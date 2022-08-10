Read full article on original website
'Significant' cleanup underway after train derailment in Oklahoma panhandle
CIMARRON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KVII) — Crews are working to remove 12 train cars that derailed in Cimarron County, Oklahoma. According to the Cimarron County Sheriff's Office, a BNSF train hauling coal derailed around 6:55 p.m. Friday near Boise City. CCSO said no injuries were reported. NS27/EW20 and Hwy325(EW19)/ W...
Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active
WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
Kentucky's Irate Fest's solid lineup sets them apart in battle for core-based audience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Rock festivals have come and gone over the years throughout the United States, but the inaugural Irate Fest in Kentucky just might the key ingredients to stick around for a while. The Irate Fest, which is set for Aug. 26-28 and is hosted at the MG Prime...
Undercover FBI informants testify in Whitmer kidnapping trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Undercover FBI informants who infiltrated and spied on the suspects accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided a first-hand account of the group's activities during testimony on Friday. FBI Special Agent Mark Schweers, who infiltrated the Wolverine Watchmen by pretending to...
