Pujols homers twice to help Cardinals knock off Brewers 6-3
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols homered twice and Miles Mikolas tossed eight effective innings, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on Sunday. Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill also connected for St. Louis, which pushed its NL Central lead over second-place Milwaukee to 1 1/2 games.
Kiner-Falefa helps Yankees squeeze past Red Sox 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the go-ahead run with a safety squeeze in the ninth inning and hit his first career homer with New York, sending the AL East-leading Yankees past the Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday night for just their second win in 10 games. It...
Padres' Tatis suspended 80 games for violating PED policy
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drug policy. The 23-year-old has been sidelined for the entirety of the 2022 campaign thus far due to a wrist injury but had begun rehab assignments. Tatis broke his wrist in December during a motorcycle accident. He was 2-for-9 with a double and a triple in four games with Double-A San Antonio.
Bieber wins 4th straight as Guardians take series from Blue Jays
TORONTO (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched seven innings to win his fourth straight start, matching the longest winning streak of his career, Amed Rosario homered and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Sunday. “That was a lot of fun today,” Bieber said. “I thought we...
Preller criticizes Tatis' maturity amid PED suspension
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller was left disappointed by the news of star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 80-game suspension for violating MLB's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. "I think we're hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be some maturity," Preller said Friday, according to The...
Rays' Rasmussen loses perfect game on Mateo's leadoff double in 9th
Drew Rasmussen came agonizingly close to baseball history. After throwing eight perfect innings against the Baltimore Orioles, the Tampa Bay Rays right-hander lost his bid for a perfect game on the first pitch of the ninth inning, when Jorge Mateo laced a double down the left-field line. Mateo moved to...
Harris, Contreras lead Braves' rally for sweep of Marlins
MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Michael Harris II hit a tying homer in the ninth, William Contreras had a go-ahead single and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their four-game series. The Braves won their sixth straight after losing four...
Report: Red Sox plan to restart talks with Bogaerts, Devers after season
It appears as though the Boston Red Sox won't let their star infielders leave without a fight. The Red Sox plan to try and restart extension talks with shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers after their season ends, ESPN's Buster Olney reports. Boston inked Bogaerts to a six-year,...
Orioles GM confident in playoff chances: 'I think we're gonna' make it
Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias raised eyebrows by trading away some key pieces at the deadline, but he's incredibly confident the players who remain can still shock the baseball world down the stretch. "I think we're gonna get into the playoffs," Elias told SiriusXM's Jim Bowden and Grant Paulsen...
Harper latest superstar to join Team USA at 2023 WBC
Team USA has yet another superstar on its roster. Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper has committed to representing his country at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Major League Baseball announced Friday. The WBC has been contested twice since Harper reached the majors in 2012, but this will be his...
Syndergaard reflects on Mets exit: 'I have no regrets'
Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Noah Syndergaard is content with how his tenure as a member of the New York Mets ended. "I have no regrets," Syndergaard said Friday, according to the New York Post's Zach Braziller. "It's led me to where I am now." Syndergaard rejected New York's qualifying offer in...
Phillies win in extras, snap Mets' 6-game win streak
NEW YORK (AP) — Left fielder Matt Vierling threw out the speedy Starling Marte at the plate to end the ninth and the Philadelphia Phillies, showing off sharp fielding that Mets announcer Keith Hernandez said they were lacking, beat New York 2-1 in 10 innings Friday night. Hernandez, a...
Blue Jays MVP Rankings: Making a case for Vladdy
TheScore is making a case for players who have the best chance of becoming the Toronto Blue Jays' 2022 MVP. On Friday, we examine Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s candidacy. Guerrero isn't having the same season that he did in 2021, but he's still been excellent. The 23-year-old leads the Blue Jays in home runs, hits, runs, RBIs, slugging percentage, wRC+, win probability added, and FanGraphs offensive rating. The slugger also sits in the 90th percentile or higher in average exit velocity, maximum exit velocity, hard-hit percentage, and several other categories, according to Baseball Savant. Guerrero has played some of his best baseball of the season in recent weeks, slashing .397/.453/.615 with 31 hits, 11 extra-base knocks, and a 201 wRC+ during a 19-game hitting streak. He's also been solid with the glove, leading Toronto in defensive runs saved and ranking fourth among big-league first basemen in outs above average.
Soto ready for 'emotional' return to Washington
Juan Soto is set for a return to Washington to play the Nationals this weekend just 10 days after he was dealt to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster move at the trade deadline. "It's going to be pretty emotional," Soto said, according to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. "I...
Soto gets 2 hits, standing ovation as Padres beat Nationals
WASHINGTON (AP) — On a night when Juan Soto was celebrated by his old team, his new team was more concerned about a player who wasn't there — Fernando Tatis Jr. Soto had two hits and got a standing ovation in his return to Washington, and the San Diego Padres beat the Nationals 10-5 on Friday night after Tatis was suspended 80 games for a positive drug test.
Padres ready to win without Tatis: 'We got everyone we need right here'
The San Diego Padres were stunned to hear about Fernando Tatis Jr.'s positive drug test, but they're not ready to let it derail their season. In fact, the players are still confident about their chances at October glory. "Look at this clubhouse," pitcher Mike Clevinger said, according to Dennis Lin...
Tigers' Skubal done for year with elbow injury
Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal will have his breakout campaign cut short as the club has opted to shut him down for the remainder of the year. "We're concerned about Tarik," manager A.J. Hinch said, according to MLB.com's Joey Pollizze. "He's not going to pitch the rest of the season. (The injury is) more in the elbow area than the shoulder. That obviously brings significant concern for us. We'll wait for the doctor's words next week."
Rookie of the Year rankings: Adley makes his push, Braves' pair rules in NL
Welcome to the fourth edition of theScore's 2022 Rookie of the Year rankings, where we pick five top candidates from each league. We're now in month five, and the contenders are pulling away from the pretenders. Here's how the rookie races currently stack up. American League. 5. Felix Bautista, Orioles.
Reds' India was airlifted to hospital after HBP in Field of Dreams game
Jonathan India's experience at the Field of Dreams game nearly turned into a nightmare. The Cincinnati Reds second baseman took a hit-by-pitch off his leg in the second inning of Thursday's game in Dyersville, Iowa, but didn't initially feel anything unusual. India shook off the intense pain and bruising at first, not wanting to leave the "once in a lifetime" event, and he even took another at-bat.
