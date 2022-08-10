ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham deputy celebrates beating cancer

Chapel Hill, N.C. — It was a time for celebration at UNC Health this week. Durham County Deputy Patrick Clark was released from the hospital's cancer center on Friday. In a video, Clark is video ringing a bell that signals his fight with cancer is over, and he won.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Timberleaf, a New-Home Community in Durham, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new, single-family home community in Durham. Timberleaf is conveniently located near Interstate 85 off Ferrell Road for an easy commute to Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University and The Research Triangle, one of the most prominent high-tech research and development parks in the country. The community is close to The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Commons and Durham Performing Arts Center for a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Falls Lake and Eno River State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005101/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new-home community in Durham, North Carolina. (Graphic: Business Wire)
wraltechwire.com

Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties

RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
jocoreport.com

Old North State Food Hall Announces Vendor Lineup

SELMA – North Carolina commercial real estate development firm AdVenture Development, LLC, and operating partner Hospitality HQ (HHQ) are excited to announce the vendor list for Old North State Food Hall (ONSFH) at 67 JR Road off Interstate 95 at Exit 97 in Selma. A late summer opening is planned.
SELMA, NC
WRAL News

Bulls batter Shrimp, 4-3

Durham, N.C - Bulls first baseman Tristan Gray crushed his league-leading 27th home run and second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni also went yard, while starting pitcher Luis Patino fired five scoreless innings as Durham defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 4-3 on Friday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. With the win, the Bulls are tied with Jacksonville for first place in the East Division.
DURHAM, NC
CBS 17

Cast your vote: NC Highway Patrol enters ‘best looking cruiser’ contest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has entered two of their cruisers in a contest. The American Association of State Troopers is holding their annual ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest.’ The winning state will be featured on the cover of AAST’s Best Lookin Cruisers 2023 wall calendar. This year, the NCSHP said […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Weekend best bets: Keith Urban, E.T. and a seafood fest

D.L. Hughley - One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today, DL can currently be heard nationwide as host of his own afternoon radio show "The DL Hughley Show." See him on stage Aug. 12-14 at Raleigh Improv. Arrival From Sweden The Music of...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

