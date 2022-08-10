TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening

LOCAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Reed Turchi: 8 p.m., Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St., Parkview Plaza, Tuscaloosa. www.reedturchi.com .

FRIDAY

Three's Company: 7-10 p.m., The 205 Restaurant and Bar, sixth floor of Homewood Suites, 2451 Jack Warner Parkway West, Tuscaloosa.

Fantasia, Babyface: 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets available through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amphitheater box office, for $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50, and $29.50. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

LOCAL EVENTS

MONDAY

This Could Be You: Comedy show with open-mic, 8-11 p.m., Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa. Signup at 7:30. Hosted by Stand-Up Tuscaloosa and Compton Smith.

UPCOMING

AUG. 20: Weird Al Yankovic, Emo Phillips, 8 p.m., Alabama Theatre, 1817 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. Tickets $46.50 and up, through Ticketmaster. www.alabamatheatre.com .

AUG. 22-28: 24th Annual Sidewalk Film Festival, in downtown Birmingham's theater district. VIP and weekend passes on sale now, through www.sidewalkfest.com/tickets .

AUG. 29: LANY, Surfaces, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $69.50, $49.50, $39.50, and $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

SEPT. 2: Kem, Stokley, Leela James, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com and at the Amp box office, for $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50 or $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

SEPT. 8: Moved from July 21, due to rain-out. Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, Conner Smith: 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets sold for the July 21 event will be honored at the Sept. 8 show. Any tickets remaining are available through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amphitheater box office, for $159.50 general admission in the pit; reserved seats at $159.50, $129.50, $109.50, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, and $39.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

OCT. 13: Whiskey Myers, Read Southall Band, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $65, $55, $35 and $25, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

OCT. 19: Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, War Hippies, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or the Amp box office for $125, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50 and $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

OCT. 21: Chicago, 8 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or the Amp box office, for $99.50, $85, $65 and $35, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening