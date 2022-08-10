A dream come true: Delicious Delights Cakes opening in the Lansing Mall

DELTA TWP. — Jenniffer Reaser always knew she was capable of starting a bakery.

This past year, doing so became a necessity.

A longtime bus driver for Owosso-based motorcoach company Indian Trails, Reaser got married in March. Her husband’s youngest child is autistic and nonverbal. Over the past year, the couple learned she would need more educational attention and medical care than previously expected.

“So, it was like, ‘OK. Time to go full steam ahead with this,’” said Reaser, who was born in Lansing and lives in the area. “That way I can take care of her and not have to worry if I’m sitting at the Detroit metro airport when I get a phone call from the school.”

Baking is Reaser’s passion. She’s been running her bakery, Delicious Delights Cakes, from home for about two years under the Michigan Cottage Food Law. On Saturday — pending property management approval — she plans to open her first brick-and-mortar shop in the Lansing Mall food court.

The bakery will offer fresh cake each day, as well as brownies, cookies, muffins, coffee and tea. But most cakes will be crafted on a per-order basis, which allows Reaser to make “whatever you want.”

She bakes cakes from scratch for events, including birthdays, weddings, graduations and other occasions. Customers provide the design idea, and she makes it happen. Her Facebook page shows recent designs that include floral cupcakes, as well as "Clifford the Big Red Dog" and "Lilo & Stitch" birthday cakes.

“Sometimes, somebody would tell me I already have a kit. If that’s the case, I’ll meet up with you for it,” Reaser said. “(Otherwise), it’ll be pretty much free rein for me at that point. I get their name, I get the favorite color of whoever it is … and then sometimes it’s just a surprise. And usually, it’s a very pleasant surprise.”

Every cake design is a unique creation, she said.

“Even if I am doing something and looking at a picture for inspiration, somehow I’m gonna have to put my own twist into it because I’d be really upset if somebody ripped off my work. And so I try to show that same respect to other bakers,” Reaser said.

Orders can be crafted to fit any dietary restriction, she said. In addition to traditional recipes, she notes sugar-free, gluten-free, vegan, paleo and keto options. The store also offers a discount for military members and senior citizens.

The Lansing Mall is almost becoming somewhat of a one-stop wedding store, she joked. There's a jewelry store, a nail salon, Men's Wearhouse and even a chapel: Impact Church.

"There's no dress shop and there's no place to do your invitations ... but that's almost all that's missing!" she said.

Reaser has been baking cakes since high school, said Heidi Ueeck, her best friend since junior high.

“She’s had to put her dream on the backburner for so many years, for so many different reasons: financial reasons, health reasons, kids reasons,” Ueeck, who lives in Wisconsin, said.

In recent years, Ueeck said, her friend was finally able to focus on herself and, after much hard work, she brought her dream to fruition. Her energy for baking has been infectious, and Ueeck recently started her own baking business.

“We’d go on vacation and we’d spend half of it baking because she had orders that needed to be done, so we needed to try a new recipe. It was all-consuming of her life,” Ueeck said. “I’m super excited. It’s just one of those things that you can’t help but be proud.”

In order to place an order, Reaser said, customers should call her at 989-418-0194. If she doesn’t immediately answer, they can text her at the same number.

