general's office sues pool contractor following WCCO investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- A WCCO investigation gets action. The Attorney General's office is now suing the pool contractor who took tens of thousands of dollars from Minnesota families and didn't finish the work.The civil lawsuit filed Thursday alleges fraud and deception by Charles, or Charlie, Workman. WCCO first shared in June how families paid Workman and his company MN Crete Pools for a backyard pool. He took their money, then abandoned the job. As WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle reports, the suit aims to compensate victims, and prevent Workman from doing this again.The families have one thing in common: they all paid Workman...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota utility regulators leave $600 million for consumers to pay
For the Duluth News Tribune Tom Olsen reports, “A former University of Minnesota Duluth coach was not fired because of her sexual orientation, a three-judge panel ruled. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld last year’s dismissal of a federal lawsuit filed by Jen Banford, who served as head softball coach and women’s hockey operations director. Banford was the final remaining plaintiff in a seven-year legal battle that saw former women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller receive a $4.53 million settlement after a jury’s finding of discrimination and retaliation. Former women’s basketball coach Annette Wiles also had her claims thrown out, but did not pursue an appeal with Banford.”
Department of Corrections offering $10K bonus for new Minnesota corrections officers
STILLWATER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is offering a sign-on bonus of $10,000 to recruit new corrections officers for facilities in Stillwater, Rush City and Oak Park Heights.The bonus would be only for C.O.s at those three locations and will apply for recruits signing on in September in October. The DOC says the bonus will be split between two years.The offer comes as Oak Park Heights deals with a 20-percent shortage of corrections officers – prison staff who ensure safety in every aspect of the penitentiary.Veteran corrections officer Scott Roemer says the shortages have other officers, including himself,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Judge blocks MNDOC from re-incarcerating prisoners released during pandemic
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge is blocking the Minnesota Department of Corrections from re-incarcerating people released from prison due to medical risk during the pandemic. The judge issued a temporary restraining order in response to a lawsuit filed against the department. This comes after the department notified those...
fox9.com
2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways
(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
RELATED PEOPLE
Workers at downtown Minneapolis Trader Joe's vote to become 2nd in nation to unionize
Employees at the Trader Joe’s in downtown Minneapolis have voted to unionize, making them the second location in the country to do so. The union, Trader Joe’s United, was formed after a 55-5 vote was certified by the National Labor Relations Board Friday. Workers at the grocery store...
Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified
A boy who drowned in a south Minneapolis pool in June has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the seven-year-old as Bryce Washington. His cause of death was officially ruled as a "freshwater (swimming pool) drowning." His death was also ruled an accident by the medical examiner. The...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
First Black Hennepin County Sheriff imminent; Omar barely holds seat & more
Dawanna Witt and Mary Moriarty were among the top vote-getters for their respective races for Hennepin County Sheriff and Hennepin County Attorney. In November, both will face moderate candidates who received the second-most votes, Joseph Banks and Martha Holton Dimick. Meanwhile, Rep. Ilhan Omar barely held onto her congressional seat...
monitorsaintpaul.com
What happens if you remove I-94?
What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Minneapolis, MN
In the heart of Minneapolis, the Downtown district is a place that combines architectural excellence with historical importance. You are reading: Things to do in downtown minneapolis | 15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Minneapolis, MN. Flanked by the Mississippi River, this dynamic and unique community offers its thirty...
Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
Walz: Increased state law enforcement presence to stay in Twin Cities
Gov. Tim Walz said the increased presence of state law enforcement in the Twin Cities is here to stay until further notice. The governor was joined by Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and officers from different agencies in the state during a news conference Thursday afternoon. The decision...
Driver hits pedestrian crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said alcohol was involved in a crash that injured a pedestrian in Burnsville Saturday night.Around 9 p.m., a 30-year-old Minneapolis man was walking north across Highway 13 on Nicollet Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck going west on Highway 13. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.A 47-year-old Burnsville man was driving the truck. The state patrol said he had been drinking before the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Boy shot in Brooklyn Park, more than 40 rounds found
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A boy was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night after police responded to several reports of shots fired in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were sent to the 8100 block of Zane Avenue after shots fired were reported at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found a boy who suffered a gunshot wound. He was soon taken to a nearby hospital. Officials told KARE 11 that the boy is 17-years-old and is expected to survive.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Minneapolis Trader Joe’s becomes country’s 2nd unionized store
Workers at the Trader Joe’s in downtown Minneapolis voted 55-5 to unionize, becoming the second store in the country to do so. “We are so absolutely excited,” said Sarah Beth Ryther, a union organizer and crew member at the store. “We’re also really excited to get the hard work started of bargaining and making our […] The post Minneapolis Trader Joe’s becomes country’s 2nd unionized store appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Several Minneapolis beaches close due to E. coli contamination
For BringMeTheNews, Tommy Wiita says, “Three beaches are closed in Minneapolis as of Wednesday due to E. coli contamination. The beaches — Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach, Bde Maka Ska 32nd Street Beach, and Lake Hiawatha Beach — have been shuttered after workers who test the waters found that bacteria levels exceeded state-specified guidelines, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. Lake Hiawatha Beach also had a blue-green algae advisory issued in June. Cedar Lake Point Beach also closed due to high E. coli levels in July but has since reopened.”
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 7