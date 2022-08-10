ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian's sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
George R. R. Martin
Nathan Fielder's new comedy The Rehearsal will be familiar to anyone with autism

While we all like to be prepared for what might happen in the future, like those difficult conversations and life choices, some go to extraordinary lengths to try and ensure a happy outcome. Comedian Nathan Fielder explores this in his new reality TV series, The Rehearsal, where he goes to great lengths to help people rehearse future events. The people Fielder works with are confessing to a lie they have been keeping for years, or exploring whether to make a life choice like having a child. Using complex flow charts and scripting conversations and actions, Fielder goes to extremes to...
Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?

American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
Netflix Pains Are Disney Gains, For How Long?

A mystery in the stream wars is solved. Subscribers leaving Netflix in recent quarters have joined Disney+. As a result, they have been boosting the content king's top and bottom lines, together with a return of visitors to its theme parks. That's according to the company's third fiscal quarter report...
Here's Cara Delevingne's Girlfriend List To Celebrate Her Birthday

Cara Delevingne has been labeled as the "go-to it-girl" of the fashion industry and has walked and modeled for many famous brands including Victoria's Secret, Chanel and Burberry. But the model has also made headlines for her love life, having been romantically linked to several actresses and singers over the...
BTS' Jungkook Drops Mysterious Teaser; Fans React

BTS' Jungkook shared a mysterious photo of himself on his Twitter page Thursday. It has led to speculations that the K-pop idol is preparing to reveal something about a new project. The slightly blurred photo, which was uploaded on BTS' official Twitter page Thursday, shows the "Dynamite" singer wearing red...
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
