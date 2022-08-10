ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Texas Man Killed in Morning 18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 in Louisiana

Texas Man Killed in Morning 18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on the off-ramp from Interstate 10 to US Highway 165 in Jefferson Davis Parish on August 13, 2022, soon after 10:30 a.m. Antonio William Vega, 71, of Midland, Texas, was killed in the crash.
MIDLAND, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Iowa, LA
State
Louisiana State
Iowa, LA
Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

One From Louisiana Arrested and Authorities Seeking Another in Connection with Molestation of A Juvenile and Cruelty to Juveniles

One From Louisiana Arrested and Authorities Seeking Another in Connection with Molestation of A Juvenile and Cruelty to Juveniles. On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, detectives arrested Colby Case Manuel, 28, of Louisiana Avenue, in Lake Arthur, Louisiana, on a warrant for molestation of a juvenile and cruelty to juveniles.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Side By Side#Utv#Cpso
evangelinetoday.com

EPSO assists FBI in capturing fugitive

On August 8, 2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office investigations division assisted the FBI in located a wanted. fugitive facing federal charges unrelated to Evangeline Parish. The FBI was able to obtain information that the suspect. was living inside the city limits of Ville Platte Louisiana. The suspect was...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Suspect is arrested for contractor fraud

On June 3, 2022, and investigation was opened in reference to a case of contractor fraud. During the investigation it. was discovered that the suspect Chad Fritz of Breaux Bridge agreed to complete a construction job for the victim who. resides in Evangeline Parish. Once a contract was agreed upon,...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge

We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
12newsnow.com

Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC

EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
EVADALE, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Planned Water Outage in Lake Charles August 16

On August 12, 2022, the City of Lake Charles reported that on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a temporary water service disruption is scheduled for numerous streets in the area of West Oak Lane where contractors are currently working on a drainage project. The outage is expected to begin at 8:15 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The shut-off is required to allow contractors to perform a water line relocation and the related tie-ins.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Over 600 grams of methamphetamine are seized

On the 11 th of August 2022 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Narcotics Unit, conducted a. traffic stop on a car for a traffic violation in Ville Platte. Agents conducted a interview and K-9 Diego. was deployed, and gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotics. Agents then conducted...
VILLE PLATTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Arrest Man for Aggravated Battery, Attempted Home Invasion, Other Charges After He Allegedly Attacked A Family Member and Fled

Louisiana Authorities Arrest Man for Aggravated Battery, Attempted Home Invasion, Other Charges After He Allegedly Attacked A Family Member and Fled. Jennings, Louisiana – According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were dispatched to an address on Monnic Drive in Jennings, Louisiana, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in relation to a fight. While deputies were on their way, the complainant informed them that his nephew had attacked him with a stick and fled the area in a grey SUV.
JENNINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy