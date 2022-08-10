Read full article on original website
NYS Music
Buffalo Music Coalition Presents “Summer of Love ‘22 – A Buffalo Salute to the Monterey Pop Festival” on August 20 at Riverfest Park
On August 20 at River Fest Park in Buffalo, Buffalo Music Coalition will bring the Summer of Love from 1967 all the way to 2022 with “Summer of Love ’22 – A Buffalo Salute to the Monterey Pop Festival.”. Comprised of a group of music lovers and...
Beer and Wine Festival
HOLIDAY VALLEY - The 18th Annual Beer and Wine Festival returns to Holiday Valley on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Given the list of breweries, wineries and restaurants that typically take part, this experience is one that should be on the “must-do” list of any zythophile and oenophile (or anyone age 21+ who is looking to have a fun time in Ellicottville).
Local filmmakers looking for actors for new movie
Two filmmakers from Buffalo are looking for actors to be in their new film Conflicted II: The Prequel.
Top 11 Weekend Events In Western New York
It feels like summer is winding down, but it is far from over. Make the most of this weekend by enjoying the nice weather and all the fun events this weekend. For this weekend of August, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York that can make it difficult to decide on what to do this weekend. Don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
NYS Music
The Stadium Tour 2022 Brings 80’s Rock to Buffalo
On Wednesday, August 10th, The Stadium Tour 2022 made a stop at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. This tour was delayed for two years due to Covid. It features Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard as the headliners, who rotate as the main acts each night, and Def Leppard was the headliner for this show. Poison, with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts were direct support, and Classless Act was the opening band.
Local filmmaker and director return to Buffalo to hold casting call
The casting call will be held at the Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga on August 28 from noon to 6 p.m.
Don’t Think About Bringing This To The Erie County Fair
The Erie County Fair kicks off today and if you plan to head out to enjoy the "Best 12 Days of Summer" there is one family member you will want to leave at home. The Erie County Fair has a strict "No Pets" policy and anyone who tries to bring in a pet to the fair will be asked to leave. The Erie County Fair posted their pets' rules on their Facebook page this week.
drifttravel.com
Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Adds Two More New York Franchises
Families in the Northeast may now enjoy two more Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts with the recent opening of locations near Binghamton and in Chautauqua County, New York. They are the eighth and ninth properties in the United States to begin operating under the Jellystone Park brand this year.
New York’s Most Shameful Pizza Served In Buffalo [PHOTO]
Buffalo is known as the home of the Chicken Wing, but there are plenty of pizza places around Western New York that serve amazing pizza along with those wings. But it looks like one place has missed the mark when it comes to showing off the amazing pizza that Western New Yorkers enjoy on a daily basis.
5 Places You Had No Idea Were Haunted In Buffalo
With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
Jesus Is Visiting This Western New York Town
There’s nothing wrong with a little Jesus in your life and it looks like you will find just that in one Western New York town. There are about 20 different churches in East Aurora, and you can see the list of churches here. However, it seems like Jesus is...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 12 - August 14
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. The 182nd Erie County Fair kicked off on Wednesday and continues through August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Adult admission (13 and over) is $13.50 online or $15 at the gate with a credit or debit card only. Children 12 and under are free. You can find more information here.
The 5 Worst Suburbs In Western New York
Life is not all about competition but as soon as you put out a ranking system, it sure turns into it. Earlier this year Niche.com, put out a list of the Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area and ranked the best to the worst. Of course, every town...
Erie County SPCA offering half off adoption fees next week, evening hours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The SPCA Serving Erie County has made it a Summer of Love with adoption specials for all those looking to find their furry best friend. Monday through Friday next week the shelter will cut all pet adoption fees in half at their West Seneca location. Hours...
wesb.com
Diocese Lists Archbishop Walsh/STCS Building and Property for Sale
The property and building for Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School in Olean have been listed for sale, but officials say the school will stay open. In a post on the schools’ webpage, Walsh Board President Frank McAndrew said that the court handling the Diocese’s bankruptcy petition decided that the property needed to be sold.
Titusville Herald
Warren County Fair starts off with a black powder bang
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Warren County — The Warren County Fair had the first full day of activities on Tuesday. The rides were full of kids, stomachs were full of food and the show ring full of spectators for the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Demonstration. “This is every eight-year-old boy’s dream, shooting...
Town of Allegany Rt. 417 to expected to be renamed for fallen soldier
ALLEGANY, N.Y. — A stretch of Southern Tier Highway is expected to be renamed for a WNY soldier who gave his life for his country. NYS Senator George Borrello announced Friday Rt. 417 in the Town of Allegany will be renamed "Staff Sergeant Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway". Legislation marking the designation was sponsored by Sen. Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and unanimously passed in both houses.
erienewsnow.com
Suspect in Salman Rushdie Stabbing Arrives to Jail
We continue to follow breaking news out of Chautauqua County where author, Salman Rushdie was attacked as he was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. Overnight, our news partners at WNY News Now was at the jail when the suspect, 24 year old Hadi Matar from New Jersey was transferred to the Chautauqua County jail late Friday night from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown.
wesb.com
“Save Bradford Hospital” Group Holds Meeting
“Save Bradford Hospital” held a meeting at the Bradford Area Public Library Wednesday night. One of the groups founders Betsy Costello mentioned that the group would be issuing “three demands” to Kaleida Health in a future meeting with them. The demands are that surgical services at BRMC be reinstated, that there are attended beds at the hospital, and the return of an ICU.
18 Most Overrated Things In Buffalo, New York
Buffalo is one of the proudest communities in the United States. What do they think is overrated about it, though?. It's not meant to be negative, though easy to go there of course. The things in Western New York that its own people say are overrated, given too much credit, or not really that good. This was a question put up on Facebook, as seen below.
