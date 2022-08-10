ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ellicottvilleNOW

Beer and Wine Festival

HOLIDAY VALLEY - The 18th Annual Beer and Wine Festival returns to Holiday Valley on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Given the list of breweries, wineries and restaurants that typically take part, this experience is one that should be on the “must-do” list of any zythophile and oenophile (or anyone age 21+ who is looking to have a fun time in Ellicottville).
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top 11 Weekend Events In Western New York

It feels like summer is winding down, but it is far from over. Make the most of this weekend by enjoying the nice weather and all the fun events this weekend. For this weekend of August, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York that can make it difficult to decide on what to do this weekend. Don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, NY
Jamestown, NY
Society
NYS Music

The Stadium Tour 2022 Brings 80’s Rock to Buffalo

On Wednesday, August 10th, The Stadium Tour 2022 made a stop at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. This tour was delayed for two years due to Covid. It features Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard as the headliners, who rotate as the main acts each night, and Def Leppard was the headliner for this show. Poison, with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts were direct support, and Classless Act was the opening band.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Don’t Think About Bringing This To The Erie County Fair

The Erie County Fair kicks off today and if you plan to head out to enjoy the "Best 12 Days of Summer" there is one family member you will want to leave at home. The Erie County Fair has a strict "No Pets" policy and anyone who tries to bring in a pet to the fair will be asked to leave. The Erie County Fair posted their pets' rules on their Facebook page this week.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
drifttravel.com

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Adds Two More New York Franchises

Families in the Northeast may now enjoy two more Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts with the recent opening of locations near Binghamton and in Chautauqua County, New York. They are the eighth and ninth properties in the United States to begin operating under the Jellystone Park brand this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Arts Festival#Entertain#Linus Music#Wine Cellar#Beer#Localevent#Whirlybird Music#Assembly
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Places You Had No Idea Were Haunted In Buffalo

With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 12 - August 14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. The 182nd Erie County Fair kicked off on Wednesday and continues through August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Adult admission (13 and over) is $13.50 online or $15 at the gate with a credit or debit card only. Children 12 and under are free. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Brazil
96.1 The Breeze

The 5 Worst Suburbs In Western New York

Life is not all about competition but as soon as you put out a ranking system, it sure turns into it. Earlier this year Niche.com, put out a list of the Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area and ranked the best to the worst. Of course, every town...
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Diocese Lists Archbishop Walsh/STCS Building and Property for Sale

The property and building for Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School in Olean have been listed for sale, but officials say the school will stay open. In a post on the schools’ webpage, Walsh Board President Frank McAndrew said that the court handling the Diocese’s bankruptcy petition decided that the property needed to be sold.
OLEAN, NY
Titusville Herald

Warren County Fair starts off with a black powder bang

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Warren County — The Warren County Fair had the first full day of activities on Tuesday. The rides were full of kids, stomachs were full of food and the show ring full of spectators for the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Demonstration. “This is every eight-year-old boy’s dream, shooting...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
2 On Your Side

Town of Allegany Rt. 417 to expected to be renamed for fallen soldier

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — A stretch of Southern Tier Highway is expected to be renamed for a WNY soldier who gave his life for his country. NYS Senator George Borrello announced Friday Rt. 417 in the Town of Allegany will be renamed "Staff Sergeant Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway". Legislation marking the designation was sponsored by Sen. Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and unanimously passed in both houses.
ALLEGANY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Suspect in Salman Rushdie Stabbing Arrives to Jail

We continue to follow breaking news out of Chautauqua County where author, Salman Rushdie was attacked as he was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. Overnight, our news partners at WNY News Now was at the jail when the suspect, 24 year old Hadi Matar from New Jersey was transferred to the Chautauqua County jail late Friday night from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

“Save Bradford Hospital” Group Holds Meeting

“Save Bradford Hospital” held a meeting at the Bradford Area Public Library Wednesday night. One of the groups founders Betsy Costello mentioned that the group would be issuing “three demands” to Kaleida Health in a future meeting with them. The demands are that surgical services at BRMC be reinstated, that there are attended beds at the hospital, and the return of an ICU.
BRADFORD, PA
WIBX 950

18 Most Overrated Things In Buffalo, New York

Buffalo is one of the proudest communities in the United States. What do they think is overrated about it, though?. It's not meant to be negative, though easy to go there of course. The things in Western New York that its own people say are overrated, given too much credit, or not really that good. This was a question put up on Facebook, as seen below.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy