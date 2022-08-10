Read full article on original website
Texas Man Killed in Morning 18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
Texas Man Killed in Morning 18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on the off-ramp from Interstate 10 to US Highway 165 in Jefferson Davis Parish on August 13, 2022, soon after 10:30 a.m. Antonio William Vega, 71, of Midland, Texas, was killed in the crash.
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued As of August 12
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued As of August 12. Sulphur, Louisiana – On August 12, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the Ward 4 Marshal’s...
Suspect from Louisiana meets carjacking victim on social media, sheriff’s office says
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported carjacking around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10. The carjacking allegedly took place in the 3300 block of Opelousas St. “While deputies were on the phone with the victim they were able...
Louisiana pair arrested for using youth baseball credit card at casinos
A Ville Platte pair were arrested by Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies after they admitted to using a youth baseball organization's credit card at several different casinos in Louisiana.
One From Louisiana Arrested and Authorities Seeking Another in Connection with Molestation of A Juvenile and Cruelty to Juveniles
One From Louisiana Arrested and Authorities Seeking Another in Connection with Molestation of A Juvenile and Cruelty to Juveniles. On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, detectives arrested Colby Case Manuel, 28, of Louisiana Avenue, in Lake Arthur, Louisiana, on a warrant for molestation of a juvenile and cruelty to juveniles.
Kinder teen expected to survive shooting at back-to-school party; juvenile suspect wanted
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road Friday night. We are told a fight broke out after students from Jennings and Welsh showed up uninvited to a Kinder back-to-school party at the camp. Landon Schmitz tried to break up the fight and was shot in the abdomen, his father Nick Schmitz said.
Third suspect in April double homicide on W. LaGrange Street returned to Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The third suspect in an April homicide in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street has been extradited to Louisiana. The killing of two Houston men staying in Lake Charles allegedly arose from a drug dispute, authorities said. Three other Houston men are accused of driving to Lake Charles to commit the murders.
EPSO assists FBI in capturing fugitive
On August 8, 2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office investigations division assisted the FBI in located a wanted. fugitive facing federal charges unrelated to Evangeline Parish. The FBI was able to obtain information that the suspect. was living inside the city limits of Ville Platte Louisiana. The suspect was...
Suspect is arrested for contractor fraud
On June 3, 2022, and investigation was opened in reference to a case of contractor fraud. During the investigation it. was discovered that the suspect Chad Fritz of Breaux Bridge agreed to complete a construction job for the victim who. resides in Evangeline Parish. Once a contract was agreed upon,...
Man chasing cat into street gets hit by car in Lafayette, dies
** Lafayette Police issue correction** Police now say the man who died was trying to clear the roadway of the dead animal when he himself was struck and killed. LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -– A man who was reportedly chasing his cat was struck and killed by a car traveling on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. […]
Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge
We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
Cow in the road leads to arrest of two men with outstanding warrants
Two men who struck a cow with their vehicle in Jeff Davis Parish ended with arrests when their outstanding warrants were discovered.
Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC
EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Planned Water Outage in Lake Charles August 16
On August 12, 2022, the City of Lake Charles reported that on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a temporary water service disruption is scheduled for numerous streets in the area of West Oak Lane where contractors are currently working on a drainage project. The outage is expected to begin at 8:15 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The shut-off is required to allow contractors to perform a water line relocation and the related tie-ins.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
Over 600 grams of methamphetamine are seized
On the 11 th of August 2022 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Narcotics Unit, conducted a. traffic stop on a car for a traffic violation in Ville Platte. Agents conducted a interview and K-9 Diego. was deployed, and gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotics. Agents then conducted...
Louisiana Authorities Arrest Man for Aggravated Battery, Attempted Home Invasion, Other Charges After He Allegedly Attacked A Family Member and Fled
Louisiana Authorities Arrest Man for Aggravated Battery, Attempted Home Invasion, Other Charges After He Allegedly Attacked A Family Member and Fled. Jennings, Louisiana – According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were dispatched to an address on Monnic Drive in Jennings, Louisiana, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in relation to a fight. While deputies were on their way, the complainant informed them that his nephew had attacked him with a stick and fled the area in a grey SUV.
Suspect arrested in Lake Charles homicide investigation
The suspect of a Calcasieu homicide has been identified and arrested by Lake Charles Police.
Armed and Dangerous: Deputies search for wanted Louisiana man
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.
