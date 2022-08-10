ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County Conservation Board postpones decision on disjointed Hoover Nature Trail sale

By Jim Rudisill
 4 days ago
WAPELLO — The Louisa County Conservation Board on Monday postponed any final decision on the possibility of selling portions of its disjointed Hoover Nature Trail system to adjacent landowners.

Although the board did review a submitted bid from one landowner, no action was taken and the bid amount was not announced. However, the board did agree to hold a special meeting on Wednesday to consider the bid and options for other sections of the trail.

According to previous discussions, the LCCB acquired the former railroad right of way in the early 2000s from Hoover Nature Trail, Inc. The nonprofit trail group had acquired the land about 35 years ago, with the idea of establishing a trail from Cedar Rapids to Burlington.

Portions of the right of way, however, were claimed by adjacent property owners through reversion and other court action, which created problems in developing the extensive trail originally envisioned. The portions acquired by the LCCB apparently had not been claimed and have survived a court challenge.

Since then, the LCCB has developed portions of the right of way near Morning Sun and Columbus Junction as trails, while other portions have been mowed and are available for public use.

The ownership issue has continued to simmer and several landowners, including some who believe they are the actual owners of the right of way, have recently asked the conservation board to settle the issue.

At last month's LCCB meeting, members agreed to offer portions of the right of way south of Iowa 78 to adjacent landowners. Another section between Morning Sun and Wapello also was offered.

Ron McDonald presented the bid during Monday’s meeting for parcels adjacent to his farm corporation’s property south of Iowa 78. He also indicated a willingness to acquire additional portions that are adjacent to other property owners in that area.

Meanwhile, the LCCB also offered to accept a bid from Black’s Bluff, Inc., for a parcel that cuts through its property between Wapello and Morning Sun. Bill Black said his father originally felt he owned the parcel and had cleared it for row crops about 30 years ago.

“My dad wouldn’t have done that if he didn’t own it,” he told the group.

LCCB Joellen Schantz reminded the group the board’s intent is to sell those portions of the former railroad property to adjacent owners and use the proceeds to develop other trail segments.

The board finally agreed to hold a special meeting, possibly in closed session, on Wednesday to consider its next steps.

In other action, the board:

  • Learned no bids for concrete work at Eden Park for playground installation had been received;
  • Agreed to accept a $36,000 bid from French-Reneker to conduct a survey of the Indian Slough Wildlife Area. The survey is intended to identify wetland and other easements that were reportedly established about 35 years ago;
  • Approved an inspection and recertification bid from ABBE, Inc., for the high ropes course at Langwood;
  • Agreed to develop a bid package for a new pickup and mower;
  • Learned the maintenance shop needs a new roof and agreed to seek American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds from the supervisors. The supervisors may also be asked to support other projects with the county’s ARP funding.

