South Plains high school volleyball top performers, results: Week of Aug. 8

EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaches, please send results and stats to sports@lubbockonline.com.

Chloe Conover, All Saints

Conover started the season with a monster match, notching 40 kills, 26 digs, 10 aces and six blocks in a loss to Midland Christian.

Emma Steele, All Saints

Steele directed the offense with 74 assists, adding 24 digs, two kills and two aces. She tallied 58 assists, 11 aces, a block and 11 digs in Friday's tournament action in Dallas.

Chloe McKinney, Shallowater

McKinney led the Fillies with 25 digs in a season-opening win over Lubbock High.

Alexis Lusk, Monterey

Lusk had a pair of big matches in the team's first four. She had 15 kills, five blocks and four aces Monday against Plainview, following with 10 kills, three blocks and three aces against Midland Greenwood the next day.

D'Mya Hill, Lubbock-Cooper

Hill led the Lady Pirates with eight kills in a sweep of Trinity Christian, adding two blocks, two digs and an ace.

Suzanna Conner, Trinity Christian

During Friday's Shallowater Tournament play, Conner tallied 19 kills to help the Lady Lions go 3-0, playing in five of the team's seven sets for the day. She added 26 kills on Saturday.

Lauren Bayouth, All Saints

Bayouth produced a total of 32 kills on Saturday to lead All Saints to the diamond championship in the TAPPS Spikedown tournament in Dallas.

Mia Goicoechea, Shallowater

Goicoechea powered the Fillies to the title in their home tournament by totaling 19 kills, five aces and 28 digs during Saturday's bracket play.

Layni Bradley, Monterey

Bradley completed the Abilene tournament (six games) with 48 kills, 11 aces and 31 digs for the Lady Plainsmen.

Alyssa Singletary, Lubbock High

Singletary led the Lady Westerners with 50 total kills during the three-day Denton Ryan tournament.

Take a look at the Shallowater volleyball tournament

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

SHALLOWATER TOURNAMENT

Championship: Shallowater def. Trinity Christian 27-25, 25-17

Third Place: Graham def. Seminole 25-23, 25-19

Fifth Place: Amarillo Highland Park def. Friona 25-17, 25-21

Seventh Place: Lubbock Christian def. Amarillo River Road 25-17, 25-22

Ninth Place: Dalhart def. Shallowater Red 25-19, 25-21

11th Place: Andrews def. Southcrest 25-21, 25-12

Bronze Championship: Levelland def. Talkington 25-21, 27-29, 25-21

Bronze Consolation: Sanford-Fritch def. Christ the King 25-19, 24-26, 25-14

DALLAS TOURNAMENT

Diamond Championship: All Saints def. Faith West Academy 25-22, 14-25, 15-10

All Saints def. Weatherford Christian 25-23, 25-14

All Saints def. Lake Country JV 25-19, 25-12

ABILENE TOURNAMENT (Full weekend results)

Brock def. Monterey 25-20, 21-25, 25-17

Clyde def. Monterey 15-25, 25-20, 25-14

Monterey def. Hawley 25-4, 25-22

Brewer def. Monterey 21-25, 25-17, 25-20

Monterey def. Hawley 25-7, 25-7

Monterey def. Lake View 25-11, 25-11

DENTON RYAN TOURNAMENT

Saginaw def. Lubbock High 25-17, 25-15

Red Oak def. Lubbock High 25-20, 25-9

Lubbock High def. Temple 26-24, 25-18

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

SHALLOWATER TOURNAMENT

Trinity Christian def. Talkington 25-16, 25-17

Trinity Christian def. Seminole 25-16, 20-25, 15-10

Trinity Christian def. Tulia 25-12, 25-15

Shallowater def. Sanford-Fritch 25-9, 25-15

Shallowater def. Lubbock Titans 25-10, 25-7

Shallowater def. Southcrest 25-12, 25-12

Southcrest def. Sanford-Fritch 25-21, 25-9

Southcrest def. Lubbock Titans 25-20, 25-11

Sanford-Fritch def. Lubbock Titans 25-22, 25-12

Graham def. Idalou 25-20, 25-15

Idalou def. Levelland 25-21, 25-20

Friona def. Idalou 25-19, 25-16

Graham def. Levelland 25-18, 25-16

Levelland def. Friona 15-25, 25-14, 25-22

Seminole def. Talkington 25-14, 25-22

Seminole def. Tulia 25-23, 25-10

Talkington def. Tulia 25-14, 25-23

Lubbock Christian def. Kingdom Prep 25-23, 25-13

Lubbock Christian def. Amarillo River Road 25-27, 25-21, 25-20

Lubbock Christian def. Estacado 25-18, 25-6

Amarillo River Road def. Kingdom Prep 25-23, 15-25, 25-22

Kingdom Prep def. Estacado 25-17, 20-25, 25-19

Amarillo River Road def. Estacado, 25-18, 25-15

Dalhart def. Brownfield 25-22, 25-16

Shallowater Red def. Brownfield 25-19, 25-21

DENTON RYAN TOURNAMENT

Aubrey def. Lubbock High 25-18, 25-7

Denton Ryan def. Lubbock High 25-17, 25-21

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

DENTON RYAN TOURNAMENT

Red Oak def. Lubbock High 27-25, 25-11

Denton def. Lubbock High 25-15, 25-22

Lubbock High def. Pinkston 25-9, 25-14

DALLAS TOURNAMENT

All Saints def. Coram Deo Academy JV 25-7, 25-12

All Saints def. Pantego JV 25-15, 25-7

All Saints def. Central Texas Christian

DENTON RYAN TOURNAMENT

Weatherford def. Lubbock High 25-18, 25-7

Aubrey def. Lubbock High 25-18, 25-7

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

NONDISTRICT

Lubbock-Cooper def. Trinity Christian 25-22, 25-13, 25-16

Highlights: Lubbock-Cooper — Hope Douglass 5 kills, 4 aces; Cameron Bouma 5 kills, 2 aces, 1 block; Ava Hounshell 11 digs, 3 aces. Trinity Christian — Suzanna Conner 8 kills; Melissa Bailey 13 assists.

Records: Lubbock-Cooper 1-0; Trinity Christian 0-1.

Canyon West Plains def. Monterey 25-20, 27-25, 25-17

Highlights: Monterey — Bella Champion 12 assists, 11 digs; Emerson Satterfield 12 assists, 6 digs; Maddison Dewbre 22 digs.

Record: Monterey 3-1.

Monterey def. Midland Greenwood 25-22, 25-12, 25-17

Highlights: Monterey — Emerson Satterfield 13 assists, 4 digs, 2 aces; Maddison Dewbre 16 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace.

Record: Monterey 3-0.

Shallowater def. Clyde 25-23, 25-22, 25-23

Shallowater def. Snyder 25-11, 25-15, 25-13

Highlights (total): Shallowater — Chloe McKinney 44 digs; Avery Terrell 26 assists; Kynlee Shields 14 kills; Shelby Roberts 14 kills.

Record: Shallowater 3-0.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

NONDISTRICT

Shallowater def. Lubbock High 25-8, 25-19, 25-23

Highlights: Shallowater — Kynlee Shields 10 kills; Mia Goicoechea 8 kills, 13 digs; Tatum McKinney 16 assists; Avery Terrell 15 assists. Lubbock High — Alyssa Singletary 7 kills, 2 blocks.

Records: Shallowater 1-0; Lubbock High 0-1.

Monterey def. Plainview 25-21, 25-23, 26-24

Highlights: Monterey — Bella Champion 4 kills, 8 digs, 15 assists; Maryn Noble 9 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces.

Record: Monterey 2-0.

Monterey def. Odessa High 3-1

Record: Monterey 1-0.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: South Plains high school volleyball top performers, results: Week of Aug. 8