TheScore is making a case for players who have the best chance of becoming the Toronto Blue Jays' 2022 MVP. On Friday, we examine Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s candidacy. Guerrero isn't having the same season that he did in 2021, but he's still been excellent. The 23-year-old leads the Blue Jays in home runs, hits, runs, RBIs, slugging percentage, wRC+, win probability added, and FanGraphs offensive rating. The slugger also sits in the 90th percentile or higher in average exit velocity, maximum exit velocity, hard-hit percentage, and several other categories, according to Baseball Savant. Guerrero has played some of his best baseball of the season in recent weeks, slashing .397/.453/.615 with 31 hits, 11 extra-base knocks, and a 201 wRC+ during a 19-game hitting streak. He's also been solid with the glove, leading Toronto in defensive runs saved and ranking fourth among big-league first basemen in outs above average.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO