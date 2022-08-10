ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Flint Journal

Michigan gets its first frost this morning

We had some cold temperatures this morning in the classic cold locations in Michigan. The National Weather Service at Marquette reported there was some frost on the roofs around National Mine, MI this morning. National Mine is about 15 miles southwest of Marquette, MI. Here are the temperatures at 7:00...
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
MLive

Mid-Michigan teen injured in two-vehicle collision

CASS COUNTY, MI – A Mid-Michigan teen was injured Saturday night after two vehicles collided, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. Police responded to a report around 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, of a crash on Union Road near Center Street in Cass County’s Calvin Township.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

