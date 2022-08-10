ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

CDC vs. CPS: What to Know About New COVID Guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its new COVID guidelines Thursday, shifting several recommendations just days after Chicago Public Schools issued its own set of policies for the 2022-2023 school year. Both guidelines are reflective of continued efforts to loosen restrictions as new treatments and vaccine formulations continue...
CBS Chicago

School year soon to start, but some parents say CPS hasn't given them answers on transportation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two weeks from the start of the school year, some parents are concerned that the Chicago Public Schools still have not given them a clear plan for transportation. As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Wednesday night, CPS is just one of many districts around the country dealing with a serious school bus driver shortage. It's the time of year that any parents with kids in school are in planning mode. What supplies to the kids need? How do they sign up for sports? What will they wear? But the question of how the kids...
blockclubchicago.org

A Woman Is Suing A West Side Hospital, Saying It Partially Sterilized Her Without Consent

NORTH LAWNDALE — A woman has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against a West Side hospital, saying doctors conducted a sterilization procedure on her without her consent last year. Lourdes Maldonado filed the lawsuit in June against Mount Sinai Hospital in North Lawndale in Cook County Circuit Court. Doctors...
ccc.edu

Fueling Future Teachers: City Colleges Addresses Teacher Shortage Through Multiple Programs for Educators

Across the nation and right here in Chicagoland, schools are focused on staffing their classrooms before children go back to school in the coming days and weeks. But as school districts all over experience teacher shortages, Sandy De León, the Executive Director of the Chicago Early Learning Workforce Scholarship (CELWS) based at Harry S Truman College, has hope for the future of education. During this challenging time for the industry, De León leads an initiative aimed at teacher recruitment and retention.
WGN News

The 2023 Chicago mayoral election: Who’s in and who’s out?

CHICAGO — Crime, taxes, education and public safety are just a few of the issues Chicagoans need their next mayor to address. The city is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, which defined current Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s tenure, and the next mayor will be waking into the aftermath. JUMP TO: Who’s In? | Who’s Out? WGN […]
mprnews.org

No Excuses: Race and Reckoning at a Chicago Charter School

Producer DJ Cashmere spent seven years teaching Black and brown students at a Noble Street charter high school in Chicago. At the time, Noble followed a popular model called "no excuses." Its schools required strict discipline but promised low-income students a better shot at college. After DJ left the classroom...
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: The law and order leader to save Chicago

Chicago endured yet another weekend of carnage, as 55 total people were shot and eight of them killed starting last Friday. Such violence hardly generates much attention any longer, as this type of mayhem becomes the expected course of events in the Windy City, especially on warm summer weekends. But...
