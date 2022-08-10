Read full article on original website
Daily Swim Coach Workout #746
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily... SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Tryout vs Evaluation
If the simple change of a word from “tryout” to “evaluation” could cause you to start the pre-competitive team, or a lessons program, it's an easy switch. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Courtesy: Andrew Sellers. I was recently reading a thread on Facebook that comes...
Why Is Effective Scheduling Vital For Your Swimming Pools?
Diminishing wait time is one crucial way to provide a seamless experience to your pool members and manage both schedule and space. Current photo via Omnify. Courtesy of Omnify, a SwimSwam partner. As winter begins to melt away, it’s time to plan for the swimming pool season ahead! As you...
WATCH: David Popovici Becomes 4th Swimmer Under 47 Seconds in 100m Free
LCM (50m) World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 47.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2021 Olympic Games. European Championship Record: 47.20, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022. 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37. Finals Qualifiers:. David Popovici (ROU), 46.98 ER. Kristof Milak...
14 Y/Os Ammundsen And Trotter Move Up Aussie Age Group Rankings in 100 IM
SCM (25m) On day one of the 2022 Queensland Short Course Championships, 14-year-olds Zoe Ammundsen of Iona College and Ainsley Trotter of St. Peters Western tied for first in the girls’ 15-18 100 IM, with both swimmers putting times of 1:03.05. They move up to #5 all-time amongst Australian 14-year-olds.
ASCA Announces Six Nominees for 2022 Coach of the Year
On September 8th, the ASCA will be announcing the winner of the 2022 George Haines Coach of the Year award from the six nominated coaches. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) announced the six finalists for the 2022 George Haines Coach of the Year...
Ohio State Rounds-Out New Staff, Hires Brian Schrader As Assistant Swim Coach
Ohio State has announced the hire of Brian Schrader as the school’s new Assistant Swimming Coach, rounding out the new coaching staff under Bill Dorenkott. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ohio State has announced the hire of Brian Schrader as the school’s new Assistant Swimming Coach, rounding out...
Georgia Associate Head Coach Jerry Champer Will Transition to Director of Ops Role
After two decades on deck for the Georgia Bulldogs, Jerry Champer will transition to a new role with the swimming & diving program next season. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. It has been a year of transition for the Georgia swimming & diving program after the retirement of 46-year...
Zhier Fan Zooms Under Olympic Trials Cuts in 3 Events at American LC Meet
Zhier Fan shaved nearly four seconds off his previous best in the 400-meter IM, swimming a 4:21.93 that ranks him sixth this season for his age. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 NT American Long Course Meet. Garland ISD Natatorium. Garland, Texas. LCM. Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 American...
Van Niekerk & Coetze Clock Short Course World Championships Marks At Home
SCM (25m) The 2022 South African Short Course Championships kicked off yesterday in Pietermaritzburg with several of the nation’s swimmers right back at it after the Commonwealth Games. Among them was two-time Birmingham breaststroke gold medalist Lara van Niekerk, taking on her specialty stroke once again in style. The...
Race Analysis: How Did David Popovici Break Cesar Cielo’s 100 Free World Record?
LCM (50m) World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 46.98, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022 European Championships. European Championship Record: 46.98, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022. 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37. Results:. David Popovici (ROU) – 46.86 (WORLD RECORD)
Ruta Meilutyte on Return to Swimming, Eating Disorder, and Mental Health
Ruta discusses dealing with an eating disorder, learning how to take care of her mental health, and serving a 2-year suspension for missing 3 doping tests Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted...
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 8/12/2022
This week's edition includes Christian Jerome producing the #2 time ever for 13-year-olds in USA Swimming's database in the boys' 100 fly. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age...
University of Hawaii Announces Four Additions To New-Look Coaching Staff
Head coach Michael Stephens has retained Marcus Guttmann and brings on three new names, including associate head coach Kevin Blum. Current photo via Hawaii Athletics. HONOLULU- An exciting season lies ahead for the University of Hawai’i swim and dive program; head coach Michael Stephens announced four additions to his first-year staff on Wednesday afternoon.
One of Texas’ Top Swim Clubs Faces Struggles Amid Allegations of Mismanagement
A growing rift between the North Texas Nadadores (NTN) and the Southlake Carroll school district that owns it is threatening the future of the club. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. A growing rift between the North Texas Nadadores (NTN) and the Southlake Carroll school district that owns it is...
