Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle Tribune
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
cbs17
He’s on — and in — the green! Raleigh golfer wins $250,000 top prize in new lottery game
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One Raleigh golfer went from being on the green to in the green. North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Thursday identified James Bock as the first winner of the $250,000 top prize in the new Mega Bucks Limited Edition game. Bock, 79, won $15 playing...
Raleigh couple shares special connection after iconic Arby's sign comes down on Hillsborough Street
Raleigh, N.C. — The iconic, lighted Arby’s sign on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh disappeared in early July, and since that time, people have made dozens of social media posts to pay homage to what was once a Raleigh landmark. Of all of those posts, perhaps Julia and Matthew...
Durham deputy celebrates beating cancer
Chapel Hill, N.C. — It was a time for celebration at UNC Health this week. Durham County Deputy Patrick Clark was released from the hospital's cancer center on Friday. In a video, Clark is video ringing a bell that signals his fight with cancer is over, and he won.
Raleigh’s downtown social drinking district launches Monday. Here’s how it will work.
Here’s what you need to know about the new district. If it works, city leaders could add districts in other parts of Raleigh.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Timberleaf, a New-Home Community in Durham, North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new, single-family home community in Durham. Timberleaf is conveniently located near Interstate 85 off Ferrell Road for an easy commute to Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University and The Research Triangle, one of the most prominent high-tech research and development parks in the country. The community is close to The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Commons and Durham Performing Arts Center for a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Falls Lake and Eno River State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005101/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new-home community in Durham, North Carolina. (Graphic: Business Wire)
wraltechwire.com
Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties
RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
This week, Buffalo Road and Clayton River Walk failed the fecal bacteria test.
North Carolina Man 'Still Shaking' After Winning $250,000 Lottery Prize
After winning a few bucks playing golf, he tried his luck with a lottery ticket — and won again!
City of Oxford preparing for 'unprecedented' growth
Oxford, N.C. — As the cost of a home goes up in the Triangle area, many people are looking a little further out so they can get more home space for their money. The city of Oxford is making a name for itself as an option. Ashley Cohn and...
jocoreport.com
Old North State Food Hall Announces Vendor Lineup
SELMA – North Carolina commercial real estate development firm AdVenture Development, LLC, and operating partner Hospitality HQ (HHQ) are excited to announce the vendor list for Old North State Food Hall (ONSFH) at 67 JR Road off Interstate 95 at Exit 97 in Selma. A late summer opening is planned.
NC firefighters with cancer starting to receive money to offset medical costs
Henderson Fire Chief Cordell is among the 40 firefighters who have cancer and have received money this year to help pay for medical expenses.
Bulls batter Shrimp, 4-3
Durham, N.C - Bulls first baseman Tristan Gray crushed his league-leading 27th home run and second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni also went yard, while starting pitcher Luis Patino fired five scoreless innings as Durham defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 4-3 on Friday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. With the win, the Bulls are tied with Jacksonville for first place in the East Division.
Man who fell from plane in North Carolina was from Fairfield
Charles Crooks went to Osborn Hill Elementary School. The staff remembers him as a great kid and spoke very fondly of his family.
Cast your vote: NC Highway Patrol enters ‘best looking cruiser’ contest
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has entered two of their cruisers in a contest. The American Association of State Troopers is holding their annual ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest.’ The winning state will be featured on the cover of AAST’s Best Lookin Cruisers 2023 wall calendar. This year, the NCSHP said […]
North Carolina man wins $300K lottery jackpot on wedding anniversary
Forget the pearls— a major paper anniversary gift was scored by one Wake County man when he won $331,579 in cash on the day of his 38th wedding anniversary.
NC ABC Commission approves 2 new store locations
Youngsville and Benson, who each requested a new store, were both approved new locations for an ABC store during the meeting that also addressed the ratification of 76 hearing cases and more than $91,000 in penalties.
'We're not eating': Raleigh Parents struggle making decisions as grocery items continue rising
New inflation data shows the rate is going down, but economists says there's still a long way to go as grocery cost continue to rise.
Best restaurant for a date? Three in North Carolina rank among the nation’s favorites
Here’s what to know if you’re seeking a romantic night out.
Weekend best bets: Keith Urban, E.T. and a seafood fest
D.L. Hughley - One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today, DL can currently be heard nationwide as host of his own afternoon radio show "The DL Hughley Show." See him on stage Aug. 12-14 at Raleigh Improv. Arrival From Sweden The Music of...
