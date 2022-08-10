Read full article on original website
Related
‘House of the Dragon’ ‘Is a Different Animal’ Than ‘Game of Thrones’ According to Star Emma D’Arcy
But instead of a number of families battling for power, ‘House of the Dragon’ focuses on the power struggle among just one family -- the Targaryens.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64
Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead. “I want to take this moment to thank our...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
RELATED PEOPLE
Nathan Fielder's new comedy The Rehearsal will be familiar to anyone with autism
While we all like to be prepared for what might happen in the future, like those difficult conversations and life choices, some go to extraordinary lengths to try and ensure a happy outcome. Comedian Nathan Fielder explores this in his new reality TV series, The Rehearsal, where he goes to great lengths to help people rehearse future events. The people Fielder works with are confessing to a lie they have been keeping for years, or exploring whether to make a life choice like having a child. Using complex flow charts and scripting conversations and actions, Fielder goes to extremes to...
International Business Times
Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?
American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
Brittany Gets Blocked on Social Media and Matt Blocks Her Number on ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’
I Love a Mama's Boy returns for episode 9. Matt and Brittany's relationship didn't work out. Here's what happened last time on the show.
International Business Times
Netflix Pains Are Disney Gains, For How Long?
A mystery in the stream wars is solved. Subscribers leaving Netflix in recent quarters have joined Disney+. As a result, they have been boosting the content king's top and bottom lines, together with a return of visitors to its theme parks. That's according to the company's third fiscal quarter report...
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Here's Cara Delevingne's Girlfriend List To Celebrate Her Birthday
Cara Delevingne has been labeled as the "go-to it-girl" of the fashion industry and has walked and modeled for many famous brands including Victoria's Secret, Chanel and Burberry. But the model has also made headlines for her love life, having been romantically linked to several actresses and singers over the...
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Responded To The Game’s 10-Minute-Long Diss Track
"It's giving obsessed."
International Business Times
BTS' Jungkook Drops Mysterious Teaser; Fans React
BTS' Jungkook shared a mysterious photo of himself on his Twitter page Thursday. It has led to speculations that the K-pop idol is preparing to reveal something about a new project. The slightly blurred photo, which was uploaded on BTS' official Twitter page Thursday, shows the "Dynamite" singer wearing red...
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Are 'Princess Diana-Level' In Paris; 'Batman' Star Upset Over Paparazzi
A swarm of paparazzi "freaked out" Ben Affleck during his recent Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez as they followed the newlyweds around the City of Lights, according to a new report. Affleck and Lopez were "almost Diana-level" in terms of the attention they received during their trip to France. "Ben...
International Business Times
Sophie Turner Praises Husband Joe Jonas' Ex Taylor Swift For Her '1989' Album [Watch]
Sophie Turner revealed her favorite Taylor Swift's music album in the presence of her husband Joe Jonas, who dated the singer at one point. "My favorite Taylor Swift album [is] 1989, hands down," Turner said in a TikTok live video with her husband. "Literally one of my favorite albums of all time."
Comments / 0