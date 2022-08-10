ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, KY

clayconews.com

Arrest of a Michigan-Kentucky Duo with Drugs & Cash being seized during suspected Drug House Surveillance in Pulaski County, KY

SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski county Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting that on Monday, August 8, 2022, Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Acura seen committing multiple traffic violations. At approximately 5:23 P.M., Narcotics Detectives had observed the maroon Acura leaving a suspected drug house in...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Two-vehicle collision in Salem community sends two to hospital

A two-vehicle collision in the Salem community sent two individuals to the hospital Thursday morning. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, the collision occurred Thursday morning sometime around 9 a.m. off Highway 910 in the Salem community when a 2001 Chevy Cobalt operated by Matthew Green of Russell Springs collided head-on with a 2012 Cadillac being operated by Donald Lucas of Ohio.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when units got to the scene of the crash, they determined Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on Highway 27 when she crossed over into the oncoming lane.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Pulaski Co. woman charged with murder after deadly DUI crash

A Pulaski County woman is facing a murder charge following a deadly DUI crash. On Wednesday afternoon, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Highway 27 in Eubank after a northbound 48-year-old Crystal R. Crank, of Eubank, crossed the center line in a 2007 Toyota Camry and struck a southbound 2008 Totoya Yaris head-on, according to the sheriff’s office.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Golden Alert canceled; Missing London man found

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) Woodward has been found. The Golden Alert is canceled. Kentucky State Police is issuing a Golden Alert in Laurel County for a man who’s been missing since Tuesday. Doyle Woodward, of London, was last seen at a residence on Terrell’s Creek Road on Tuesday around 7...
LONDON, KY
bankautomationnews.com

Citizens National among 7 community banks shifting to Jack Henry platform

The $613 million Citizens National Bank, a community bank in Somerset, Ky., was among seven banks to implement Jack Henry’s Banno digital banking platform in June, according to an FI Navigator report provided to Bank Automation News. The other six financial institutions include: $300 million Town and Country Bank, based in Las Vegas; $225 million […]
SOMERSET, KY
WLKY.com

Woman killed by plane propeller in Nelson County, coroner says

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A woman was killed in Nelson County after she walked into an airplane propeller, the Nelson County Coroner's Office said. On Sunday, 37-year-old Faleshia Denham was on a small plane flying from Elizabethtown to Bardstown with her daughter, and her brother-in-law as the pilot. Once...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested After Alleged Theft

A man out of Laurel County was arrested on Tuesday following accusations that he had stolen from a business. Deputies arrested 28-year-old Zebulin J. Collett, of London, at a business located around a half-mile south of London. Employees at the business began to notice missing items, which led to an...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Marshalls to open store in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – Marshalls will open a location at Barren River Plaza on Aug. 25. According to a release by the company, the store will offer a selection of merchandise in the categories of women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more. “Our newest store in...
GLASGOW, KY

