A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
BBC
Salman Rushdie: Man arrested after author attacked on stage
Author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of Islamist death threats after writing The Satanic Verses, has been stabbed on stage in New York state. The Booker Prize winner, 75, was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution at the time. New York State Police said a man ran up...
The Deer With Fangs That Bites and Barks Like a Wolf
Our world inhabits some very interesting animals, one of which is the Hydropotes Inermis or more commonly known as the Chinese Water deer. Deers have been known to be the perfect prey for most predatory animals around the world.
BBC
My son with schizophrenia was 'unlawfully deported' to Jamaica
The family of a man with schizophrenia is taking legal action against the Home Office for allegedly unlawfully deporting him to Jamaica. Eric Hall, who arrived in the UK aged 10, has convictions for theft, drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. The Home Office denies relatives' claims he was...
BBC
Who is Sir Ganga Ram and why his legacy lives on in India and Pakistan?
There are few personalities in India and Pakistan who left a legacy as lasting on both sides of the border as iconic engineer and philanthropist, Sir Ganga Ram. Hospitals in Delhi and Lahore - built by his trust and family in his name - continue to uphold his legacy to this day.
BBC
Palestinian gunman wounds eight in Jerusalem attack
Eight people have been wounded after a Palestinian gunman opened fire at two locations in Jerusalem, officials say. The assailant targeted a bus carrying Jewish worshippers who had just prayed at the Western Wall as well as people in a car park near the holy site. Two of the wounded...
BBC
Ukraine war: Predicting Russia's next step in Ukraine
Neither Russia nor Ukraine is likely to achieve any decisive military action in Ukraine this year, the UK's head of military intelligence has told the BBC. Speaking in a rare public interview, Lt Gen Sir Jim Hockenhull also said he had been keeping a very close eye on Russia's potential use of nuclear weapons.
BBC
Clacton Airfield: Pilot comes to abrupt halt into hedge
A pilot who descended into an airfield too quickly ended up coming to a halt in a hedge, an investigation found. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said the pilot was left unhurt in the "serious incident" at Clacton Airfield, Essex on 17 April. The experienced 52-year-old had taken...
BBC
Louis Thorold: Driver cleared by reason of insanity over Waterbeach pram death
A driver has been found not guilty by reason of insanity of causing the death by careless driving of a baby boy in a pram. Five-month-old Louis Thorold was hit on the pavement of the A10 near Cambridge, on 22 January 2021. His mother Rachael was seriously injured. Lawyers for...
BBC
Walrus Freya who became attraction in Norway's Oslo Fjord put down
A walrus that had become a popular attraction in the Oslo Fjord has been put down out of concern for the safety of the public, Norwegian officials say. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, rose to fame after clambering on to boats to sunbathe - sometimes sinking them. People refused warnings not...
BBC
Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'
A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen". The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday. An outbuilding was damaged...
BBC
Novelist Salman Rushdie in surgery after on-stage stabbing
'Giant collective gasp' when attack happened - witness. Details continue to emerge about how the attack on Rushdie unfolded. Eyewitness Julia Mineeva-Braun describes a scene of confusion, as she thought Rushdie's assailant had approached the author to fix a microphone. Instead, Rushdie was stabbed firstly in the neck and then...
BBC
Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave
The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
BBC
Salman Rushdie's 'defiant sense of humour' remains, son says
Author Salman Rushdie is still in a critical condition but "his usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact", his son says. Zafar Rushdie said his father had sustained life-changing injuries, but was able to speak to his family. Mr Rushdie, 75, was left severely injured after being stabbed...
BBC
Lilia Valutyte: Family release new images of Boston stabbing victim
The family of a nine-year-old girl stabbed to death in Lincolnshire say she "always tried to have fun". Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane, in Boston, on 28 July. In a series of new images released by her family the Boston Pioneers Academy pupil is...
BBC
Cats to be freed from special lockdown in German town
Cat owners in one German town will be allowed to let their pets out for the first time in three months when the authorities lift a special lockdown. People in Walldorf, in the south-west, were ordered in May to keep their cats indoors to protect an endangered bird. Cats were...
BBC
Darlings: Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma's domestic violence film wows India
Domestic violence is no laughing matter, but a dark comedy streaming on Netflix on the topic is wowing audiences in India. Starring Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in the lead roles, Darlings is the story of a young Muslim couple in love - and violence and revenge.
BBC
Some antidepressants may make heatwave challenging
People taking some mental health medication need to be extra cautious during the heatwave, the ex-head of the Royal College of Psychiatrists says. Some antipsychotic medications and antidepressants may hinder the body from regulating temperature properly. Certain drugs can also cause people to sweat excessively, not register thirst or make...
BBC
Leeds: Mother and one-year-old daughter missing
A woman and her one-year-old daughter have been reported missing from West Yorkshire. Police have issued an appeal to trace Aasia Majeed, 35, from Leeds, who was last seen by her family on Friday. Ms Majeed, who speaks mostly Urdu and has little English, has links to Harehills in Leeds...
BBC
Climate activists fill golf holes with cement after water ban exemption
Climate activists in southern France have filled golf course holes with cement to protest against the exemption of golf greens from water bans amid the country's severe drought. The group targeted sites near the city of Toulouse, calling golf the "leisure industry of the most privileged". The exemption of golf...
