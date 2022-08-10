ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Power of the River,' a documentary about the Lower Fox River, premieres Aug. 23 and 25

By Kelly Smits, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago
Winding from Lake Winnebago through Appleton before flowing into the bay of Green Bay, the Lower Fox River's history is intertwined with the communities that have grown alongside it.

That history includes millennia of Indigenous people sustainably co-existing with the river, the world's first hydro-powered home, and Wisconsin's once burgeoning paper industry.

A locally produced documentary premiering Aug. 23 and 25 in De Pere and Menasha highlights how the power of the river was discovered over the past 12,000 years, weaving interviews of experts with stunning aerial footage and archival photos.

"I want to try to have people have a greater appreciation for the river," executive producer Dan Larson said. "When you appreciate something, and you know more about it, you tend to want to preserve it."

The 57-minute documentary is the second in a trilogy about Wisconsin's geography produced by Larson, the founder and owner of Com-Video Productions in Green Bay. The first one was "The Great Ledge," a film about the Niagara Escarpment that premiered in 2017. The third will be about the bay of Green Bay.

Larson began his career making commercials for TV stations in Green Bay. He gradually started producing more long-form work, eventually starting his own company. He has since made documentaries about Door County lighthouses — "The Keepers of Cana Island Light" and "Keepers of the Door" — as well as "Lakeshore Guardians," a documentary about United States Life-Saving Stations built along Wisconsin's Lake Michigan coast.

"When I started the business, I realized I had all the equipment to do the kind of projects that I wanted to do, but nobody else in town was doing," he said.

Larson retired in 2020 but continues to make films highlighting Wisconsin's rich history, such as his latest trilogy.

"The Power of the River" is a collection of stories told by 28 interviewees and edited together chronologically. Beginning with the Wisconsin glaciation that created the landscape for the Fox River, the documentary moves on to the arrival of the area's original residents, the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, and the subsequent arrival of European settlers thousands of years later.

What followed was centuries of fur trading, hydroelectric power generation, industrialization with paper mills and rampant pollution until efforts to clean up the river followed the Clean Water Act of 1972.

Larson decided to recount this wealth of history without narration, instead editing together the interviews to tell the story. He said he prefers the "interview style" of documentaries because the point of view is more varied and stories from different interviews can be connected in interesting and meaningful ways.

"It's just, I think, a real fun way to learn about something and to listen to the stories," Larson said. "It doesn't get boring that way."

Ultimately, Larson gave the last word in the documentary to David Grignon, the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin's tribal historic preservation officer. Grignon described an 1849 painting by Paul Kane, Fishing by Torch Light, of Menominee people spearfishing sturgeon in the Fox.

"Even though it's not the same anymore, that's the way I picture it," Grignon said at the end of the film.

Larson has made the film available to local schools at no cost to them. He said he's also given it to PBS Wisconsin, which has aired his past documentaries.

Three premiere events will be held. The first two will be at 5 and 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at the De Pere Cinema. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the De Pere Historical Society. The third will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Perry Hall on the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh's Fox Cities Campus in Menasha. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Hearthstone Historic House Museum.

"I think the film is important because the Fox doesn't just slice through the heart of our communities. The Fox is the heart of our community," said George Schroeder, executive director of Hearthstone.

"It really is an utterly unique and special place, and I think watching the film gives us a certain appreciation for it that might otherwise be lacking."

Schroeder is one of the speakers in the documentary, providing insights into the founding of the paper industry and the use of the river's mechanical power to electrify Appleton. Both of these developments were driven by Henry Rogers, who not only built Hearthstone as his private residence but also made it the first house in the world to be powered by hydroelectricity in September 1882. Hearthstone's logo this year, which marks the 140th anniversary since Rogers made history in Appleton, is "the birthplace of green energy."

It's these significant, but often unknown, parts of history that Schroeder said local films and museums help illuminate.

"When someone attends the premiere, either in De Pere or (Menasha), they're supporting local documentary filmmaking and local history at the same time," Schroeder said. "And there's a really bright, important connection between those two things. Because not only are both educational, but when they're done right, they're both engaging and entertaining. And I think Dan certainly does that with his movies."

"It's about storytelling," he added.

Larson said he hopes people will watch the film and then "get out and find more stories" about the Lower Fox River.

"For so many years, we turned our backs on it. Well, now people are racing to get back to it, and that's pretty exciting."

How to buy tickets

Tickets for the two premiere events Aug. 23 in De Pere can be purchased online for $15 for De Pere Historical Society annual members at deperehistory.org, and $20 for nonmembers by clicking on "Public Ticket." Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the Historical Society's new building expansion project.

Tickets for the third premiere event Aug. 25 in Menasha can be purchased on eventbrite.com. Seats on the main floor are $20, and Hearthstone members receive a $4 discount by entering the membership promo code. Wheelchair-accessible seats on the main floor and seats in the balcony are $15. Proceeds from this premiere will support Hearthstone.

Contact Kelly Smits at (920) 431-3632 or ksmits@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @kellymsmits.

Comments / 0

 

