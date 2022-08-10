Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Complications rise as Indiana's recent abortion ban could lead to even higher maternal mortality rates
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Pro-choice advocates argue the states near total abortion ban will lead to more women dying as Indiana already has the third highest maternal mortality rate. The new law bans all abortions except in cases of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies, or when the mother's life is...
WISH-TV
Some fear impact of near-total abortion ban on minority, rural women
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s near-total abortion ban is set to take effect in about a month. With limited support resources, some fear it’s going to put more women, particularly minorities and women who live in rural communities, at risk. Abortion rights advocates say Indiana’s near-total ban and...
IndyStar sues 8 hospitals for obscuring public spending data on nursing homes
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Star is suing eight Indiana hospitals claiming they have violated state records laws by withholding information on how the hospitals are spending public funding on their nursing homes. The lawsuit was filed in Marion County Superior Court and lists the plaintiffs as the IndyStar and Tony Cook an investigative journalist with […]
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WTHR
Lifelong Hoosier medical provider to leave state when new abortion ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new ban on abortion takes effect in just over five weeks. In the meantime, abortion providers say they are seeing high demand for services. But that demand will end September 15th. A doctor raised and trained in Indiana who is now preparing to take her practice...
WISH-TV
Indiana ranks as one of the top most out of shape states in the country
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The United States is one of the healthiest countries in the world and when it comes to the Hoosier state we have some work to do. According to a study by researchers at RunReview.com, Indiana ranks as the 10th most out of shape state in the nation based on several categories.
WISH-TV
Health Spotlight: CDC relaxes COVID guidelines, toxic baby food, & kids constantly on internet
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here are Friday’s Health Spotlight items from “All Indiana”:. The CDC releases new relaxed COVID guidelines. Ingredients in homemade baby food may contain toxic metals. Survey shows kids spend too much time on the internet. Check out the video to watch All Indiana!
953wiki.com
FSSA announces pilot program to integrate mental health, addiction peer recovery professionals in Indiana county jails
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction today announced the launch of a pilot program designed to engage incarcerated individuals with mental health and substance use disorders with certified peer professionals and wraparound services. The Integrated Reentry and Correctional Support...
What is the Legal Babysitting Age in Kentucky & Indiana? The Answer Will Surprise You
As kids especially girls get a bit older they want to earn some extra money babysitting. Do you know the legal age for babysitting in Kentucky and Indiana?. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?
How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
wibqam.com
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
WISH-TV
Andrew Montieth, Georgetown Market
“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this special episode, Indiana Owned co-founder Mel McMahon chats with third generation owner Andrew Montieth LIVE at Georgetown Market’s Community Day. They discuss growing up in the family business, how knowledge and passion for healthy and sustainable grocery options keeps them ahead of their competitors, and the significance of the evolution of the local health food and supplements customer base. Learn more about our member at https://georgetownmarket.com/. Thanks for listening!
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana taxpayer refund paper checks are finally going out, with added inflation relief
Hoosiers still waiting on paper checks for their $125 automatic taxpayer refund should start to receive them next week. The state will also begin sending out the new, $200 inflation relief payments soon. Last year, the state collected way more revenue than it expected. And because of that, it triggered...
muddyrivernews.com
Pritzker eying Indiana firms after abortion law signed; Eli Lilly says it will look to expand outside Hoosier State
SPRINGFIELD – Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker said this week he is actively reaching out to businesses in Indiana and other states that have recently passed restrictive abortion laws in hopes of luring those companies to Illinois. “Well, already I’ve reached out to companies that are affected in Indiana. I...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Indiana: Lawmakers Approve Sending $200 In Tax Refund
Indiana has been considering sending monetary help to their residents, and finally, on Friday, the lawmakers approved sending out the tax rebate. This one-time stimulus check from Indiana will be $200. The final rebate amount is $25 less than what was initially proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. $200 Stimulus Check...
WIBC.com
Eli Lilly Donated To Campaigns Of Lawmakers Who Voted For Abortion Ban
INDIANAPOLIS — After Indiana’s restrictive abortion law was passed late Friday night, Lilly released a statement against the legislation. However, the company once donated thousands to lawmakers who recently supported the abortion ban in the Indiana House and Senate. The statement, which was released Saturday, said, “Given this...
Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”
John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer. Illinois ended its federally enhanced unemployment benefits in […] The post Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard” appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
cbs4indy.com
A closer look at school background checks after two coaches arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Within days of each other this month two central Indiana high school coaches were arrested and charged with dealing and possession of drugs. The schools that hired both coaches confirmed they both passed background checks. Mike McCarty’s company Safe Hiring Solutions conducted the background check for one.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Shannon Family Farms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest are Kelly and Sophia Shannon with Shannon Family Farms. Shannon Family Farms has a variety of family, friendly activities for all. Visit the website here.
