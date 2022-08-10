ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
BBC

Salman Rushdie: Man arrested after author attacked on stage

Author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of Islamist death threats after writing The Satanic Verses, has been stabbed on stage in New York state. The Booker Prize winner, 75, was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution at the time. New York State Police said a man ran up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

My son with schizophrenia was 'unlawfully deported' to Jamaica

The family of a man with schizophrenia is taking legal action against the Home Office for allegedly unlawfully deporting him to Jamaica. Eric Hall, who arrived in the UK aged 10, has convictions for theft, drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. The Home Office denies relatives' claims he was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greater London#Booster#Polio Vaccine#East London#Uk
BBC

Who is Sir Ganga Ram and why his legacy lives on in India and Pakistan?

There are few personalities in India and Pakistan who left a legacy as lasting on both sides of the border as iconic engineer and philanthropist, Sir Ganga Ram. Hospitals in Delhi and Lahore - built by his trust and family in his name - continue to uphold his legacy to this day.
INDIA
BBC

Palestinian gunman wounds eight in Jerusalem attack

Eight people have been wounded after a Palestinian gunman opened fire at two locations in Jerusalem, officials say. The assailant targeted a bus carrying Jewish worshippers who had just prayed at the Western Wall as well as people in a car park near the holy site. Two of the wounded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ukraine war: Predicting Russia's next step in Ukraine

Neither Russia nor Ukraine is likely to achieve any decisive military action in Ukraine this year, the UK's head of military intelligence has told the BBC. Speaking in a rare public interview, Lt Gen Sir Jim Hockenhull also said he had been keeping a very close eye on Russia's potential use of nuclear weapons.
MILITARY
BBC

Clacton Airfield: Pilot comes to abrupt halt into hedge

A pilot who descended into an airfield too quickly ended up coming to a halt in a hedge, an investigation found. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said the pilot was left unhurt in the "serious incident" at Clacton Airfield, Essex on 17 April. The experienced 52-year-old had taken...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Walrus Freya who became attraction in Norway's Oslo Fjord put down

A walrus that had become a popular attraction in the Oslo Fjord has been put down out of concern for the safety of the public, Norwegian officials say. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, rose to fame after clambering on to boats to sunbathe - sometimes sinking them. People refused warnings not...
ANIMALS
BBC

Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'

A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen". The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday. An outbuilding was damaged...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Novelist Salman Rushdie in surgery after on-stage stabbing

'Giant collective gasp' when attack happened - witness. Details continue to emerge about how the attack on Rushdie unfolded. Eyewitness Julia Mineeva-Braun describes a scene of confusion, as she thought Rushdie's assailant had approached the author to fix a microphone. Instead, Rushdie was stabbed firstly in the neck and then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave

The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
ECONOMY
BBC

Salman Rushdie's 'defiant sense of humour' remains, son says

Author Salman Rushdie is still in a critical condition but "his usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact", his son says. Zafar Rushdie said his father had sustained life-changing injuries, but was able to speak to his family. Mr Rushdie, 75, was left severely injured after being stabbed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cats to be freed from special lockdown in German town

Cat owners in one German town will be allowed to let their pets out for the first time in three months when the authorities lift a special lockdown. People in Walldorf, in the south-west, were ordered in May to keep their cats indoors to protect an endangered bird. Cats were...
ANIMALS
BBC

Darlings: Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma's domestic violence film wows India

Domestic violence is no laughing matter, but a dark comedy streaming on Netflix on the topic is wowing audiences in India. Starring Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in the lead roles, Darlings is the story of a young Muslim couple in love - and violence and revenge.
MOVIES
BBC

Some antidepressants may make heatwave challenging

People taking some mental health medication need to be extra cautious during the heatwave, the ex-head of the Royal College of Psychiatrists says. Some antipsychotic medications and antidepressants may hinder the body from regulating temperature properly. Certain drugs can also cause people to sweat excessively, not register thirst or make...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Leeds: Mother and one-year-old daughter missing

A woman and her one-year-old daughter have been reported missing from West Yorkshire. Police have issued an appeal to trace Aasia Majeed, 35, from Leeds, who was last seen by her family on Friday. Ms Majeed, who speaks mostly Urdu and has little English, has links to Harehills in Leeds...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Climate activists fill golf holes with cement after water ban exemption

Climate activists in southern France have filled golf course holes with cement to protest against the exemption of golf greens from water bans amid the country's severe drought. The group targeted sites near the city of Toulouse, calling golf the "leisure industry of the most privileged". The exemption of golf...
ENVIRONMENT

